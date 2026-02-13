3 Zodiac Signs Attract Really Good Luck All Week, From February 16 - 22

Three zodiac signs are attracting really good luck all week from February 16 - 22, 2026. The new moon solar eclipse in Aquarius on February 17 creates a powerful portal for new beginnings and unexpected change.

February 17 also marks the start of the Lunar New Year and the Year of the Fire Horse, making the energy intense and unforgettable. Be ready to take action in the days ahead. Trust all you’ve done to prepare for this moment and know that it is exactly what you deserve.

This pattern of rapid acceleration and manifestation continues throughout the week, as Saturn and Neptune collide in Aries on Friday, February 20. This is one of the most dramatic transits of 2026. It helps you understand what you must do to step into your fate and watch your life transform in incredible ways.

The energy of the universe isn’t linear, and it doesn’t always follow logic. Instead, it operates in divine timing, ensuring that everything occurs when it’s meant to. You have been patient, and these astrological signs attract luck as they embrace the new timeline that's unfolding.

1. Gemini

Get ready for a brand-new journey, Gemini. On Tuesday, February 17, the New Moon Solar Eclipse in Aquarius occurs, shifting your life in a completely different direction and opening the door to expansion. Aquarius brings good luck, and because this moment also marks the start of the Year of the Fire Horse, this energy is further amplified. Do not hesitate to take action or embrace a new path in your life. Wherever you are right now, know that you are meant for more. The New Moon and Solar Eclipse in Aquarius ushers in a profound new beginning for you, though it may arrive in unexpected ways. This is the nature of a New Moon coinciding with a Solar Eclipse. Both of these events often bring sudden shifts that redirect your path. Advertisement It’s important to stay ready to say yes to what the universe offers, while also taking time to reflect, as the Year of the Horse can bring impulsive energy. This is your chance to finally make your life everything you’ve ever wanted it to be. You just need to be ready to embrace it.

2. Cancer

Manifest what you’ve been dreaming of, Cancer. On Wednesday, February 18, Pisces Season begins, and luck finally turns in your favor. The Sun in Pisces brings good luck and abundance, but to fully embrace this energy, you must be willing to believe in your dreams. This energy is meant to help you manifest your intentions, accomplish goals, and change your life in incredible ways. With the current cosmic influences, this may also connect to your career path or the choices you make for yourself. Stay open to what arises in the week ahead, as you are blessed with a new and fortunate opportunity. Pisces Season is a time to trust where you are being guided, even if you’re not exactly sure how you're going to get there. Divine trust is crucial, especially when working with the spiritual energy of Pisces. It’s also important to listen to your intuition and be willing to embrace change. You may find yourself pushed outside your comfort zone this week. Hold space for what you didn’t expect, as that is where your greatest luck is found. Advertisement 3. Leo

3. Leo