The Tarot Horoscope For Monday, March 23 Is Here With A Reading For Your Zodiac Sign

Your zodiac sign's one-card tarot horoscope is here for Monday, March 23, 2026. The Sun is in Aries, and the Moon is in Gemini. The collective tarot card for everyone is the Nine of Pentacles.

Today's theme is thinking outside the box. The Sun in Aries promises you a chance to create a fresh start. The Moon in Gemini gives you the mental wherewithal to think outside the box when solving problems. The Nine of Pentacles symbolizes self-sufficiency, often through financial means. Together, these symbols encourage you to pursue your dreams and goals. To see beyond what you know and to have the confidence to test out your options. Let's see what else is in store for you, according to the tarot.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Monday, March 23, 2026:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

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Monday's tarot horoscope for Aries: Ten of Pentacles

Tough times require smart, forward-thinking measures. On March 23, it's important for you to try something different if you want to break away from financial patterns. To get what you want from life, it's best to establish new systems.

Habits are the foundation of what your life will be in the future. Just as certain acts that you did over time in the past led you to where you are now, you can reverse engineer your future.

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Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

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Monday's tarot horoscope for Taurus: The Hanged Man, reversed

It's hard to imagine letting someone you love go, but on March 23, you consider life without them. The Hanged Man, reversed, advises that when you're dealing with resistance to change, think about all the reasons why this could be the best thing for you.

The mind often considers what it knows as better than the unknown. Envision the future in a way that's positive and not with dread. Empower yourself so when you need to do what's best for you, you're ready!

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Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

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Monday's tarot horoscope for Gemini: Knight of Swords

It's time to roll up your sleeves and get to work, Gemini. The Knight of Swords is a go-getter tarot card that encourages you to charge forward. You may not feel ready today, and if you don't address feelings of self-doubt, your mind could talk you out of taking action.

On March 23, give yourself a pep talk but add one extra step. Reward yourself for being brave. Promise to gift yourself a little thing that reveals how overcoming an emotional challenge was good for you.

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Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

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Monday's tarot horoscope for Cancer: Three of Pentacles, reversed

You're a peacemaker, Cancer. The Three of Pentacles, reversed, signifies problems in group settings, which is so easy to get caught up in if you're trying to resolve them.

You could easily be pulled into drama if you're not careful. Instead, think about how you can be like Switzerland, neutral and in the middle. Don't let yourself feel responsible for others and how they feel. Instead, focus on what needs to be done and your peace of mind.

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Leo (July 23 - August 22)

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Monday's tarot horoscope for Leo: Four of Wands, reversed

The Four of Wands, reversed, highlights problems at home that leave you feeling unsteady. On March 23, the areas of your home life that aren't harmonious or balanced require you to make a decision.

You can encourage others to choose what you desire for them by modeling the behavior you want them to practice. Yet, if it doesn't happen right away, don't be discouraged. You're giving the idea, and it can take a little while for their behavior to catch up.

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Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

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Monday's tarot horoscope for Virgo: Five of Swords

Gemini, not all wins are meant to be counted as a true measure of your success. On March 23, the Five of Swords highlights hollow victories that stroke the ego more than demonstrate your strength or courage.

Keep yourself in check, though, when you are trying to get what you want. You don't want to be so influential that you overpower someone else's right to speak their mind. You want to be fair, so when you win, everyone else does too.

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Libra (September 23 - October 22)

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Monday's tarot horoscope for Libra: Seven of Wands

It's always a good idea to state what you want in a way that's crystal clear. The Seven of Wands is about setting boundaries and not wavering away from them. You want to do things that allow you to feel safe and secure.

You also want to not be unapproachable or closed off to others. Today, consider how to strike the perfect balance when sharing what you dislike and what you love. Think about what will make you happy, Libra, and speak from the heart.

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Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

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Monday's tarot horoscope for Scorpio: Six of Cups

Childhood even serves a purpose when you're an adult. The Six of Cups encourages you to take a walk down memory lane on March 23, and to think about the things that were once special for you.

You can recreate old memories involving food, songs, or photos by sharing the details with others. Focus on the little things that remind you why your life is super special and how unique you are because of your past experiences.

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Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

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Monday's tarot horoscope for Sagittarius: Queen of Cups, reversed

The Queen of Cups, reversed, is a sentimental tarot card that reminds you to connect with your inner sensitivity. It's best to lead with an open heart, always allowing yourself to feel your emotions deeply.

On March 23, when you sense your feelings becoming softer, don't try to hide them. Letting others see your human side endears them to you. It helps you to connect in ways that strength doesn't allow.

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Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

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Monday's tarot horoscope for Capricorn: Queen of Pentacles, reversed

Sometimes people only think of themselves, but they don't realize they are being selfish. The Queen of Pentacles, reversed, is a reminder to check in with yourself daily to ask what your motivations are and why.

On March 23, pay extra attention to how your decisions, actions and behavior are received by others. When you sense something is a little off or that distance is growing, check in. Ask if there is anything you can do to make things better or if there is a need you can help fulfill.

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Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

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Monday's tarot horoscope for Aquarius: Two of Cups, reversed

Relationships have their highs and lows, Aquarius. It's good to identify which phase you're in on March 23. The Two of Cups, reversed, reminds you that when a partnership feels disconnected, you can take steps to restore that closeness.

Ask how things are going, and don't assume. See what you used to do that brought you both closer. It's the little things that count, so be intentional.

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Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

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Monday's tarot horoscope for Pisces: Queen of Swords, reversed

Sometimes people can feel slightly detached, but it's due to things on their mind that they can't control. On March 23, the reversed Queen of Swords highlights coolness that could come across as uncaring or a lack of interest.

If you feel bored or as though a situation, relationship, or even a job has lost some of its meaning, pause. Find new ways to create the intrigue you once felt, and don't be afraid to admit that change is necessary.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.