This Zodiac Sign Is Quietly The Hero Of Astrology, Says An Astrologer

Every astrological sign has traits that set it apart from the others, but according to an astrologer, there's one zodiac sign that's quietly the hero of astrology. As astrologer Sai Avani explained in a video, this sign has some very specific personality traits that make them extra special.

Now, their intention isn't necessarily to become a hero and save us. However, if there's one thing this sign hates more than anything else in life, it's chaos. Whether it's drama with friends or disorganization at their workplace, this astrological sign is constantly doing whatever they can to keep everyone afloat. And while they may hate playing the role, there's no denying that this sign plays the hero well.

Advertisement

The astrologer explained why Virgo is quietly the hero of the zodiac.

If there's one thing Virgo wants, it's peace. From peace in their relationships to peace at their job, this sign hates chaos and drama. As a result, they spend 90% of their lives figuring out ways to keep everything together. Whether it's getting ready, studying, or organizing, Virgo is on top of everything at all times. So, it's no surprise that they're also the quiet hero in astrology.

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Without even really realizing it, Virgo does everything they can to prepare so when something does inevitably go wrong, they know exactly what to do. As Avani said, "That's just their life. Continuously getting ready for the next thing that could or should or may go wrong."

Virgos are constantly working toward becoming the best version of themselves.

Virgos are always aware of their surroundings and their personal insufficiencies. While this may sound bad, this tension is exactly what they need to improve as individuals. As Avani explained, "Virgos aren't static individuals by any means. They're always learning something new. They're always making improvements." Each time someone meets them, they're also getting a different version of Virgo. From the witty Virgo to the composed Virgo, this zodiac sign is constantly evolving.

That being said, "As much as they can make improvements and be so skilled in so many ways and have such a broad knowledge of so many things," Avani explained, "they just still never feel quite enough." This is ironic because Virgos are known to get better at life the more they level up. Still, they never lose this sense of, "I can do more," Avani said.

Advertisement

And while there's nothing wrong with wanting to do better, Virgos tend to undervalue themselves, causing them to feel stagnant in life. From their career prospects to forming possible relationships, Virgos' hesitation causes them not to step into their full potential. Luckily, when life forces Virgo to lock in, this is when they realize the full extent of their power, causing them to become a hero for everyone.

So, if you're a Virgo, "You need to recognize that you do have skills, you do have abilities," Avani suggested. "No one has more authority than you." With this in mind, Virgos should allow themselves to move into the things they really want to. While they might feel unprepared, it's only when they take that leap that they truly make a huge difference in the world.

Advertisement

The Universe Is Sending You A Message Today Unlock your FREE horoscope and tarot reading with fresh insights delivered every morning.

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.