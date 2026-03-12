Relationships Get So Much Better For 5 Zodiac Signs All Week, From March 16 - 22

Relationships are getting so much better for five zodiac signs during the week of March 16 to 22, 2026. The Pisces New Moon on Wednesday, March 18, hints at a new beginning just before Mercury stations direct on Friday, March 20.

You may not see the full picture of what you are beginning just yet, but you must allow yourself to be a part of the process. Love isn’t about everything going perfectly as planned, but about experiencing the journey together. Embrace the process, even if you are unsure of where it's leading.

Advertisement

As Aries season begins on Friday, March 20, you are infused with the determination and courage of this fire sign. The spring equinox occurs on the same day, helping you find balance in yourself and your relationship. While you cannot control when clarity arrives, it is your responsibility to give what you hope to receive.

1. Cancer

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

The truth arrives unexpectedly, Cancer. When the Moon conjuncts retrograde Mercury in Pisces on March 17, it brings deep insight about your romantic life and a powerful opportunity you don't want to miss. Pisces energy governs new beginnings in relationships or the future of an existing connection. This transit helps you determine what you want for yourself as well as what you need from the person you’re with as you begin to understand your own feelings with deeper clarity. This is all part of a new beginning that you and your partner can embrace in the weeks to come.

If you are single, the energy of the Moon and retrograde Mercury helps bring clarity to a past romantic relationship or your own feelings involving dating. This energy helps you leave behind past heartbreak so that you can fully start embracing the single life and attract a partner who is actually aligned. Allow yourself to have hope, and recognize that closure is necessary for the new beginning you desire.

2. Scorpio

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

It’s time to love like you’ve never been hurt, Scorpio. After such a deep process of healing in your existing relationship, it's time to decide what you want your future to look like. While you have to talk through certain matters, be mindful of constantly bringing up a past hurt. It's time to move forward.

As the Pisces New Moon rises on March 18, choose to look at your partner as they are today, just as you would like them to do to you. Only then can you make a decision free from your wounding. It's time to learn what it means to love as if you’ve never been hurt.

Something new is on the horizon if you’re single, Scorpio. The Pisces New Moon is an important time to attract a meaningful and committed partner. This person may be from your past, as Mercury is still retrograde until March 20. However, someone new with lasting potential may enter your life. Create space for the kind of relationship you’ve always longed for.

Advertisement

3. Libra

Design: YourTango

Think before you act, dearest Libra. You are moving into a very powerful Aries season, which begins on March 20. As Aries season progresses into April, you experience a powerful seven-planet Stellium in your sign. This brings a healing and courageous energy to your relationship. With the intense Aries Season just beginning, and Mercury turning direct, you want to move forward. However, it's important to pause before making any decisions and make sure that the choices you make actually benefit your relationship.

If you’re single, you may not be for very long. Aries season activates your dating and romantic life, allowing you to attract new people and focus on matters of the heart. While this energy is incredible for bringing a new relationship into your life, be careful not to wear rose-colored glasses. With Neptune in Aries, you are apt to romanticize a relationship rather than see it through a lens of clarity. Give yourself time to get to know the person that comes into your life without rushing to define it.

Advertisement

4. Virgo

Design: YourTango

It’s safe to trust yourself, Virgo. Since Mercury retrograde began on February 26, you needed time to go through everything and process your feelings. But as Mercury stations direct on March 20, you must trust yourself, even if the answers aren’t what you first anticipated. This energy helps you and your partner move forward and finally put to rest an important chapter of growth.

Advertisement

If you’re single, Mercury retrograde was about bringing back people from your past for greater closure or a second opportunity at love. While it’s best not to commit to anything during a retrograde phase, now that Mercury is direct, you are encouraged to. By observing who is in your life at this time, you can better understand the choices you should make. You can finally see if someone was returning only for closure or if there is a real chance of forever.

5. Sagittarius

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

It's time to make your romantic dreams come true, Sagittarius. When the Sun conjuncts Neptune in Aries on March 22, it's a time of increased romance. You won’t just feel like you’re in love, but like the whole universe conspired to bring you and your partner closer together. While it's good to be mindful of keeping your feet on the ground, this is a time to strengthen your bond and dream together about what you want the future to look like. You deserve a love that feels too good to be true.

If you are single, this serves as a powerful opportunity to understand what you really want. You may meet someone or declare your feelings around this time. The Sun and Neptune help you take action on what you want and honor the dreams that you’ve always had for love. Embrace your most vulnerable and romantic side, as that helps you attract the person meant to be in your life and further any connection you have just begun.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.