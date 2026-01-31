This Zodiac Sign Has Entered A Powerful Era Of Abundance, Says An Astrologer

One zodiac sign has entered a powerful era of abundance, says professional astrologer Evan Nathaniel Grim. According to Grim, this sign is taking full advantage of the good luck they're attracting this year.

While this sign doesn't typically concern itself with the intricate details of money and wealth, that's a different story for the next few weeks. Starting now, they're "taking a very close look at their financial situation," Grim explained in a video, "and they're keen to find a different or unique way to accumulate more wealth."

Cancer has entered a powerful era of abundance.

Cancer zodiac signs are currently benefiting from all the good fortune that comes with an emerald year. This is the year that Jupiter, the planet that rules luck and expansion, transits through your sign, leading to drastic personal growth.

Jupiter first entered Cancer in 2025, but has been retrograde since November of last year, slowing down the material abundance that Cancer had been getting used to. However, this retrograde phase has improved your mindset, and now you're ready to take fate into your own hands. Tired of the same old struggle, Cancer "is seeking unprecedented power right now."

There's a lot of energy concentrated in Cancer's eighth house of shared resources.

According to Grim, this energy in the eighth house, which rules things like investments, a partner's income, inheritances, lottery wins, and other forms of income not associated with the earned income that comes through a paycheck, means that "many of them will make an investment that can create a virtuous cycle of resource expansion."

Over the next few weeks, Cancer, "you will be thinking about the state of your resources," Grim said, "and you'll think of ways to improve your investment picture or portfolio." Even if you don't have any traditional investments, Grim explained that it's also highly likely that "you could be sinking a considerable amount of resources into a project or business in the hopes of watching it grow over time."

Cancer's career is also about to take off.

Grim explained that along with this increased focus on finances, Cancers "are on the verge of making very impressive moves" in their career, which only boosts your power to attract abundance in all areas of life. With both Saturn and Neptune entering your 10th house of career by mid-February, Grim said, "You are really the 'main character' this year." Grim said.

But with great power comes great responsibility, and Grim said there will be no shortage of that in the coming weeks. To help manage it all, the astrologer recommended surrounding yourself with people who are as invested in your success as you are. Just remember that whenever you're working with others, "you'll be navigating power dynamics of all kinds in your relationships," so be prepared to "discuss the things that are rarely discussed," the astrologer warned.

While this all might sound a little intimidating, it's the start of an incredibly empowering and abundant era for you, Cancer. Everything is working out in your favor.

