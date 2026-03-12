3 Zodiac Signs Attract Financial Success All Week, From March 16 - 22, 2026

Three zodiac signs are attracting financial success from March 16 to 22, 2026, a week when it’s much better to wait and be practical with your finances than make a decision that you come to regret.

With Mercury retrograde for most of March, you had to be patient. However, with Mercury stationing direct on Friday, March 20, it is time to start looking ahead. Embrace the lessons that this period taught you and begin to strategize about how to make progress toward financial independence.

Advertisement

Mercury direct brings the green light for new beginnings in your finances, and to make things even better, Aries season begins on the same day. This fire sign is all about forward momentum and courage. This brings about a bold energy for you to approach your finances with. This is the perfect time to take on a new job or follow through on your investment plans. All that you’ve been through has prepared you for what you can now put into motion.

1. Aquarius

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

As the Pisces New Moon rises on March 18, a new era in your financial life is beginning, Aquarius. This is the first New Moon in your financial sector since 2011 that won’t be affected by the energies of Neptune and Saturn. This means that you can see clearly what you should do, and that any restrictions on moving forward have been removed. Use this time to start something that benefits both your bank balance and how you live your life.

The Pisces lunation helps you initiate a new beginning in how you approach your finances as well as how you generate wealth. This is a wonderful time to reflect on your financial needs and what it takes for you to live a life of true value. Pisces governs the money that you make, and also what you value most in your life. Focus on the big picture and recognize that this is your chance to finally move ahead into greater abundance.

2. Pisces

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Be willing to take action this week, Pisces. Once Aries Season begins on March 20, it's time to make a change or take a risk to better your income and overall financial standing. With Neptune and Saturn now in Aries, you are receiving help from the universe. You've been preparing for this moment for years, dear Pisces. The life that you dream of is set to finally arrive, but you can’t shy away from the work of making it a reality.

Aries season is especially intense this year, as it builds to a seven-planet Stellium in Aries around the New Moon on April 17. You don’t need to accept just any offer, but continue to pause and reflect on what is best for you. Be sure to weigh all of your options, and remember that nothing changes unless you are the one to change it.

3. Gemini

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Say yes to your professional dreams this week, Gemini. Mercury stations direct in Pisces on March 20, reminding you that you are in charge of the money you earn. You also have the power to create more. Mercury direct signals that this is the perfect time to change careers or ask for that financial bonus. Embrace this energy, as it’s not just about Mercury retrograde, but what you’ve been working toward since 2011.

This week, you finally feel like you can move forward with your financial and professional goals. Don't give up or take the easiest path. You deserve ease, but you also must finish this path that you’re on. The money that arrives with Mercury direct is due to the work that you do, so be sure that is where you’re investing your energy.

Advertisement

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.