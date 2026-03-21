The Tarot Horoscope For Sunday, March 22 Is Here With A Reading For Your Zodiac Sign

Your zodiac sign's one-card tarot horoscope is here for Sunday, March 22, 2026. The Sun is in Aries, and the Moon is in Taurus. The collective tarot card for everyone is The Empress, reversed, so today's theme is about remaining calm despite whatever storms you face.

The Sun in Aries is unbridled energy expressed by a desire to show up in the world with all your creative energy. The Moon in Taurus encourages stability and structure. Meanwhile, the reversed Empress reveals creative blocks that inhibit you from doing what your heart says it must do. The feeling can be frustrating, but not impossible to overcome. What helps is knowing what you want and thinking about how it will feel once you have earned it. Envision it clearly and let it fuel your passion so that your desire becomes greater than the fear you face.

Daily tarot horoscopes for each zodiac sign on Sunday, March 22, 2026.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

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Sunday's tarot horoscope for Aries: Four of Swords

It's good to have something to look forward to, Aries. The Four of Swords references a respite far away from the stress of the world. Your tarot message for March 22 is to set a goal that is related to the peace and quiet you desperately need.

Perhaps you can go to a park, gym with an indoor pool or sauna, or even a quiet bookstore that serves a great cup of coffee. The main thing is to remember you deserve breaks every once in a while. Don't just say you're going to take one; instead, pencil it in and make it happen.

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Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

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Sunday's tarot horoscope for Taurus: Eight of Wands, reversed

Take a step back from the things that stress you daily. Of course, Taurus, you'll want to address matters right away, but sometimes you need to release and wait.

Your tarot, the reversed Eight of Wands, represents stalled momentum on March 22. Should this happen, realize that situations can change and improve, so you don't have to work as hard.

Giving yourself time to rethink is an act of trust and faith in the universe. It allows fate to step in and do what you don't have to do alone.

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Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

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Sunday's tarot horoscope for Gemini: Five of Wands

No one has time for petty arguments, yet on March 22, that's what the Five of Wands tarot card indicates could be on the horizon.

There's a time and place for disputes, but, Gemini, you can tell when a person is trying to protect their ego and not truly hear what you have to say.

You can sense when problems are more about attitude and position than priority or purpose. Distance yourself from things that will hurt your self-esteem and not do anything positive for your life.

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Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

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Sunday's tarot horoscope for Cancer: Nine of Cups, reversed

Listening to your heart is wise on March 22, Cancer. Your tarot card, the Nine of Cups, reversed, highlights a deep sense of inner unhappiness. When you feel like the world isn't going the way you want it to, or that something is off, pay attention.

It's not that this is a long-term or forever moment. Negative emotions are compasses that direct you toward positive change. The key is not to ignore it and to listen.

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Leo (July 23 - August 22)

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Sunday's tarot horoscope for Leo: The Chariot

You're asked to exercise some self-control when it comes to accepting more on your plate than you've already committed yourself to on March 22.

The Chariot tarot card is a symbol of willpower and determination, and this isn't something you just have within yourself. Inner strength is developed with time and practice.

So, when you feel that tension to give in because you don't want to hurt someone's feelings, ask yourself what's best for you. Doing things that match your needs first helps everything else align.

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Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

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Sunday's tarot horoscope for Virgo: The Fool, reversed

Know your reason why, Virgo. On March 22, your tarot card, the reversed Fool, suggests planning out what you want to do, with whom and when, before you do anything that you're unsure of.

Being careful is an added protective step against wasting time. Initially, you might feel confident about going with the flow or not trying to control the outcome. While you can't decide how others will act, you can have it in your mind to note how you'll respond during times of stress or uncertainty.

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Libra (September 23 - October 22)

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Sunday's tarot horoscope for Libra: Ten of Wands

Libra, if there's a particular task or habit you've performed for a long time, you are ready to make a change and try something new. The Ten of Wands highlights coming to the end of a journey that has required you to do a lot of work.

You've made your sacrifices, and you've committed yourself to finishing what needed to be done. But on March 22, it's time to look ahead. The chapter is starting to close, and you're being prepared to write a new one.

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Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

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Sunday's tarot horoscope for Scorpio: Page of Cups, reversed

It's one thing to have fun, to rest, and to let yourself do something to refresh your mind. However, the Page of Cups, reversed, is a reminder that, as too much work can be excessively emotionally draining, so can too much rest and relaxation. Even resting can become a burden when it lasts too long.

As you plan for your next vacation, holiday, weekend or social, remember that balance is an important part of pleasure. To look forward to something, it needs to be special.

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Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

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Sunday's tarot horoscope for Sagittarius: The Emperor

The Emperor tarot card is about structure and stability. No matter what happens on March 22, you'll successfully plan how you want your day to go. You can set goals that make your life feel fulfilling and balanced.

You factor in all the things you want to do, like eating right, exercising, and spending time with people you love, as well as activities that ease your mind and relax your spirit. Pencil them in like you're having a date night with yourself.

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Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

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Sunday's tarot horoscope for Capricorn: The High Priestess

Work and more work can make it seem like your intuitive nature is silent. But on March 22, it's time to nurture your inner being so that your voice can be heard loud and clear.

Capricorn, today's The High Priestess tarot card is an invitation to introspect so you can hear what the universe is trying to tell you.

Making time and room for thinking doesn't have to mean you don't work, but it does mean turning your thoughts away from the world around you and tuning in with intentional focus and a desire to listen.

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Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

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Sunday's tarot horoscope for Aquarius: Four of Pentacles

You don't have to spend money to have fun, Aquarius. In fact, it can be enjoyable to find new ways to relax for free that don't involve going out to an expensive place. The Four of Pentacles represents protecting your financial resources.

On March 22, consider spending less. Doing more can involve going out in nature or chilling at home with your favorite human or furry friend. Consider the things that make you feel happiest and add them to your list.

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Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

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Sunday's tarot horoscope for Pisces: Eight of Cups

It's OK to not like something and decide it's not for you, even if others think you'd be great at it. Pisces, pay attention to the meaning behind the Eight of Cups tarot card, which is the act of walking away from a problem or solution that's not right for you.

On March 22, a window of opportunity opens, allowing you to finalize the role you play or how you participate. Instead of fearing closure, embrace it. When the universe is on your side, act with strength and grace fearlessly.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.