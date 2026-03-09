Your Daily Horoscope For Tuesday, March 10: Abundance Arrives As Jupiter Retrograde Comes To An End

Today, Jupiter retrograde in Cancer is over, and opportunities may begin to surface around home, property, relocation, family healing, or creative projects that feel deeply personal.

But more than that, there’s a renewed optimism about our private lives. And, a sense that the inner child is no longer waiting in the hallway for permission.

Daily horoscopes for each zodiac sign on Tuesday, March 10, 2026:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Design: YourTango

Aries, the past few months may have stirred memories, family dynamics, or questions about where you truly belong. Now, forward motion returns, and it’s rooted in emotional maturity.

You’re building from the inside out. Whether this looks like redefining "home” repairing a storyline related to your ancestry, or your private inner world.

Advertisement

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Design: YourTango

Taurus, your voice is gaining confidence again. Conversations that felt stalled begin to flow. Ideas that were quietly incubating now feel ready to be shared.

There’s growth in how you communicate, how you think, and how you move through your local environment. You may feel called to write, teach, and launch something media-based.

Advertisement

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Design: YourTango

Gemini, your relationship to worth is shifting. This is about money, yes, but more deeply, it’s about self-value.

If you’ve been questioning what you deserve, what you charge, or how you sustain yourself, clarity now returns. Growth arrives when you honour your emotional needs alongside your material goals.

Advertisement

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Design: YourTango

Cancer, this is your green light. The internal growth you’ve been processing becomes visible.

You may feel more optimistic, more expansive, more willing to take up space. Your identity stretches in a way that feels protective rather than overwhelming. Believe that you’re stepping into a bigger version of yourself, and you don’t have to abandon your sensitivity to do it.

Advertisement

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Design: YourTango

Leo, you’ve been behind the scenes recalibrating. Now there’s a subtle release. You may feel more connected to your intuition, dreams, or inner guidance.

Growth happens in solitude, through rest, therapy, spiritual practice, or creative incubation. Expansion is happening in sacred privacy.

Advertisement

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Design: YourTango

Virgo, your future feels less abstract now. Hopes that felt uncertain begin to crystallise. There’s expansion through community, collaboration, and aligned friendships.

The right people appear (or existing connections deepen) in ways that support your long-term vision. Let yourself be supported. You don’t have to carry the dream alone.

Advertisement

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Design: YourTango

Libra, your public life is moving again. Career matters, leadership opportunities, or visibility that felt delayed now regain momentum. But this time, you’re clearer about what success must feel like, not just what it looks like.

You’re less interested in hollow prestige and more invested in meaningful impact. When ambition is rooted in emotional alignment, it multiplies.

Advertisement

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Design: YourTango

Scorpio, you’re craving expansion beyond the familiar. Travel, study, publishing, spiritual exploration are widening your worldview.

If you’ve felt stuck in a narrow narrative, that story begins to loosen. Say yes to experiences that stretch you emotionally, not just intellectually. Growth comes through faith in something bigger than your current circumstances.

Advertisement

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Design: YourTango

Sagittarius, there’s transformation around intimacy, shared resources, and emotional merging. Conversations about commitment, trust, or financial entanglements may move forward now.

If you’ve been reassessing what you’re willing to share — energetically or materially — clarity returns. True expansion requires vulnerability. What you invest in deeply now has the potential to multiply.

Advertisement

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Design: YourTango

Capricorn relationships regain warmth and forward motion. Whether romantic, business, or close partnerships, something stabilises and grows.

If you’ve been reassessing your standards or redefining what reciprocity means, the path becomes clearer. Expansion doesn’t come from over-giving, it comes from balanced emotional exchange.

Advertisement

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Design: YourTango

Aquarius, your daily life is evolving. Work rhythms, health routines, and practical systems begin to feel more sustainable.

If you’ve been questioning how to create stability in the everyday, answers emerge. Growth isn’t glamorous here. It’s consistent. Small emotional adjustments in how you structure your days will compound into long-term security.

Advertisement

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Design: YourTango

Pisces, joy returns. Creativity flows again. Romance softens. Something that feels heavy begins to feel playful. You’re reconnecting to pleasure as a source of nourishment.

If you’ve been holding back your heart, this is the moment to let it expand safely. The more you trust your emotional instincts, the more magnetic you become.

Sade Jackson is a psychological astrologer, writer and energy healer. She writes about Jungian lore, creativity, feminine mysticism and astrology on Substack.