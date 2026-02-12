3 Zodiac Signs Attract Financial Success All Week, From February 16 - 22, 2026

Three zodiac signs are attracting financial success all week, from February 16 to 22, 2026. Pisces Season begins on February 18 as the Sun shifts into this dreamy water sign.

With the Sun in Pisces, you are able to engage with your intuition and dream world. Instead of discounting ideas as far-fetched, hold space for ways you can materialize them. Believe in your worthiness to live a life of wealth and genuine ease.

As the week progresses, Saturn and Neptune unite in Aries on February 20, forming one of the most powerful aspects of the year. This energy helps you believe in your worthiness and ability to make everything you’ve dreamed of a reality, including financial success.

1. Gemini

Instead of thinking that financial success is tied to greater effort, Gemini, try to believe that you can receive it through ease. On February 16, Mercury in Pisces trines retrograde Jupiter in Cancer, bringing a bonus, stipend, or increased cash flow into your life.

This new influx of wealth comes from your career, but you don’t have to exhaust yourself to receive it. Try to maintain balance in your life and recognize when you’ve already done enough. You don't need to burn out to achieve financial success.

On February 22, Venus in Pisces trines retrograde Jupiter in Cancer, signifying that what arrives now greatly increases your wealth. Jupiter continues to improve your finances through June of this year, so what begins now carries forward.

2. Aquarius

Don't settle for less, Aquarius. On February 18, the Sun in Pisces highlights your finances. This is a powerful opportunity to create new financial strategies and receive offers for a higher income. While the Sun directs your energy toward improving your finances, Mercury and Venus are also in this water sign. This helps you attract greater abundance and puts you in the perfect position to receive offers for success and wealth. You are finally receiving what you've always desired. While you should see new cash flow enter your life during Pisces Season, don't underestimate the importance of advocating for yourself. Mercury is also in Pisces, delivering offers, while also encouraging you to stand up for what you deserve. This is not a time to accept less than what you are worth, so be sure your salary is in alignment with your talents. This is how you achieve financial success.

You have always radiated the energy of wealth, Pisces. You’ve learned a great deal of lessons and now know the importance of approaching money with practicality. Instead of subscribing to the stereotype that being spiritual means being broke, you’ve come to learn that you deserve wealth.

This also means you must be proactive about managing your money and attracting financial success. Yes, the universe always provides, but that doesn’t mean you won’t have to invest some energy into how you handle it.

On Friday, February 20, Saturn and Neptune form a conjunction in Aries, bringing about a dramatic shift in how you see yourself and your resources. Instead of worrying that you may lose all you’ve created, you begin to realize what you are worth. This helps you apply practical methods to your financial life, while having faith that the universe always provides.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.