People Who Use Astrology For Big Decisions Usually Experience 5 Underrated Benefits

It's not always socially acceptable to admit it, but behind closed doors, for many, astrology has served less as entertainment and more as a decision-making tool. Influential and powerful people throughout history have even used astrology for major decisions, but what many don't realize is that people who accept the Universe's guidance usually experience five underrated benefits.

In Washington, D.C., astrology reportedly played a role inside the Reagan White House. After the 1981 assassination attempt on President Ronald Reagan, First Lady Nancy Reagan regularly consulted her personal astrologer, Joan Quigley, even reviewing the timing of presidential travel and key events specifically through an astrological lens.

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Dua Lipa has shared that while she doesn't have a therapist, she often texts her astrologer for clarity about what lies ahead or how to approach situations in her life. Rather than surrendering control, she uses astrology as a way to find extra support. According to The Cut, "Lipa said she used to get an astrological reading every year on her birthday, but 'now I go a little bit deeper. I’m hooked.'"

People who use astrology for big decisions usually experience these 5 benefits:

1. They possess strong self-awareness

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Reading astrology often presents moments of self-reflection. It’s about recognizing patterns in your own behavior and the habits you return to without realizing it. Turning to astrology for guidance and decision-making requires self-reflection. You have to analyze what you need and what you want in a way that most people never seriously consider.

That kind of reflection builds a type of awareness. Astrology doesn’t hand you simple answers; however, it does give you the tools to come to a decision that best works for you and your circumstances. You cannot find guidance in the stars unless you look inward, and becoming comfortable with that practice strengthens self-awareness.

Psychologist Jonice Webb, Ph.D., explained, "[Self-awareness] means having what therapists call an 'observing ego.' The observing ego is a part of yourself that is able to observe yourself with some amount of objectivity. When your observing ego is healthy, you can, for example, look back on a way that you acted or spoke and accurately say, 'I think I was a bit harsh there,' or 'I should have stood up for myself more.'"

Rather than reacting automatically without even thinking, you begin to notice what feels aligned and what simply feels familiar. Over time, that awareness builds confidence. It can become another helpful tool for when you need to have a deeper understanding of yourself and the world around you.

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2. They have clarity when things seem uncertain

Big decisions can feel overwhelming because there's so much riding on them. People who use astrology to make those decisions have the benefit of clarity amid uncertainty.

Astrology stresses that change is not always a sign that something is wrong. When you view a difficult period through that perspective, it can feel more expansive, no matter how challenging. It feels less like failure and more like a necessary transition is happening for a better version of your life to come into fruition.

Author and healer Jessica Shepherd explained, "Stop thinking of any astrological situation or aspect as either good or bad. Eliminate those words from your vocabulary right now. There is nothing, ever, bad or wrong. Everything is Divine. Waste no time thinking your twelfth house Venus, or your seventh house Saturn, or any aspect is in any way limiting you. It is creating an opportunity for you to learn and evolve in a certain vein, and your soul wanted this path- otherwise you wouldn’t have been born with this particular chart. Using the words good or bad prevents you from other, richer, more exciting options available to you."

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That shift alone can calm the panic buzzing inside. So instead of asking, “Why is this happening to me?” the question becomes, “What is this phase here to teach me?” And that question offers something steadier to stand on.

People who use astrology for big decisions give themselves permission to think and analyze. They feel less pressure to force immediate answers. They can sit with a little more uncertainty without spiraling into a forced decision. Seeing challenges as opportunities for growth means even if things don't turn out the way you hoped, you know you are on the right path.

3. They are intentional

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Instead of reacting impulsively, people who use astrology for big decisions take their time, but when they commit, they don't look back with regret. They may look at current transits or reflect on what a certain phase represents. That reflection builds deep intentionality, and it is rooted in the self-awareness and confidence that come from introspection.

Decisions aren't rushed and panicked. Even a brief moment of reflection can interrupt automatic and sometimes unhelpful patterns. Behavioral psychology shows that small rituals before making a choice can increase clarity. So astrology can serve as one of those intentional rituals that help reinforce the idea that important decisions deserve thoughtful patience rather than urgency.

4. They have fine-tuned their intuition

While astrology does not replace logic, it can strengthen intuition. When people use astrology to make big decisions, they often notice patterns that feel accurate, which can build trust in their inner voice. With greater trust in that inner voice, it's easier to trust your gut when it comes to life's choices.

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Harvard researcher Laura Huang explained, "In the face of information overload, mounting risks and uncertainty, and intense pressures to make the right decisions, there is often debilitating evidence that delays our decision making. We put the choice off, rather than deciding. Trusting your gut allows leaders the freedom to move forward." She went on to explain, "Remember, there are some things you can’t quantify, and sometimes you’re using your intuition to do something other than what the data told you to do. And when that’s the case, your gut feel can help you make a bold decision."

5. They have a strong sense of purpose

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Everyone feels unsure about where they're headed or whether their efforts matter. That's just part of the human experience. It's not that people who use astrology to help them make big decisions don't ever doubt themselves; it's that they are driven by a sense of purpose that doesn't sweat the small stuff.

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People who use astrology as a tool in decision-making remember that their experiences exist within a larger cosmic pattern. Challenges feel connected rather than random, and everything is a step toward the ultimate goal, even if it doesn't feel that way in the moment.

Astrology suggests that difficult periods are part of cycles rather than permanent setbacks. Growth isn't tied solely to success. People who use astrology to make big decisions understand that each of those decisions is part of their life path. That knowledge alone puts them ahead of the game, and the underrated benefits that flow from it are just icing on the cake.

Maritza is an Editorial intern at YourTango with a Bachelor’s degree in Creative Writing and a deep love for crafting stories that resonate. She’s especially drawn to topics like self-growth, spirituality, relationships, and human interest topics.