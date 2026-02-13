Weekly Horoscopes Are Here For February 16 - 22 — Eclipse Season Begins

Weekly horoscopes are here for February 16 - 22, 2026, as we enter the first eclipse season of the year. The powerful solar eclipse in Aquarius on February 17 brings new ideas and connections, helping us to continue the transformation that Pluto in the same sign has initiated.

Pisces season begins on February 18, illuminating us with new perspectives and adding elements of hope now that Saturn is in a new sign. With Venus also in Pisces, this week feels like a release of the old stories that we are strongly trying to hold onto from Saturn’s time in this sign. The Aries Moon on the 19th can help us to stay focused on our pending tasks and to be more disciplined. Love and romance captivate us when the Moon is in Taurus beginning on the 20th.

Each zodiac sign's weekly horoscope for February 16 - 22, 2026:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Eclipse week is here, Aries, which brings some turbulence to your friendship circles. Be mindful of how you interact with others because Mars is also in Aquarius, which could bring unnecessary conflict if you’re not careful.

The Moon in Pisces could ease some tension and bring you back to basics on Tuesday. Home is where you will be able to calibrate.

Pisces season begins on the 18th and the Moon enters your sign on the 19th, excellent energy that brings hope during these stormy times.

Keep your goals practical now that Saturn is in your sign pushing you to stay on track and not take on too many projects at once. The Moon in Taurus on the 20th can show you how to show yourself love and care.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

With the eclipse happening at the summit of your chart this week, Taurus, it is an important week to practice diplomacy. Stay away from drama and think before you speak with impulsive Mars looming close by the eclipse energy.

The Pisces Moon on the 17th joins the sun this week, bringing periods of reflection that might inspire you to make some changes to your goals or switch up your plans. You feel much more optimistic with Saturn finally away from this area of your life.

The Moon joins Saturn in Aries on the 19th, reminding you to be true to yourself and to value the work you have done. After the intensity of this week's eclipse, resting sounds blissful over the weekend.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, your educational goals are highlighted during this week's solar eclipse in Aquarius. You may be compelled to shed some old ideas and to be more receptive to new ones over the next several years.

Pisces season begins on the 18th, and the Moon is in the same sign on this day. Now that Mercury and Venus are joining the Sun, you feel illuminated with potent ideas. You may also feel inspired to achieve greater things within your career or academic sector.

The motivational Aries Moon brings you support on Thursday through the people around you.

When the Moon is in Taurus over the weekend, you're reminded to slow down. Patience is a virtue during eclipse season.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, the magnetic energy of this week's solar eclipse in Aquarius brings you lots of insight and courage, highlighting some of the powerful messages that Saturn in Aries will bring you over the next couple of years.

If you felt debilitated by past experiences, you are working through moving on and writing your new chapter. The solar eclipse brings healing energy that makes you feel empowered by your experiences. With so much Pisces energy this week, you are given the tools to discover your armor, the ongoing message during Pisces season when more eclipse energy continues.

The Moon in Aries meets up with Saturn midweek, showing you how to be a better team player. Listen to others and encourage them, don’t critique.

Over the weekend, the vibrant Taurus Moon showcases your talent and intelligence so others can admire this powerful new side of you that Saturn is showing people.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, you experience plenty of main character energy this week with the eclipse happening in your partnership house, bringing your attention to love and relationship dynamics. Reflect on your experiences from the past and learn from them so you can have a healthier relationship in the future.

You're entering a cycle that is showing you how to show up for yourself, especially if you didn’t protect your boundaries in the past. The Moon joins the Sun in Pisces in the middle of the week, pointing out how much you’ve evolved over the last two years.

The Aries Moon energizes you on Thursday and instills discipline now that Saturn is in this sign. When the Moon is in Taurus over the weekend, consider what you want to work towards over the next several weeks as you continue to build a plan before Jupiter enters your sign in June.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

This week's clipse energy shines a light on your battle scars, Virgo. However, this energy also helps you shed your old skin. You have learned so much while Saturn was in Pisces since 2023, and this transition period brings your attention to the new areas you will need to focus on for the next several years.

Pisces season begins on the 18th at the same time the Moon is also in this part of your chart, making this feel like a new beginning now that Saturn is in a new sign.

On Thursday, the Aries Moon brings you courage and enlightenment. You will be able to build upon the existing foundation for your next projects. Don’t lose sight of your goals and get ready to dream big with Neptune boosting your creativity.

At the end of the week, the Moon in Taurus brings some optimism and awakens the adventurer within.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, this week's Aquarius eclipse brings a vibrant and intense energy to your relationship sector. Reclaiming your independence is also a theme this week with Saturn now impacting your relationship sector as well. It's time to get more serious about what you are seeking in love and not settle for less.

The Sun joins the Moon in Pisces on the 18th, making you more mindful of what you need at this time. Step by step, you are learning how to pour more love and care into yourself.

As the week goes on, you unlock puzzle pieces connected with your love life as you close a story from the past that may have been holding you back. Saturn in Aries teaches you how to focus on quality, and releasing those negative influences is just the beginning of this potent transit.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, the solar eclipse in Aquarius starts things off this week, encouraging you to dig into your family history and uncover some new details.

With the Moon in the sign of Pisces at the beginning of the week, things feel different and more welcoming within your relationship sector now that Saturn is finally in a new sign.

Starting on Thursday, the motivational Aries Moon energy helps you get more organized. This is a wonderful time to get connected with your planner. Saturn is now in this part of your chart, making you more mindful of your time and how to be more efficient.

The Moon in your partnership sector closes the week, bringing you closer to others. If you’re in a relationship, you could spend more time with your partner over the weekend. Go watch a movie or visit a museum to bask in the lovely Venusian energy.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, this week's eclipse energy makes you more aware of your creative limits. Now that Saturn in Aries is putting the brakes on your ideas, this eclipse can be a nourishing period that helps feed your imagination, which is amazing for those who need a spark of inspiration at this time.

Pisces season begins on the 18th, the same day the Moon is in this part of your chart, clearing away any of the lingering energy that Saturn may have left behind. With Venus here too, it's the perfect time to explore your creative energy from home. Decorate, move things around, or start up a new project.

When the Moon is in Aries towards the end of the week, seek new muses as you adapt to the new landscape Saturn is bringing you.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

While your relationship energy may be strong this week, Capricorn, this is a good week to evaluate the relationship you have with yourself as the eclipse illuminates your value system.

Pisces season begins on the 18th. Since the Moon is in this sign briefly with the Sun, it's an illuminating energy within your career or academic sector.

When the Moon is in Aries starting on Thursday, it's the perfect energy for hosting a dinner party or spending time with people you cherish. Home is where you can recalibrate, explore your creative energy, and plan for more adventures. For those who have been pouring too much energy into work, the Aries Moon reminds you to create a balance with Saturn now also in this area of your chart.

Over the weekend, the Moon in Taurus adds optimism and brings new life to your goals and dreams.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, you are the main attraction this week with the eclipse in your sign on February 17. Give yourself a lot of love and self-care because this could be a very draining and emotional time.

You are strengthening your armor during this period as you learn to combat what has been holding you back. You are winning these battles with Pluto also in your sign, showing you how to be victorious.

The Sun is in Pisces at the beginning of the week, which can feel medicinal with the stellium in Pisces already building. Go to the theater, explore a local restaurant, or work on your craft with Venus also in this part of your chart.

On Thursday, connect with those ideas you may have in your drafts when the Moon is in Aries, then catch up with friends and family with the Moon in Taurus over the weekend. Connections are precious and much more valuable with this eclipse energy in your sign this week.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, it's important to rest up and recharge since the eclipse is happening early in the week. Don’t overwhelm yourself with too many projects and make sure to incorporate free time when you need it.

The Sun enters your sign on February 18, briefly joining the Moon and spending time with Venus and Mercury. These planets aligning in your sign begin a confidence-boosting period that initiates a new beginning now that Saturn is finally out of your sign.

On Thursday, the Moon in Aries reminds you of the power you hold and your potential. Keep moving forward and don’t look back. Trust your process. This is a period to take pride in the work you’ve done.

Over the weekend, rejoice, spend time with friends and collaborate on an ongoing project. With Mercury on your side, you could surprise yourself with what you can create.

A.T. Nunez is an Afro-Latina Astrologer and philosopher living in NYC. She is passionate about astrology and aims to continue writing more about stargazing in the future.