The Luckiest Day Of The Week For Each Zodiac Sign From March 16 - 22, 2026

On your zodiac sign's luckiest day of the week from March 16 to 22, 2026, you come to understand that you can create your own luck.

This week is dominated by Pisces and Aries energy. The Pisces New Moon rises on March 18, just before Aries Season begins on March 20. Aries gives you the courage to follow through on what you begin with the New Moon. Then, as Mercury stations direct in Pisces on March 20 alongside the Spring Equinox, you feel centered and committed to investing in a new beginning.

Clear away what you’ve been moving through since the start of 2026. While the universe conspires to bring in lucky opportunities and insights, know that you can manifest your own luck as well. Act in alignment with your desires and have faith that the lucky new beginning you’ve been dreaming of is finally arriving.

Aries

Luckiest day of the week for Aries: Friday, March 20

Focus on the future, Aries. Your solar return and zodiac season begin on Friday, March 20, as the Sun moves into powerful and courageous Aries. This is a time for renewal and looking ahead, not toward the past.

Be sure that you’re preparing yourself for a new beginning. This is an intense and lucky energy to be working with, and it all involves you taking action. No more delays or overthinking. Trust yourself enough to know what is in your best interest.

Taurus

Luckiest day of the week for Taurus: Wednesday, March 18

Pay attention to who enters your life, Taurus. The Pisces New Moon rises on Wednesday, March 18. Someone new enters your life during this time who proves beneficial to what you’re currently working towards. This person may arrive unexpectedly, or be someone you do not typically align yourself with. Yet, you must embrace this connection.

Be sure that you are open to meeting new people and forming alliances during this time. This connection is part of a new beginning in your life, helping you manifest greater abundance.

Gemini

Luckiest day of the week for Gemini: Saturday, March 21

The universe supports you, Gemini. On Saturday, March 21, Mars in Pisces trines Jupiter in Cancer, bringing in incredible energy to your professional and financial standing. Mars in Pisces helps you to make progress and take action in your career. This is especially crucial as Mercury stations direct on March 20, giving you the greenlight to move forward.

With Saturn and Neptune also now out of Pisces, this is a very supportive and abundant time in your career. While you’re focusing on your career moves, Jupiter in Cancer supports a path towards greater wealth. Be sure that you are ready to take action and trust in the timing of everything.

Cancer

Luckiest day of the week for Cancer: Friday, March 20

Tune into your purpose, Cancer. Aries season begins on Friday, March 20. This fire sign governs your work and purpose. While Aries season is known for bringing in new job offers or greater clarity for your divine purpose, this year is more intense than usual.

With Saturn and Neptune here, you truly are setting yourself up for long-term success. It’s more than just a lucrative or successful job. Neptune helps you discover your purpose, while Saturn solidifies your standing so that you can trust what you’re beginning now will last for years to come.

Leo

Luckiest day of the week for Leo: Friday, March 20

It’s safe to start planning for the next phase, dear Leo. Mercury stations direct in Pisces on Friday, March 20. Mercury first stationed retrograde on February 26, and since that time, you’ve been reflecting on what needs to change in your life.

Now, as Mercury turns direct, you are called to action. Mercury direct means that it’s safe to start making plans. You are seeing matters clearly, and what you do now is supported by the universe. Just don’t delay too much, as Mercury only remains in Pisces through April 14.

Virgo

Luckiest day of the week for Virgo: Sunday, March 22

Pause for a moment, sweet Virgo. Before you jump to your schedule and lists, pause and close your eyes. Reflect on what your deepest dreams are for your life. This vision that comes to mind before you let logic steal it away is connected to your purpose. While you normally discount dreams in favor of a logical path, that all shifts as Neptune continues to move through Aries until 2039.

Neptune in Aries helps you to believe in your dreams, as well as the deeper meaning of your life. On Sunday, March 22, the Sun conjuncts Neptune in Aries, igniting a powerful time for aligning yourself with what you really want. Stop settling for only what makes sense. Believe in your dreams and know that anything is possible.

Libra

Luckiest day of the week for Libra: Tuesday, March 17

You never have to talk yourself into what is meant for you, Libra. On Tuesday, March 17, the Moon conjuncts retrograde Mercury in Pisces. This is your opportunity to check in with how you’re feeling about your life.

Set aside some time to be by yourself and reflect on the state of everything. Consider how you’ve grown, especially in terms of choosing yourself. This is a check-in period before Mercury stations direct. It's time to figure out what is meant for you and stop trying to talk yourself into a path you’ve already outgrown.

Scorpio

Luckiest day of the week for Scorpio: Friday, March 20

Get started on that great idea, Scorpio. Mercury stations direct in Pisces on Friday, March 20. Pisces energy governs your deepest passions and what helps you cultivate your best life. Whether it’s a personal dream or a creative project, this is your sign to get started on making important changes.

You don’t need to put off starting any longer, nor should you. There are always potential excuses or reasons why you can’t. Yet, it is simply a matter of deciding to begin now, whether the moment feels perfect or not.

Sagittarius

Luckiest day of the week for Sagittarius: Sunday, March 22

Fall in love with your life, Sagittarius. On Sunday, March 22, the Sun conjuncts Neptune in Aries. Although this energy helps progress a romantic relationship, it’s also about you not settling in any area of your life.

The Sun governs your ability to take action, while Neptune brings the meaning behind your dreams. In Aries, this helps you cultivate a happier romantic relationship, but also focus your energy on truly loving your life. It’s time for you to start prioritizing your happiness and not just success.

Capricorn

Luckiest day of the week for Capricorn: Friday, March 20

Clear up any confusion, Capricorn. While you tend to be successful because of your down-to-earth and logical nature, that doesn’t mean you can solely rely on those gifts to further your dreams.

You've been working with a great deal of Pisces energy as of late. This water sign asked that you focus on your intuition and emotions, rather than solely on logic. You weren’t meant to move ahead in March, but instead to surrender to the process and work to understand yourself on a deeper level. Yet, all of that shifts as Mercury stations direct in Pisces on Friday, March 20. The confusion clears, and you are finally ready to move ahead, trusting the plans in place.

Aquarius

Luckiest day of the week for Aquarius: Thursday, March 19

Be clear on what you’re trying to manifest, Aquarius. Aries season begins on Friday, March 20, igniting a powerful time to communicate your wishes to the universe and progress your goals.

With the Sun in Aries through April 19, you are urged to embrace new beginnings with courage and boldness. Go after what you want, and be clear on what you’re trying to manifest. That is the best way to actually achieve it.

Pisces

Luckiest day of the week for Pisces: Saturday, March 21

Trust in yourself, dearest Pisces. The planet of communication stations direct on March 20, meaning you have made it through the important review period of Mercury retrograde in Pisces. This time helped you find clarity and see the divine purpose of everything that has occurred in your life.

This sets you up for success as Mars in Pisces trines Jupiter in Cancer on Saturday, March 21. Mercury is direct, so there is no reason not to move ahead. It is time to trust yourself and bring the dreams you’ve been quietly tending to into the light of day. Nurture your dreams and know you are capable of greatness.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.