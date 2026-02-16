The Aquarius Solar Eclipse Is Here — How It Affects Your Zodiac Sign This Week

The Aquarius Solar Eclipse is here, and it affects each zodiac sign differently this week, from February 16 to 22, 2026. The New Moon Solar Eclipse rises in the air sign on Tuesday, showing us how to find power through the connections we have.

We are entering a month packed with changes and ongoing transformations. On Wednesday, February 18, we enter Pisces season. This transit shows us how to dream again, especially with Saturn now in Aries.

Advertisement

Aries

Design: YourTango

The Aquarius Solar Eclipse is asking you to evaluate your friendship dynamics since there will be changes in the next several years. The issues you have tried to avoid are brought to light, making this a good moment for reflection.

Advertisement

Mercury in Pisces is helping you learn to pace yourself and not be too rash or rude. This transit helps you be more diplomatic and learn how to be a more compassionate and less selfish leader. It also encourages you to get more involved with your community.

Taurus

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

During this eclipse cycle, you are starting to prioritize your career, Taurus. The changes you want to make are evident during this time. The extraordinary things you have accomplished through hard work are finally acknowledged by others.

On the flipside, the Aquarius Solar Eclipse brings to light the areas of your life that you have neglected. If you’ve procrastinated, you may be called out by your superiors or mentors.

Gemini

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

This eclipse brings some challenges regarding your ideology or philosophy, Gemini. Remember to stay on track and not lose sight of your goals. You always have the opportunity to continue to learn.

This is an excellent period for you to take into account the data that you consume. Be mindful of the work that you’re editing since Mercury is in Pisces, a position that the planet of communication is not very fond of. Take it easy and work slowly. Be methodical with the work you have to do or are in progress of completing.

Cancer

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

You are seeing things differently now, Cancer. The Aquarius Solar Eclipse is bringing up some issues connected to the past and your home life. You are discovering a lot of repeating messages from last May when Saturn entered this part of your chart.

Now you have more understanding, even though this eclipse is going to bring some challenges. Nevertheless, you know how to handle this energy. While Saturn is telling you to stay put, the eclipse pushes you to pick up your sword and show others how unstoppable you are.

Leo

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

The Aquarius Solar Eclipse brings some conflict to your relationships, Leo. However, with Venus in Pisces, you are able to work things out, as long as you put your ego to the side.

This transit also brings to light how protective you are of your boundaries. If this is something that is nebulous, you now have the opportunity to make changes. Learn to be more grounded with Saturn in Aries here to help.

Virgo

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Working well with others is a key element of this eclipse energy, Virgo. You are going to be tested on how much you have learned and how well you can adapt.

The Aquarius Solar Eclipse highlights your professional relationships. You must find a way to work with others, whether you like it or not. This is a time to become more aware of how you treat those around you. Venus in Pisces reminds you that collaborations are essential for progress.

Libra

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Although you are an air sign, the eclipse still brings some challenges, especially to your relationships. If you are actively dating, this transit brings a lot of people into your life over the next several months. You may meet someone you are aligned with, but it is not necessarily a long-term connection.

During this time, you are learning what you want from a partner, as well as what you’re not willing to tolerate. If you are in a relationship, use this moment to deepen your connection with your partner. Take up a hobby together or plan a trip since this energy is promoting a lot of love and excitement.

Scorpio

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

This is a very emotional time for you, Scorpio. Consider journaling what you're feeling or talking to someone you trust if you feel very overwhelmed. Hobbies are wonderful during this period, especially with Venus in Pisces.

Focus on outlets that help relieve your stress and explore your creative energy. Although eclipse season can be a little scary, this is a reminder to focus on the things that bring you happiness. This allows you to move forward and release stress.

Sagittarius

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

You are encouraged once again to connect with your ideas, Sagittarius. This is a time for you to work on an existing project instead of starting something new. The Aquarius Solar Eclipse reminds you that you have plenty of opportunities to make the changes needed.

Saturn in Aries brings challenges for you and your artistic endeavors. Nevertheless, this is going to be a very confidence-boosting transit that helps you to find your words and be more self-assured. Joining clubs, talking to friends, or learning something new are also wonderful for your creativity.

Capricorn

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

If you have been neglecting yourself, this eclipse energy is going to be a rude awakening. Pour a lot of love on yourself and be mindful of your schedule. Taking on a lot of work is the signature of many Capricorns, but the Aquarius Solar Eclipse reminds you that sometimes self-care is more important.

Although being on top of your work is excellent, you also need to learn how to balance your time. Be disciplined with your to-do list and consider planning a vacation. Give yourself a break and show yourself grace when needed.

Advertisement

Aquarius

Design: YourTango

All eyes are on you during the Solar Eclipse in your sign, Aquarius. This energy may feel a little heavy, but you have the opportunity to bring positive changes to your life. Take this moment to analyze your friendships, as well as the career goals you have.

If you are not satisfied with an area in your life, know that you can still make the changes. It's time for you to focus on yourself and to be selfish. You usually give all of your energy to others, but this is a moment for you to prioritize yourself.

Advertisement

Pisces

Design: YourTango

The Aquarius Solar Eclipse has you concluding a story, knowing that more beautiful things await. This week, you are comfortable in hermit mode, as socializing feels a little stressful.

Advertisement

Yet, with Venus in your sign, you are also experiencing a lot of healing and nourishment. This transit adds balance to this eclipse and helps you to stay determined and be victorious. Celebrate all you’ve accomplished over the last two years from the comfort of your home.

A.T. Nunez is an Afro-Latina Astrologer and philosopher living in NYC. She is passionate about astrology and aims to continue writing more about stargazing in the future.