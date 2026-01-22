7 Zodiac Signs Are Attracting Major Blessings From The Universe, Starting Now

According to an astrologer, seven zodiac signs are attracting major blessings from the universe, starting now and lasting at least through the end of 2026. The year is "much less harsh," than 2026, astrologer Joshua Pingley said, especially for these astrological signs.

The past few years have been toeing the line between a blessing and a curse. While many of us have experienced good fortune, there's also often been an equal amount of misfortune. Thankfully, as the astrological energy shifts in a big way in 2026, things start getting a lot better and these astrological signs are the "most blessed" of them all, Pingley explained in a video.

1. Cancer

Design: YourTango

Cancer, you are attracting major blessings from the universe in 2026 thanks to Jupiter, the planet of luck and expansion, making its way through your sign during the first half of the year. As Pingley explained, Jupiter is retrograde until March 2026, so it might not feel like you're receiving those blessings just yet. But as Pingley explained, that's only because you're going through a spiritual awakening from the inside out.

From learning to truly appreciate what you already have to reflecting on the past, you'll be ready to expand outwardly once you do the inner work. And your blessings don't stop there. When Jupiter enters Leo at the end of June 2026, it enters your house of money, leading to major financial blessings.

2. Capricorn

Design: YourTango

Capricorn, while Jupiter is in your seventh house between now and the end of June 2026, you're attracting major blessings in your relationships, both romantic and professional, Pingley explained. According to the astrologer, this energy helps you "not only establish but also nurture long-term bonds and create everlasting relationships."

Pingley also noted that you'll likely be reflecting a lot during this time, leading to a stronger sense of self, which is a blessing in and of itself. So, while 2025 might not have been your year, keep holding on. Better days are up ahead.

3. Leo

Design: YourTango

Leo, you're attracting major blessings from the universe in the second half of the year when Jupiter, the planet of luck and expansion, enters your sign. Jupiter enters Leo on June 30, 2026, which marks the start of your emerald year, which is typically associated with luck and an overall improved quality of life.

"You're about to receive an astrological glow-up," Pingley said, "as you're more than likely gonna be making some big, bold moves that reshape your entire life," especially when it comes to "how you present yourself and approach it," the astrologer explained.

4. Aquarius

Design: YourTango

Aquarius, between a powerful five-planet stellium in your sign at the beginning of February 2026 and Jupiter entering your seventh house in the second half of 2026, you're attracting major blessings from the universe.

While the Aquarius stellium finally makes you feel alive again and ready to take on the world, Jupiter in Leo is "incredible for establishing new long-term relationships," Pingley explained, "or taking current ones to the next level." From discovering more about yourself to uncovering more about those around you, 2026 has many blessings in store for you.

5. Gemini

Design: YourTango

Gemini, while Jupiter is in your house of money for the first half of the year, you're attracting financial blessings from the universe. Even though Jupiter changes signs at the end of June 2026, the blessings keep on coming because Uranus, the planet of innovation and revolution, enters your sign in April.

With Uranus in your sign, "you're finally gonna feel ready to take that major risk," Pingley explained. The universe rewards those who believe in themselves, according to the Law of Attraction, so taking a chance on yourself is a great way to receive the blessings you deserve.

6. Scorpio

Design: YourTango

Scorpio, you've been going through it for a while. After dealing with stagnation in your career and some setbacks in love, you'll be pleased to know that blessings from the universe are heading your way. According to Pingley, this is because "Venus, the goddess of love, desire, and pleasure, will be spending more time in your sign in 2026 than any other."

However, this is both a blessing and a curse since Venus is retrograde part of that time, which may lead to a brief regression in love and finances. However, as with any retrograde, this is only to test your readiness for all of the blessings that the universe has waiting for you and "followed by intense growth and transformation."

7. Sagittarius

Design: YourTango

Sagittarius, since you're ruled by Jupiter, the planet of luck and abundance, you're basically always attracting blessings from the universe. But according to Pingley, those blessings are magnified in 2026 after Uranus enters your seventh house of relationships in April, "injecting some life into your love life."

Since Uranus is the planet of instability and upheaval, it won't all be sunshine and rainbows. There is bound to be a bit of instability in love with Uranus here, so Pingley advised to "tread with caution." Keep your standards high when it comes to who you let into your life to make the most of what this year has to offer.

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.