Weekly Love Horoscopes Are Here For February 16 - 22 — A Romantic Pisces Season Begins

Weekly love horoscopes are here for February 16 - 22, 2026, revealing how the powerful solar eclipse in Aquarius and the start of Pisces season influence each zodiac sign's relationship this week. The February 17 eclipse has many twists and turns, and an unexpected twist this week serves as a major reset. If there is something you are ready to let go of, now is the time to act. If you are looking at approaching something from a different angle or perspective, this is a perfect time to do so.

On February 18, the Sun enters romantic and dreamy Pisces, where it will remain until March 20. Expect a major energetic change because Pisces is a sensitive watery sign that stimulates our emotions and feelings. When we enter Pisces season, get ready to feel more and dream bigger. You feel more intuitive, creative, and tuned in to others, and they feel the same toward you. Compassion is a Pisces trait that can be both given and received at this time. On February 22, Venus trines Jupiter. This is an expansive, positive, and happy energy that's great for love, relationships, socializing, and getting together with someone special. Venus and Jupiter are the two most positive planets, and Venus rules our love life, so this is a day to enjoy!

Weekly love horoscopes for February 16 - 22, 2026:

Aries

Aries, the solar eclipse falls in your 11th house, which rules friends, groups, and hopes and wishes, making this a social week. Watch the Sun’s square to Uranus on Monday, which could derail plans.

After the eclipse, the Moon enters Pisces, or your 12th house. You may want to spend some time alone until Thursday, when the Moon enters your sign and you feel ready to get back to normal.

Sunday’s Venus/Jupiter transit makes you feel good and tuned into love or someone special.

Taurus

Taurus, this eclipse squares Uranus, representing changing circumstances that can affect you personally. This doesn’t mean a relationship ending, but it could represent a change or a desire for more autonomy. You may also experience a shift in career circumstances.

With three planets in Pisces this week, single Taureans may find love and romance in existing social circles. If you are partnered, expect to socialize more together.

Gemini

Gemini, the Aquarius eclipse falls in your 9th house, which is indicative of travel and education. This week, it's likely you'll meet someone who lives at a distance, even in another country. Or you could visit someone long-distance.

Don’t let the eclipse trigger negative self-doubt that can hold you back. If you are looking to get back on track with someone, Sunday is the perfect day.

Cancer

Cancer, this week's solar eclipse falls in your 8th house. This is the house of partner’s money and the way you feel in relationships, along with intimacy.

This week, expect to do more thinking about how you and your partner are approaching the relationship, if you have one. Single Cancers are moving toward more romantic times with Venus in compatible Pisces.

Leo

Leo, this week's eclipse may have a significant effect on your relationship if you have one, since it falls in your 7th house of partners.

If you are in a stable partnership, you have little to worry about, but it could still cause friction. If you are in an unstable or toxic relationship, you'll have to make an important decision this week.

The best day for you is Sunday with the beautiful Venus aspect lightening the mood.

Virgo

Virgo, this week's eclipse may supercharge something in your life. Or it could serve as a type of reset.

Since the Sun enters your 7th house on February 18, this is a week for romance since it joins Venus and Mercury already there. Sunday is a day made for love!

Libra

Libra, the Aquarius eclipse on February 17 falls in your 5th house of love, so your focus is here one way or another this week.

This is a beautiful time to date, socialize, or spend time with someone special. With three planets in Pisces this week, it is time to get in touch with your true feelings, and you may be able to build a stronger bond.

Scorpio

Scorpio, the powerful eclipse on February 17 falls in your 4th house, which rules your basic foundation and home. This is a sign you're making a big change at home in some way.

The Sun’s entrance into Pisces on February 18 lights up your 5th house of love, so it should be a good week.

Sagittarius

Sagittarius, this week's eclipse is all about communication. This initiates a new 2-year cycle focused on your personal expression.

You may experience a sudden breakthrough of some type this week, or you realize that now is the time to speak the words you have wanted to for some time to someone.

Capricorn

Capricorn, the Aquarius eclipse may serve as a reset for you this week, but it may also call into question your personal self-esteem and how it affects your relationships. This energy could also clear the way for new relationships if a current one has outlived its purpose.

The Sun’s entrance into Pisces on February 18 initiates a new chapter in terms of personal communication.

Aquarius

Aquarius, this week serves as a major turning point in your life when it comes to love due to the solar eclipse in your sign.

It is very possible that you let go of an old relationship. Alternatively, you may start to focus on a new relationship and let go of old patterns that held you back.

Either way, you feel much more tuned into others this week.

Pisces

Pisces, this week's solar eclipse falls in your 12th house, which can bring up negative thoughts or memories concerning old relationships, trust, or old stories.

You experience a personal reset as the Sun enters your sign on February 18 and your birthday month begins. Sunday is a beautiful day for love!

