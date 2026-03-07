The Tarot Horoscope For Sunday, March 8 Is Here With A Reading For Your Zodiac Sign

Your zodiac sign's tarot horoscope is here with a message for for Sunday, March 8, 2026. The Sun is in Pisces, and the Moon is in Scorpio. Today's collective tarot card is the Lovers.

Today's reading has an interesting vibe. The Sun in Pisces symbolizes cloudy thinking and a little bit of deception. Scorpio Moons are about intimacy, shared resources, and secret-keeping. The Lovers tarot card represents two people who are close, but one person wonders what else life has to offer. There's unhappiness in the relationship, and there's potential for straying. Together, the Sun, Moon, and tarot are reminders of how deception works: confusion and secrecy can lead to breaches of trust. Today, pay attention to compromises that tarnish your integrity. Avoid doing things that you know you'll regret. Choose wisdom instead. Now, let's see what else is in store for each zodiac sign according to the tarot.

Your zodiac sign's tarot card horoscope has a reading for Sunday, March 8, 2026:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Sunday's tarot card for Aries: Nine of Pentacles

Aries, the Nine of Pentacles references self-sufficiency and the type of life you want to live. On March 8, trust that you can provide the things you need to make a life you love.

During moments of self-doubt, call to mind all the times you were about to accomplish your goals, even when it was difficult. It's normal to feel challenged, but don't stop. Stay true to your dreams.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Sunday's tarot card for Taurus: Seven of Cups

Trust yourself to make the right decision, Taurus. You know you have some things you need to work on, and with so many options, picking just one on March 8 can be tough.

The Seven of Cups is about confusion during the thinking process. Fall on habits others have practiced to make good ones. Create a pros-and-cons list, or write down the best-case and worst-case scenarios for each. Plot ahead and then choose.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Sunday's tarot card for Gemini: Knight of Swords, reversed

When you feel like you need to distance yourself from a situation, Gemini, trust your gut. The Knight of Swords, reversed, denotes chaotic energy that leads to conflicts.

On March 8, the universe is trying to show you something, so take a step back to ponder what that may be. Trust in your ability to evaluate what the universe is trying to teach you.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Sunday's tarot card for Cancer: Five of Swords

Know your limits, Cancer. On March 8, the Five of Swords symbolizes winning at a high cost. When you feel overextended, trust that you can reset them for your own well-being.

You can always tell when a situation is going too far. That's what your intuition is for, and when your internal compass directs you, pay attention. Going against your instincts takes you down a path you don't belong on.

It's your turn to be the leader on Sunday, so avoid following what others are doing since their journey isn't necessarily a mirror of your own.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Sunday's tarot card for Leo: Seven of Wands

It's difficult to stand alone, Leo, but when you need to speak up, you find the courage to do so. In fact, your tarot card, the Seven of Wands, signifies defending your position.

It's super uncomfortable to do in the moment, but on March 8, you'll rise to the occasion and state your facts. As you find the words, you'll see how powerful you truly are, and why it's so important to be honest no matter what.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Sunday's tarot card for Virgo: King of Swords

The King of Swords is about emotions and how they can overtake logic. But on March 8, you choose reason over feelings, Virgo.

Trust what you know to be true, not vague, unclear emotional energy that has yet to prove you right or wrong. Avoid being too attached or emotionally detaching and not caring enough. Reason sets you right in the middle of intelligence on Sunday.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Sunday's tarot card for Libra: Knight of Cups, reversed

When someone shows you who they are, Libra, believe them. On March 8, you could fall in love with someone's illusion, but it's important to pay attention to the red flags that present themselves to you.

They have a lot to say, but their words and actions have to match. Don't let yourself think you have the power to change someone. Instead, trust that a person knows themselves much better than you do.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Sunday's tarot card for Scorpio: Ace of Pentacles, reversed

The Ace of Pentacles, reversed, represents missing an opportunity. When you don't get what you want, Scorpio, you realize inherently how time waits for no one.

On March 8, you replay the scenario where you made a poorly timed decision and wish that you could go back and do things over again. Today, trust in the future and know that if something is meant for you, something similar or better will come around.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sunday's tarot card for Sagittarius: Nine of Pentacles, reversed

The Nine of Pentacles, reversed, is about a rough financial patch that requires you to stop and evaluate where your money is going.

On March 8, consider taking inventory of what you need and what's extra. Consider new streams of income and how you can improve. Stay curious, Sagittarius. Ask questions and be kind to yourself.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Sunday's tarot card for Capricorn: The Magician

Your ability to manifest what you want on March 8 is heightened, Capricorn. The Magician tarot card reveals how to do it. Your awareness of your capability increases. You sense what you're able to do and trust in the timing of your actions.

You know that when you put your mind to doing something and follow that energy with action, the doors open, and all you have to do is what you desire.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Sunday's tarot card for Aquarius: Temperance, reversed

When you feel like a situation is slightly off, trust yourself to know that it's real, even if others don't recognize it yet.

On March 8, a lack of patience is predicted by the Temperance, reversed tarot card, but you can choose to do the right thing and give others time.

You can pick a different moment to have a conversation. Or, ask to catch up soon with a date in mind. Don't let your feelings fester, Aquarius. Instead, work with what you have.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Sunday's tarot card for Pisces: Six of Cups

Pisces, you have so much to look forward to, but it's also a lot of fun to reflect on the past and remember how far you've come. The Six of Cups is about nostalgia and your history.

On March 8, enjoy walking down memory lane and talking about your childhood or experiences you had with others. Reflection can be a powerful tool for future growth. Trust yourself not to get lost in what used to be, but to use it as a springboard to your next journey.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.