People Born In These 4 Specific Years Are Probably The Most Interesting You’ll Ever Meet

Every generation has its own unique qualities and characteristics, but according to an astrologer, people born in a specific set of years are quite possibly the most interesting you'll ever meet.

As astrologer Sai Avani explained in a video, these four birth years are special "from an astrological perspective," leading to some personality strengths and quirks that give people born during those years a rather unforgettable persona.

People born in these four specific years are probably the most interesting you'll ever meet

1. 1982

People born in the year 1982 are probably the most interesting you'll ever meet because "a lot of people in this year have a Libra stellium, Mars retrograde in Libra potentially as well," Avani said. Due to this unique energetic combination, those born in 1982 usually find themselves in the position of needing to keep the peace and balance for others.

On top of that, their Capricorn South Node gives those born in 1982 an "element of duty, responsibility that feels really restrictive to them, but they go to it naturally to basically keep relationships the way they need them to be." Opposite the south node is the North Node in Cancer, which means these individuals spend their lives on a journey to become emotionally expressive, the astrologer explained. Not only will this be healing, but it'll teach you how to connect in your relationships, making you more interesting and magnetic to be around!

2. 1985

People born in 1985 embody mysterious Scorpio energy, which makes them some of the most interesting you'll ever meet. As Avani explained, having Saturn, Pluto, and the South Node in Scorpio, these people find their lives dominated by power dynamics that make them extremely magnetic to others. This is the type of person "you just can't get away from," the astrologer said.

Those born in 1985 are often very intense, Avani explained, and their life experience typically revolves around becoming calmer and more gentle. While they spend the earliest years of their lives attached to "something painful," said Avani, "they're learning things can be so much easier." And so long as they learn to communicate and heal properly, they'll be the most interesting and wisest person you'll ever meet.

3. 1990

According to Avani, people born in 1990 are probably the most interesting you'll ever meet because they were brought up to have a certain idea of what success looks like, only to largely have that vision shatter early in life. Elder millennials spent their young years "having plans for great things in your life, wanting to really achieve things," Avani explained, "but somewhere along the way, either it doesn't work out, or it does work out, and it's not exactly what you thought it was going to be."

For this reason, those born in 1990 see the world through a completely different lens. They have a genuine work ethic and meaningful goals, but with their South Node in Leo, their pride is what often keeps them from expressing how they truly feel, making them an interesting and complicated puzzle to figure out.

4. 1999

People born in 1999 are some of the most interesting people you'll ever meet because "they have big Aquarius energy, big Sagittarius energy," Avani explained, which makes them see the world differently. They're much more eccentric and unique than the average person. People born in 1999 tend to be the odd ones out, typically living life outside the box.

While this might seem like a lonely road, Avani explained that it's quite the opposite. Whatever these people do almost always becomes the new norm. On top of that, people born in 1999 have their North Node in Leo, which Avani said means they're always happy to be the center of attention. Combined with their progressive ideals, it's no wonder people born in 1999 have such powerful voices, especially in leadership, which makes them so interesting.

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.