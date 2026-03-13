Weekly Horoscopes Are Here For March 16 - 22 — Mercury Retrograde Ends

Weekly horoscopes are here for March 16 - 22, 2026, a week that supercharges each zodiac sign with more planets moving into bold Aries. As the New Moon rises in Pisces on the 18th, we're encouraged to let go of what's best left in the past so we can focus on our future. We are reminded that we must put in the hard work if we want to accomplish anything.

The Venus-ruled Taurus Moon on the 21st turns our focus toward self-love and care. The Sun enters Aries on the 20th, the same day Mercury stations direct. As we reach the end of the week, we not only feel like we can finally focus on ourselves and our chosen path, but also feel much more liberated to be who we are.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, use the Pisces New Moon on March 18 to connect with your emotions, whether through writing or meditating. It may feel challenging at first, but you're well-equipped to handle the flurry of emotions moving forward since the Moon here helps you protect your boundaries.

As the energy shifts into your sign midweek, you become more methodical moving forward. This is excellent for you, especially if you've rushed some things without planning ahead. The impulsive energies associated with Aries are tamed with Saturn, the planet of discipline, in your sign as well.

The Moon in Taurus makes the weekend perfect for treating yourself and focusing on expanding your artistic endeavors now that Mercury is direct.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, this week, you feel like you're finally getting back to yourself.

The New Moon in Pisces strengthens your social circle, making it a fruitful week for spending time with friends. Being part of a community could be important for you now, and your friends are appreciative of this mindset. For those in relationships, take on a new project with your partner.

The Aries Moon sheds light on how mindful you are of your time and scheduling process towards the end of the week. If you’re overworked, add in more breaks. You'll need them throughout this Aries season.

This is your moment to put yourself first. The Moon is in your sign at the end of the week, extending the themes of self-love and care into the weekend.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Prepare to take charge with the Pisces New Moon fueling your desire to be victorious this week, Gemini. You no longer feel held back because Saturn is working with you while in Aries and providing support.

The Sun joins Saturn in Aries on March 20, marking the start of a new chapter for you, especially with your ruling planet Mercury turning direct on the same day. More ideas, connections, and learning journeys are headed your way.

When the Moon is in Taurus over the weekend, treat yourself and take some time to rest. Visit a restaurant, museum, theater, or read a good book. You’ve put in the hard work, and now is the time to take your time and recalibrate.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, the water energy early in the week recharges you with the New Moon in Pisces on March 18 revealing your true potential. This lunation also sheds light on your goals and dreams moving forward. You're becoming a better leader and getting more comfortable with being in the spotlight.

Once Aries season begins on the 20th, the same day Mercury stations direct, more stories begin to unravel in the professional or academic sphere. However, with this new insight, you feel more in control of your destiny. Saturn in Aries is already having you put in the hard work, and the New Moon gives you that extra push to see the power and potential you hold.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Aries season begins this week, Leo, which is a very comforting energy for you. Prepare for new friendships and more romance as you begin feeling more optimistic.

The Pisces New Moon on March 18 gets you back on track, helping you dig deep and focus on releasing the past. The warrior within breaks free this week as you begin to plan for building and crafting your journey moving forward.

Because Venus is in Aries, aspecting your sign, you're starting to feel more love for the work you are doing. The weekend is a good time for growing your hobbies or work projects.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, the New Moon in Pisces on March 18 puts your focus on friends and the people in your life that you truly care about. You are no longer feeling content with superficial connections, and this is a good week to connect with people worthy of your time.

This is an entertaining Aries season for you. You feel a lot more prepared to face the past and are open to cutting ties with people who are no longer aligned with you.

When the Moon is in Taurus over the weekend, you develop a greater interest in topics that are connected with healing your inner child.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, the New Moon in Pisces on March 18 is a reminder to take care of yourself and to go at your own pace if you’re feeling overwhelmed with work and responsibilities.

Your partnership sector receives a boost with the Moon in Aries encouraging independence and taking the lead. Although you may prefer to be diplomatic, this week, you're more comfortable with making time for yourself and being more of a hermit with Saturn in this part of your chart.

More Venusian energy closes the week with the Taurus lunation, which helps you feel in your element as you move forward and prepare for the next week.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, the ethereal New Moon in Pisces turns your focus toward an old love story that may return before Mercury retrograde ends on March 20.

The Sun and Moon in Aries midweek make you feel more confident and allured by the spotlight. You're not shying away from your responsibilities this week. Instead, you see them as opportunities to showcase your talent and potential. The Mercury retrograde spell breaks this week, so if you had any plans on hold, now is the time to kickstart them.

Your partnership sector receives a boost over the weekend with the Moon in Taurus reminding you to be a considerate friend to those you cherish.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, this week, the New Moon in Pisces shows you what you desire to achieve over the next several months.

As the Moon enters Aries midweek, you realize the value of patience. It's important not to be too explosive over the next several months with Mars currently aspecting your sign.

The Moon in Taurus closes the week reminding you to ask for help when you need it. You may be comfortable taking on a lot of work and doing it all on your own, but this is a time to learn how to speak up when you’re overwhelmed by your duties.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

New inspirations flow through with the New Moon in Pisces on March 18, Capricorn, making it easier to rediscover your muses. Write down your ideas and plan the blueprint for a new creative project because Mercury is stationing direct on March 20.

You're up for the challenges that the Moon in Aries brings midweek, especially with Saturn meeting the Moon. Nevertheless, it's the start of a promising new adventure for you.

Once the Moon is in the sign of Taurus over the weekend, you feel a lot more romantic and willing to open your heart. For those seeking new ideas, there are a plethora of opportunities at home this weekend.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, the New Moon in Pisces on March 18 is the catalyst that gets you moving, especially with Mars, the planet of ambition, also in this sign. This energy brings any oversights to light.

If you’ve been irresponsible with your finances, this is a good week for establishing new savings habits that promote growth as long as you’re patient. The Sun and Moon in Aries bring you closer to your ideas and show you how to craft your work more diligently and patiently.

When the Moon is in Taurus over the weekend, home becomes your focus. Spend some time with friends and family.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, this is a big week for you. Your ruling planet, Jupiter, your ruler, is now direct, and there's a powerful New Moon in your sign. You'll likely uncover something new about an existing relationship or one from the past.

The New Moon in your sign, followed by its transition into Aries, is preparing you to face challenges. Your newfound skills might even surprise you as this Mercury retrograde has had you planning more effectively. Mercury finally stations direct on the 20th, the same day the Sun enters Aries.

The Taurus Moon closes the week, helping you find your support system and feel more confident with your self-expression.

A.T. Nunez is an Afro-Latina Astrologer and philosopher living in NYC. She is passionate about astrology and aims to continue writing more about stargazing in the future.