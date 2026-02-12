The Luckiest Day Of The Week For Each Zodiac Sign From February 16 - 22, 2026

The luckiest day of the week for your zodiac sign from February 16 to 22, 2026, ushers in the start of the Eclipse Portal and an incredible opportunity to manifest greater luck in your life.

The New Moon and Solar Eclipse in Aquarius occurs on Tuesday, February 17. This is a supercharged eclipse and the start of a new cycle. While a New Moon offers a chance to set new intentions and embrace fresh beginnings, a Solar Eclipse adds a powerful wildcard energy.

Solar eclipses are known for bringing unexpected events and sudden shifts. This transit is taking your life in a new and lucky direction. Aquarius is the rebel with a cause. The New Moon and Solar Eclipse in this air sign signal the arrival of fate, though not in the way you may have anticipated.

The rare conjunction of Saturn and Neptune in Aries occurs on Friday, February 20. Saturn and Neptune have not met in Aries since 1703, creating a dramatic backdrop for a rare and meaningful alignment. While Saturn introduces a new area of dedication and effort, Neptune helps clarify what is real. This is a profound moment that brings great luck.

Aries

Luckiest day of the week for Aries: Friday, February 20

This is your spiritual rebirth, dear Aries. On Friday, February 20, Saturn and Neptune merge in your zodiac sign, beginning a new process of inner transformation. This energy helps you understand yourself better, discern what is real, and forge new beliefs about what is possible in this lifetime.

Saturn and Neptune remain in Aries together through April 2028. You are working with this energy over the next two years, but this moment is your awakening. Set aside time for yourself and seek solitude to reflect, journal, or meditate. What arises during this period is pivotal for the years ahead and affects the course of your life.

Taurus

Luckiest day of the week for Taurus: Tuesday, February 17

Pay attention to where you are directed, Taurus. On Tuesday, February 17, the New Moon and Solar Eclipse in Aquarius rises. The New Moon signals that a new beginning is occurring, specifically within your professional life or higher education. Yet, the Solar Eclipse represents an event that you couldn’t have seen coming. This transit is designed to help change your trajectory.

Be open to a new and meaningful path, and understand that no matter how much you resist change, you can't stop it from occurring. This is a lucky energy, but you need to remain adaptable to make the most of it. Pay attention to what arises and choose what resonates. Hold space for the unexpected, as whatever occurs during this lunar event is all about helping you to achieve your fate.

Gemini

Luckiest day of the week for Gemini: Wednesday, February 18

This time it feels different, Gemini. Pisces Season begins on Wednesday, February 18, igniting a period of focus on your professional life. While Pisces governs your soul purpose and career, it’s also been an area that you’ve had to invest a great deal of work into.

Saturn was in Pisces from 2023 until February 13, 2026. This was a phase of immense growth for you, but it wasn’t always easy. Now, as Pisces Season begins once again, you are free from the reigns of Saturn, which means this time feels different. Restriction melts away, progress is achieved, and the results you’ve been striving for suddenly materialize.

Cancer

Luckiest day of the week for Cancer: Saturday, February 21

Honor what you want for yourself, Cancer. The Aries Moon aligns with Mars in Aquarius on Saturday, February 21. This is an important time for you to reflect on how you're feeling about your life. The Moon in Mars activates your intuition and emotions connected with your goals. Instead of letting others direct your path, you are urged to embrace what you want for yourself and take action.

While the Moon helps you understand what you want, Mars in Aquarius helps you to transform any situation into one that actually aligns with your needs. This can positively impact your career, educational choices, and life overall. You only need to make sure that you’re truly putting yourself first.

Leo

Luckiest day of the week for Leo: Thursday, February 19

Create space for it all to come together, Leo. Since 2018, you’ve experienced enormous changes in your career and professional goals. Whether you were already in the workforce or still studying in college, this period was marked by you choosing what was in greatest alignment with your soul.

This is due to Uranus in Taurus moving through this area of your life. This transit causes what isn’t meant for you to fall away, leaving space for you to accomplish your dreams. Uranus is currently moving through its final weeks in Taurus, representing a journey in your life coming to fruition.

On Thursday, February 19, the Piscean Moon aligns with Uranus in Taurus, allowing you to feel positive about where you are in your life. You now understand the purpose of past events. You are open to change, which is exactly what it takes for your dreams to come together.

Virgo

Luckiest day of the week for Virgo: Friday, February 20

Nothing is the same after this, Virgo. On Friday, February 20, Saturn conjuncts Neptune in Aries. These planets aren’t gentle like they were in Pisces. Instead, they provide a dramatic moment to help redirect your path.

What arises this week is surprising and may even make you question all of your life choices. You likely need time to process, but know that what arises during this period is for your greatest good. Be mindful of what or who you’re trying to control, as well as how readily you’re embracing opportunities for change. It is crucial to surrender to where this takes you, even if the unknown seems daunting.

Libra

Luckiest day of the week for Libra: Sunday, February 22

Invoke an era of softness, Libra. Venus in Pisces trines retrograde Jupiter in Cancer on Sunday, February 22, bringing about an opportunity to create greater balance and softness in your life. Themes of caring for and nurturing yourself are essential during this time.

Yet, as Venus meets Jupiter, this energy is centered around your career and professional path. Don't participate in any old storylines about what you must sacrifice to achieve success. Make the choices that support your well-being, knowing that your career should allow you to live the life of your dreams, not restrict it.

Scorpio

Luckiest day of the week for Scorpio: Monday, February 16

You can have it all, Scorpio. On Monday, February 16, Mercury in Pisces trines retrograde Jupiter in Cancer, igniting a period of luck and creativity. Mercury in Pisces represents what you want for yourself, while Jupiter in Cancer helps you return to previous dreams so that you can finally take action on them.

This energy may be specific to a certain romantic situation, but it can also represent the expansion of your life’s purpose. Focus on what you once wanted for yourself. Jupiter in Cancer is helping you to make it happen, but you must believe that you can have it all and, of course, be willing to take action.

Sagittarius

Luckiest day of the week for Sagittarius: Friday, February 20

You don't have to rush what is meant for you, Sagittarius. Saturn and Neptune form a conjunction in Aries on Friday, February 20. Saturn and Neptune arrive as a jolt to your intuition and life. This energy brings about a moment of clarity that changes the course of your life. It may not be expected, nor desired in the moment, but it helps you achieve all you have dreamed of.

While all of this energy is positive, be mindful of not rushing through the process. Pause, reflect, and take your time with the decisions you make because impulsivity never leads to your fate.

Capricorn

Luckiest day of the week for Capricorn: Tuesday, February 17

Be open to new ways of making money, Capricorn. On Tuesday, February 17, the New Moon and Solar Eclipse in Aquarius rise. While this energy positively affects how you feel about yourself, it’s also an invitation to approach your finances with innovation.

The New Moon and Solar Eclipse bring about a sudden and new opportunity. This is a chance to improve your finances and attract greater wealth in a way you didn't originally plan. It may arrive through a new business prospect, a job offer, or an investment opportunity. Instead of only sticking with what you believe is a guarantee, try something new. The results are worth any risk you take.

Aquarius

Luckiest day of the week for Aquarius: Tuesday, February 17

Your fate is worth whatever you must go through to achieve it, Aquarius. A major wake-up call is in store for you as the New Moon and Solar Eclipse occur on Tuesday, February 17, in your sign. This is part of a new cycle, helping you change how you think about yourself and the life that you’ve created.

This transit holds the promise of what is meant for you, but you need to move through healing and potential challenges to receive it. Don’t give up on yourself or your dreams, because this energy genuinely changes your life for the better.

Pisces

Luckiest day of the week for Pisces: Thursday, February 19

Take action on your ideas, Pisces. On Thursday, February 19, the Pisces Moon aligns with Uranus in Taurus. Uranus has been in this earth sign since 2018 and has helped you reinvent yourself and your career. Now, as Uranus prepares to shift into Gemini on April 25, you start to see your efforts come to fruition.

The Pisces Moon and Uranus in Taurus bring about divine insight into where you should go from here. This energy helps take action on your ideas and know that it's never too late to live the life you are destined to.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.