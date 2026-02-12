Relationships Finally Improve For 5 Zodiac Signs The Week Of February 16 - 22, 2026

Relationships are finally improving for five zodiac signs during the week of February 16 to 22, 2026. The New Moon Solar Eclipse in Aquarius occurs on February 17, coinciding with the Lunar New Year and the beginning of the Year of the Fire Horse.

This is a monumental, energetic shift toward a new focus in your life. While this is positive, Solar Eclipses have a way of bringing up the unexpected. It’s essential to ground yourself during this time.

Saturn and Neptune form a conjunction in Aries on Friday, February 20, just after the start of Pisces Season on Wednesday, February 18. This conjunction is one of the most influential aspects in all of 2026, so it’s important to slow down and take your time with any decisions. Be present with what arrives and continue to trust that everything is happening for your highest good.

1. Leo

Brace yourself, dear Leo. The New Moon Solar Eclipse in Aquarius rises on Tuesday, February 17, changing the dynamics of your existing relationship and providing opportunities for growth. Aquarius is an air sign that governs your romantic life, and this eclipse is the first in a new series taking place here. Pay close attention to what arises in your relationship and within yourself during this period because it is a new focus for you through 2028.

The New Moon and Solar Eclipse in Aquarius bring some shocking revelations into your dating life if you’re currently single. A New Moon is all about beginnings, while a Solar Eclipse represents an unexpected event that brings further transformation. In Aquarius, this is all about how you approach love and your beliefs about relationships.

This Eclipse is even more powerful because it’s also the Lunar New Year and the beginning of the Year of the Horse. This is a fresh start in your romantic life, filled with new possibilities and forward momentum. Just be sure to pause and make sure the choices that you’re making are truly coming from your heart.

2. Libra

Everything happens for a reason, Libra. If you are currently in a relationship, it is important to ground yourself and pause before reacting to anything, especially on Friday, February 20, when Saturn and Neptune are conjunct in Aries. This conjunction is one of the most impactful transits in 2026, and for you, it's all about relationships and love. This energy is meant to help direct you on a new course of healing, but there may be some confusion around what occurs this week.

Be sure to pause before reacting, especially to prevent your frustration or anger from getting the best of you. Approach issues as they arise and be sure to voice your needs and feelings. This can help dissipate some of the unpredictable energy. Saturn and Neptune help your relationship grow and become more committed, but first you need to face what you’ve been avoiding.

If you’re single during this alignment, be sure to check in with yourself about what you believe is true. Saturn represents divine timing and karmic lessons, yet Neptune rules the dream world, which means it often conceals the truth. If there is someone you’ve been dating, reflect on the red and green flags you’ve seen so far.

Spend time sitting with your childhood wounds so that you can be sure the decision you make actually leads to you being loved in the ways that you deserve. This week is best used for inner reflection to further your own growth. That way, when you meet that special person, you are in a position to confidently choose love.

3. Virgo

Love is in the air, Virgo. Pisces Season begins on Wednesday, February 18, putting the focus on your romantic relationship. This is a season to share from the heart and let yourself truly enjoy your relationship. While the Sun shifts into Pisces on February 18, drawing your focus towards love, it only strengthens throughout the month.

There is an upcoming Mercury retrograde on February 26, as well as a Stellium in Pisces at the beginning of March. Use this time to reflect on how you can improve your relationship with your partner so that you can be proactive. Be flexible rather than fixated on specific plans. You may find that you need to rehash something at the end of the month, but it is all part of bringing you and the person you love closer together.

As Pisces Season begins, you are entering a wonderful time for meeting someone new, as long as you don’t rush the process. The Sun in Pisces helps you be social so that you can forge new connections. While this is a great time to meet people, take your time with any new connections. While you can say yes to a date, don’t be in a hurry to figure everything out. The same is true if you meet someone incredible, and it seems that you keep missing one another. Don’t be dismayed. Trust that any delays are part of divine intervention.

4. Scorpio

You can’t rush clarity, Scorpio. On Wednesday, February 18, the Sun shifts into Pisces, beginning a season of greater commitment and clarity in your romantic relationship. For you, Pisces governs your long-term love and marriage, which means this is where your focus is through March 20.

Piscean energy reminds you to be accepting of your partner rather than judge them unnecessarily. This can lead to a time of greater peace and connection in your relationship. While Mercury retrograde brings an opportunity to discuss any past issues toward the end of the month, overall, this week brings a newfound sense of romance to your relationship.

Pisces Season holds the promise of your forever love. The Sun in Pisces helps you attract someone with a great deal of potential. It’s important to challenge yourself to approach this connection from a place of growth rather than wounding. This love may be surprising, so remember that love occurs in divine timing and not your own. Don't dismiss an incredible person simply because of other aspects of your life.

5. Pisces

A new chance at love is arriving, sweet Pisces. On Sunday, February 22, Venus in Pisces trines retrograde Jupiter in Cancer. This transit increases your power of attraction and improves your looks and how you present yourself in your relationship. This energy helps you come from a full cup rather than looking for your partner to provide you with something that you haven’t yet given yourself.

Jupiter has been moving through Cancer since the summer of 2025, helping to expand your romantic life and bring good luck to your relationship. With this energy, a newfound connection is possible, as is a deeper sense of emotional intimacy. With Jupiter currently retrograde, you may reconsider a separation or finally be able to move past a tumultuous period in your relationship. Trust the love you've built and let yourself take this chance for a deeper love.

If you're single, the alignment of Venus in Pisces and retrograde Jupiter in Cancer brings about a chance for a serious relationship. This energy helps you attract someone from your past or a new person into your life. Either way, something important happens that confirms this connection. You feel genuinely seen and valued, and with the deep sense of self-love you have, you also know that it’s exactly what you deserve. If you give this connection time, it will come together better than you can imagine.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.