The Virgo Lunar Eclipse Is Here — How It Affects Your Zodiac Sign This Week

The Virgo Lunar Eclipse is here, and it affects each zodiac sign differently this week, from March 2 to 8, 2026. The Full Moon Lunar Eclipse rises in the earth sign on Tuesday, helping us reflect on the last six months.

On Wednesday, March 4, the Libra Moon shows us the value of relationships and connections. Then, on Friday, March 6, Venus enters Aries, where it meets up with Saturn. While Venus in this sign wants freedom, Saturn grounds us. The week ends with the Scorpio Moon, showing us that the strength we want is already within us. All we have to do is find it.

Aries

Take it easy this week, Aries. With Mars, your ruler, now in Pisces, it's easy to let your emotions get the best of you. While the clashing transits test your patience, you need to focus on doing things slowly. There's no need to rush ahead.

Saturn is in your sign, instilling discipline and hard work. However, this can also spark some conflicts if you’re not careful. You may be too authoritarian around others. If disagreements present themselves, try to be flexible. Focus on diplomacy and maturity, even if the soldier within is craving to enter a battle you will not win.

Taurus

During this Virgo lunation, you're learning how to take better care of yourself, Taurus. You feel motivated to accomplish a lot, but Mercury retrograde warns us that going too fast only brings setbacks. This week, being methodical helps you become victorious.

The Virgo energy fuels your inner critic, but the Pisces season teaches you how to be mindful of the negativity and to focus on more optimism. Prioritize the activities that fulfill you. Spend time with the people who inspire you, as they encourage you to have faith in yourself.

Gemini

As a Mutable sign, this is a potent lunation, reminding you that a solid base is needed before leaping ahead. Mars is now in Pisces, helping you bring balance to your life. Focus on family, especially if your energy has been poured into your work.

If you’ve avoided having tough conversations, this transit stirs things up. Thankfully, Jupiter and Venus show us how to mediate when presented with drama. This week encourages reconciliation and letting go of grudges.

Cancer

During the Virgo Lunar Eclipse, your friendships are at the forefront of your mind. You are stepping into a leadership role that requires collaboration. This transit also shows you how to be more comfortable using your words and expressing yourself.

This is a moment to hold tightly to dreams you may have abandoned in the last years. Mercury retrograde enjoys picking up where you left off on a project or plan. Utilize this period to build and construct an existing goal. You may surprise yourself with the ideas you conjure this week.

Leo

The Virgo lunation shines a light on your self-worth and how you view yourself, Leo. This transit shows you the qualities you have and the magic you hold. This is not the time to settle for less than you deserve. If you’ve been giving your energy to people who are not worth your time, this is the moment that changes.

Relationships from the past are focal points during this period, as you learn not to repeat the same mistakes. You are honest with what you want in friendships or romantic partnerships moving forward. While the Virgo Moon is an emotional transit, it also brings a lot of healing and self-love.

Virgo

A story that began over a year ago begins to unravel during this Lunar Eclipse in your sign. Prepare to experience a wave of powerful emotions, and do what you can to channel this energy into projects or hobbies that bring you calm and joy.

With your ruler, Mercury, currently retrograde, you have to be a better listener and show others a more compassionate and caring side. This allows for fewer misunderstandings and conflicts, with Mars now in Pisces stirring the pot.

Libra

While Saturn in Aries adds to your responsibilities, the Virgo lunation helps you regain control over your life. Eclipse season brings fatigue, but you are presented with opportunities to take it easy and rest during this transit.

We are all susceptible to the critical energy that this Virgo Moon brings, but with Mercury in Pisces, this is also an encouraging time. Consider journaling, as this practice helps you navigate your emotions. As long as you remain confident and self-assured, you can handle the chaotic energy of Mercury retrograde.

Scorpio

This eclipse lets others see your wonderful qualities, Scorpio. You are reclaiming your power and getting a whole lot of attention. Prepare to see how your charisma brings others to you.

This week, you have the chance to meet new people and expand your social circle. This includes mentors who channel Mercurial qualities. They show you support and are willing to collaborate with you in the future.

Sagittarius

The Virgo Lunar Eclipse demands that you check on your foundation and what you have built over the last several years. This is a good time to build your network and show up for others. Although you may be willing to take action with Mars now in Pisces, try to plan ahead before making any impulsive decisions.

This lunation asks you to be more logical and patient. If you’ve been dreaming too much, this week, are more grounded in reality. It's time to collect the tools needed to excel in the long run.

Capricorn

The Virgo eclipse makes you feel courageous and adventurous, Capricorn. If you have a desire to travel, make sure to triple-check your information because Mercury is currently retrograde.

This transit encourages you to learn new things and focus on building your skills. Consider picking up a book from the library about a new topic or attending a free course to expand your skillset. Follow your curiosity and take time to explore, so that when Mercury is direct, you can commit.

Aquarius

This week, you are healing your inner child, Aquarius. The Virgo Lunar Eclipse helps you focus and pay attention to details. However, with Mercury in Pisces, things can feel blurry. The impact of this lunation inspires you to break free from anything that is holding you back.

Mercury encourages you to spread your wings and fly towards what you desire. Yet Mercury is retrograde, so you must be cautious. Evaluate how the past has empowered you, and examine how previous lessons learned can help you soar in the future.

Pisces

Things look promising for you this week, Pisces. While Mercury may not be fond of this placement, it is still in your sign, which brings some advantages.

You have excellent ideas during this time and are more empowered to articulate and voice your thoughts. Share your opinions, but be sure to back up your arguments with facts. You are charismatic and have the opportunity to make some beneficial social connections this week.

A.T. Nunez is an Afro-Latina Astrologer and philosopher living in NYC. She is passionate about astrology and aims to continue writing more about stargazing in the future.