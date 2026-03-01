Monthly Love Horoscopes Are Here For March 2026 — There's No Denying Your Feelings This Month

March 2026 monthly love horoscopes are here for each zodiac sign. Mars and Venus are the two planets that rule our love lives, and this month, Mars enters Pisces on March 2 and Venus enters Aries on March 6. Pisces is a gentle and sensitive water sign. This means that not only do we take action regarding our emotions this month, but we are operating on a more intuitive level than the norm. Our feelings and emotions are more important than usual this month, which can only lead to getting more in touch with ourselves and those we love the most.

The first lunar eclipse of the year falls at 13 degrees of Virgo on March 3. Discernment is key at this time because Virgo is the most discerning of signs, but it is important not to allow that discernment to turn into over-the-top criticism. Small acts of service toward someone you care about, such as helping with something or picking up dinner when they have a late workday, are most appreciated at this time. Venus enters Aries from March 6 until March 30, so look for more action to occur in terms of love. This is an impulsive, yet brave sign, and Aries energy can be persistent and amorous. When the Sun moves from Pisces into Aries on March 20, we come back to what our own desires and needs are and how to go about meeting them. Often we begin new ventures and projects and become more impatient when it comes to love. This is the time of year to unleash yourself and feel young and free again. Youth is, after all, more of a feeling than an age, especially if you are over a certain age! Let’s take a look at how the zodiac signs fare in love this month:

Monthly love horoscopes are here for March 2026:

Aries

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

As Venus transits your first house this month, Aries, you should feel and look great. Venus in the first is the time of year when we look and come across at our best and are the most attractive. If you're single, this is a great time to go out and meet someone new.

Don’t let Mars in Pisces rain on your parade as it transits your 12th house. This can bring up subconscious fears and issues from the past that can interfere with current relationships, and Mercury retrograde is also transiting your 12th. This definitely takes you back to the past.

My advice is to take a positive stance and try to release any overdue burdens you have carried. Take note that even the new moon on the 18th falls in your 12th house as well.

The full moon solar eclipse falls in your sixth house of work and health. Virgo can be a warm sign that likes to serve others, but don’t let critical tendencies upset your relationship if you are in one.

The Sun enters your sign on the 20th, the start of your birthday month, so you should feel quite good in most respects. The Sun in your sign serves as a yearly reset, so take it!

Advertisement

Taurus

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Taurus, Venus in Aries transits your 12th house of secrets in March. At times, this can indicate a hidden love affair. Alternatively, you may want to spend more time alone. If this is the case, that changes when Venus enters your sign on the 30th.

The total eclipse in Virgo falls in your fifth house of love, making March 3 a very exciting time for love. It's a good day to spend with a partner, or socializing if you are single. This can serve as a reset when it comes to love and can be quite powerful.

Mars in Pisces is transiting your 11th house, making March a great month for socializing. Pisces is very compatible with you, and you may feel more tuned into a partner or someone you're interested in.

The New Moon this month also falls in your 11th house, so the 18th is a great day to make plans to go out. Bear in mind, however, retrograde Mercury is in your 11th house as well, so misunderstandings and missed calls may occur until it turns direct on March 20.

When the Sun enters Aries on March 20, it transits your 12th house for the next month. This is the house that rules your subconscious mind, so you may want more private time or seclusion for a while. This energy can stir up the negative thoughts you carry, but if you can identify the issues that are holding you back, it is time to release them. Wherever the Sun goes, the spotlight shines, so this is a good month to identify any negative patterns and make changes.

Advertisement

Gemini

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Gemini, Jupiter turns direct in your second house this month. Not only does this house rule money, but also your self-esteem and how you perceive yourself. This month, take a look at whether low self-esteem might affect your relationships, because if it does, you can make changes with Jupiter direct starting on March 10.

The Virgo eclipse on March 3 falls in your fourth house, which rules your foundation or home. It squares your Sun, which can cause tension, so be aware of any issues this may bring up around this time.

Venus in Aries is very compatible with you and transits your 11th house, which is a great placement for meeting new people. If you are partnered, it's an upbeat time with many social activities.

This month, as well as next, multiple planets are grouped together in your 10th house. This is the place in your chart that rules work and reputation. This isn’t negative, but you may want to spend quality time with someone special because you may be quite busy this month. The new moon also falls in your 10th house, which represents a significant time when it comes to your career.

When the Sun enters Aries on March 20, it transits your 11th house along with Venus. Even if you are busy, you feel pulled toward social events or spending time with those you are most interested in. This places Saturn, Neptune, Venus and the Sun in your 11th house this month, which is quite powerful. Make the most of it, because very good things can happen!

Advertisement

Cancer

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Cancer, Jupiter turns direct in your first house this month. Expect it to be quite beneficial and uplifting, which can only help in terms of relationships.

The eclipse on March 3 falls in your third house of communication, so communication and what you say to others are very important at this time. It's also a good time to use discernment and get your mind organized.

When Venus enters Aries on March 6, you may become much more proactive in terms of love. If you are single, you could meet someone at work or someone who is connected to your work, directly or indirectly.

The new moon in Pisces on March 18 falls in your ninth house of travel, education, and worldview. You may be more concerned or interested in a partner’s worldview and how well it clicks with yours. If single, you may meet someone who lives at a distance around the new moon.

A trip is also possible this month, but if this is the case, plan carefully while Mercury is retrograde until March 20. We begin the astrological New Year on March 20 as the Sun joins three other planets in Aries. You may be very busy and focused on work this month, so a trip may be a great relief or break.

By the end of the month, Venus enters Taurus, which is very compatible with you. If your love life hasn’t taken off by the 29th, you have the help of Venus over the next month.

Advertisement

Leo

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Leo, this is the perfect month to take a romantic vacation or meet someone who lives at a distance. The Sun joins Venus on the 20th, placing four planets in your house of travel. If you are on a dating app, you'll likely meet someone at a distance.

Starting on March 2, Mars in Pisces transits your eighth house. This is the house that rules intimacy, partner’s money, loans and investments, and the way you feel about relationships. The eighth house is packed with significance and includes change and transformation. A relationship either goes to a new level, or you'll do a great deal of thinking about how you really feel in your relationship if you are in one. The new moon lights up your eighth house this month, so intimacy is front and center around the 18th.

The Virgo eclipse on March 3 falls in your second house, which rules resources as well as your self-esteem. If your self-esteem is suffering, this is the perfect time to analyze the root of the problem and release it. Watch for and try to avoid being overly critical of yourself and others.

Advertisement

Virgo

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

When Venus enters Aries this month, Virgo, it transits your eighth house. Not only does this rule your partner’s or other people’s money, it also rules intimacy and the way a partner makes you feel. If you are in a relationship at this time, you probably feel pretty good! When Mars enters Pisces on March 2, it transits your seventh house of partners. Your relationship picks up steam this month, but Mars here can also cause friction, so it's good to be aware of this energy. Either way, you feel more tuned in to your partner this month. An eclipse in your sign often serves as a reset, and this week, the lunar eclipse on March 3 falls in your first house of self, so the focus is on you. Since this energy is opposite your seventh house of partners, there could be a chance of conflict as you focus on yourself, but it is by no means imminent. Virgo energy is discerning, as you know, but don’t let petty arguments turn things into a complaint session. The following new moon on March 18 falls in your seventh house of partners, and the two signs are polar opposites. While Virgo can be critical, Pisces is known for its compassion and sensitivity. Pisces can deal with sacrifice, but this doesn’t mean letting go of all of your boundaries.

Venus enters Taurus on March 30, and this sign is highly compatible with you. The ninth house is associated with travel and education, whether formal or informal. It also rules worldview, so towards the end of the month, you'll likely have more conversations concerning the larger issues of life with a partner, or the two of you may travel somewhere. If you are single, this is a great opportunity to meet someone at a distance, through travel or a situation that involves learning.

Advertisement

Libra

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Libra, Venus transits your seventh house of partners until the 30th, when it enters your eighth house. This puts a bigger focus on partnerships and soon, intimacy. People are drawn to you this month.

The Virgo eclipse on the 3rd falls in your 12th house, which isn’t the greatest house for a major lunar event. The 12th house is where all of our unformed anxieties and issues lie, and a full moon here can set them off.

Watch your health at the beginning of the month, and you may want to spend some time alone. The best use of this eclipse is to release and let go of any old patterns or trauma that may hold you back in a relationship, so work on identifying what your issues are that may hold you back.

The New moon in Pisces can be a creative and romantic time, and definitely a time to get in touch with your own feelings or those of others. It should be basically pleasant for most.

Mars in Pisces is a gentle and pleasant sign and often puts is more in touch with our intuition and feelings. This can be a month of not only getting in touch with your own emotions but those of anyone you are close to.

Advertisement

Scorpio

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Scorpio, when Jupiter turns direct on March 10, its energy enhances travel and education. If you are single, you could meet someone while traveling or someone who lives at a distance. You may be thinking about a romantic trip to an exotic place.

The Virgo eclipse on March 3 falls in your 11th house of friends and groups, making this an ideal time to be out and about if you are single. If you have a partner, the two of you do more socializing, going out, and meeting with mutual friends. Virgo is a healing sign, so you'll likely overcome any friction at this time.

Starting on March 6, Venus in Aries propels you toward others you are attracted to. Since Aries is ruled by Mars, like you, you're comfortable with this energy. Once Venus enters Taurus, your seventh house of partners, on March 20, it begins a significant period (for the good) in your love life that only happens once a year.

The new moon on March 18 falls in Pisces, or your fifth house of love. Take advantage of this moon, because it could just turn out to be a significant time or even a turning point in your relationship.

In addition to the new moon, Mars is transiting your fifth house of love all month. This is great if you are single and increases your chances of meeting someone new. If you have partner, this is typically a busy and upbeat time that includes friends and going out more. Plan something special!

Advertisement

Sagittarius

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Sagittarius, Venus enters your fifth house of love when it transits through Aries starting on March 6. This is the best time of the year for meeting and finding love. On the 20th, the Sun enters Aries as well, and wherever the Sun goes, the spotlight shines, so this is really the month of love for you.

Starting on March 2, Mars in Pisces begins transiting through your fourth house, which rules the home. You may feel compelled to do more at home and entertain there. Just don’t stay in too often and miss Venus’s annual transit through your fifth house!

The Virgo eclipse on March 3 falls in your 10th house of career and reputation. While Virgo can promote emotional healing, it can also create a lot of criticism if the energy isn’t managed and it clashes with your sign. This doesn’t mean bad things are bound to happen, but be aware of the energy in your interactions with others.

The Pisces new moon on March 18 is far gentler. You may find yourself dreaming of romance and faraway places. Sometimes it isn’t easy for you to get in touch with others' emotions, but this serves as a prime opportunity.

Advertisement

Capricorn

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Capricorn, when Jupiter turns direct in your seventh house of partners on March 10, it begins a very special time for love and relationships. Whatever Jupiter touches, it expands. In your case, this is relationships.

Venus is in Aries this month, a great time for pursuing love. This energy shakes up your cautious nature, injecting more passion, spontaneity, and boldness. When it moves into Taurus on the 30th, it enters your fifth house of love and things really take off.

On March 3, the eclipse in Virgo falls in your ninth house that rules travel, education, and personal worldview. You may become more interested in how a partner thinks about the world and their place in it.

The March 18 New Moon in Pisces falls in your third house, which rules communication and short trips. Communication is very important now, and your intuition won’t lead you wrong.

Mars in Pisces also transits your third house this month, making it a great month for important communication with others. Since Pisces planets tend to tap into what some call the universal energies, it is far more empathic and compassionate at the same time. Pisces energy is compatible with you, and you and your special person may go many places this month. If you don’t have a partner, Venus’s transit through Taurus may well bring one.

Advertisement

Aquarius

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Aquarius, this month's Venus in Aries energy is very compatible with you. You may feel more outspoken, bolder, and ready to take chances with love.

The Virgo eclipse falls in your eighth house of intimacy on March 3. A relationship could suddenly go to a new level, and you may spend more time getting in touch with how you really feel about someone special.

The Pisces New Moon on March 18 falls in your second house, which not only rules money but self-worth, which you may do some thinking about this month, especially since Mercury is also retrograding through the same house. Otherwise, this is romantic, dreamy energy that could lead to a very romantic interlude.

Mars also moves into Pisces for the month. Pisces energy is more emotion-based than what you are used to being an Air sign. This can however, stimulate your feelings and emotions. Your intuition is in play more than normal, so take advantage of it.

By month’s end, Venus enters Taurus, your fourth house. You may splurge a lot on yourself and someone else and want the finer things life has to offer. Taurus likes commitment, so you may be thinking along these lines towards the end of the month.

Advertisement

Pisces

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Pisces, this month was made for love if you can keep your thoughts clear with Mercury retrograding through your first house, which rules you personally!

After Jupiter turns direct in your fifth house of love on March 10, the only reason you wouldn't have a partner is if you don’t want one at all. This energy escalates your love feelings or desire to meet someone special. If you have a partner, things only get better in your relationship this month.

The Virgo eclipse falls in your seventh house of partners on March 3, so one way or another, the focus is here. Virgo can be a warm sign, but it can also be overly critical, so watch this in your relatinoship.

The Pisces New Moon on March 18 is your birthday moon and yearly reset. Use this energy to get in touch with yourself and what you want the New Year to bring.

Mars in Pisces transits your first house this month, so expect to get extra busy. This will start a whole new two-year Mars cycle that brings you out of your shell and makes you a little bolder, as will Venus in Aries.

Venus in Aries is the boldest of the signs for love and brings more passion and spontaneity into the mix this month. It also helps with your self-esteem since it transits your second house (and may help with money, too). When Venus enters Taurus on March 30, things get a little more laid back. Happy Birthday, Pisces! You should have a great month for love ahead.

Leslie Hale is a professional astrologer with over 30 years of experience specializing in astrological guidance to empower you with knowledge of future events, relationships, finances, and major life situations.