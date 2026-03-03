4 Zodiac Signs Are Experiencing One Final Test From The Universe Before Lasting Abundance Finally Arrives

Four zodiac signs are experiencing one final test from the universe before lasting abundance finally arrives. Saturn, the planet of discipline and responsibility, is in Aries until 2028, testing the resolve of these astrological signs.

While that may sound a little bit scary, try not to panic. As astrologer Evan Nathaniel Grim explained in a video, "Saturn is not a punishment." Instead, the astrologer explained, "It more so grants us passage to a higher position of leadership, recognition, and notability if we demonstrate that we can remain laser-focused on a mission, regardless of the adversity."

Once the signs below figure out which path the universe is guiding them to take, long-lasting abundance is theirs for taking.

1. Cancer

Design: YourTango

Cancer, you're experiencing one final test from the universe before lasting abundance arrives in your career. While Saturn is in Aries until 2028, Grim explained that you're "presented with an opportunity to level up into a career" that ultimately makes you stand out.

According to the astrologer, "this is especially likely to happen in April of this year." Though it's easy to get cold feet when a new opportunity arises, it's crucial to remember that you're a leader. That being said, there's no need to be reckless. You have two full years to build the courage you need to take on this responsibility.

2. Aries

Design: YourTango

Saturn in your sign is one final test from the universe before abundance arrives, Aries. Saturn returns are rarely easy. Since you're still at the very beginning of yours, "you could feel like there's a mountain at your gate," Grim said. "You could get a little frustrated, dare I say, infuriated by the sudden slowness in your progression towards your goals."

Thankfully, everything is about to get better as you receive a surplus of energy between April and May. Once you work past any initial discouragement, it's much easier to suspend your impulses and become a bit more strategic, Grim explained, which attracts abundance your way.

3. Libra

Design: YourTango

Libra, with Saturn in Aries, you're experiencing one final relationship test from the universe. According to Grim, "Saturn's probably going to add more resistance in your close relationships." At first, Grim explained you might deal with more criticism or endure longer periods of separation, but don't let that hold you back.

As Grim explained, though this energy is challenging, the purpose is not to destroy your relationship, but "restructure" it to make it "more sustainable." This applies to you even if you're currently single, because according to Grim, you'll likely find yourself entering a long-term partnership based on what you learn from the universe's test.

4. Capricorn

Design: YourTango

Capricorn, since Saturn is your ruling planet, you're no stranger to tests from the universe. Now that your ruling planet is in Aries, the universe is testing your home life. As Grim explained, the purpose of this energy is to get you to "consider a better long-term strategy as it concerns your home and property."

According to the astrologer, this could manifest as physically moving as you find yourself outgrowing or otherwise unhappy with your current abode. However, if it ins't this, expect to take on more responsibility within your family. It might not sound pleasant, but by taking on this responsibility, you'll gain emotional maturity and experience personal growth like never before.

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.