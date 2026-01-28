Life Gets Much Better For 3 Zodiac Signs By The End Of February 2026

Life gets much better for three zodiac signs by the end of February 2026, thanks to Neptune and Saturn. When these two planets enter Aries, things change dramatically in our lives and relationships.

Saturn has been in the sign of Pisces since March 2023. Pisces rules the 12th house of the chart, which is often connected with significant endings. This nearly three-year Saturn transit has been even more difficult in 2025 because it coincided with Neptune’s transit through Pisces, making the two planets conjunct. Saturn/Neptune conjunctions only occur every 35-36 years and are typically difficult to deal with.

Saturn represents our structures, and Neptune dissolves them. Saturn represents concrete, reliable structures, and Neptune represents the ethereal, things that cannot be seen and lies, mistruths and deceptions. Many things have changed or dissolved since this transit in Pisces began in early 2025, and we have felt disoriented and confused on many levels, collectively and personally. At times, this transit almost feels hopeless until a new chapter emerges.

However, once both of these planets finally leave Pisces by the end of February 2026, life gets a lot better for the astrological signs who've been affected the most.

1. Pisces

Congratulations, Pisces, you have come through a very difficult planetary period, and now you can breathe again and begin to enjoy life on a much deeper level.

Neptune’s transit through your sign or first house of self has likely been a long and winding road since 2011. This feels dreamy and confusing and discouraging, and there is more uncertainty than normal, depending on which planet Neptune was aspecting in your chart. On the one hand, you experienced spiritual and creative awakenings. On the other hand, things blurred the boundaries of your life. You longed for escapism, experienced disillusionment and went down some fruitless paths.

Saturn enters your personal Sun sign once every 30 years. This period brings about significant changes and breakthroughs. It's extremely challenging and raises themes of responsibility, limitations, structure, and discipline. Saturn is about karmic lessons, which are usually events you have little control over.

Saturn’s conjunction to Neptune throughout 2025 wasn't easy. You waded upstream through mud, lost something or someone significant, and, in general, experienced more than usual discouragement. All of this changes your relationships for the better, however, and you have a far different 2026 in friendships and love.

When Saturn and Neptune leave Pisces, they enter Aries or your second house. You build your resources and self-worth. You experience a sense of direction and motivation. You are standing in sunlight rather than in darkness, and return to yourself. That said, you won’t exactly go back to your old self because it dissolved with Neptune. Saturn and Neptune shaped and molded you into someone who is now a stronger, more mature, seasoned and better version of your old self.

2. Virgo

Virgo, Neptune entered your seventh house of partners in 2011 in the sign of Pisces, and Saturn entered Pisces in March 2023. Neptune’s transit through your seventh house has been a very difficult time for your partners, whether personal or professional.

At some point, Neptune opposed your Sun, and you lost someone you cared about or faced difficult circumstances yourself or through others. Neptune opposed your Sun for roughly two years, which is an extremely discouraging, tiring, and unclear period. You go through a creative or spiritual awakening, but it's disillusioning and exhausting, and you may be cheated or lied to.

Saturn’s transit through your seventh house of partners is never an easy time, even without Neptune. Saturn in the seventh brings loneliness, even if you have a partner. Partnerships end or go through a very difficult period for any number of reasons, or a divorce occurs. You confronted personal flaws or serious flaws in a partner that had to be dealt with if the relationship survived. If a relationship is not meant to last, it won’t survive this transit and end in a depressing way.

Saturn and Neptune through your seventh house was a most challenging relationship period of your life. There has been no relationship at all with this transit, which results in loneliness or a deep, unfulfilled desire for a partner.

But by the end of February, both Saturn and Neptune have left your seventh house. Neptune won't return again in your lifetime, and Saturn won’t return for another 30 years. Take a deep breath. If you are in a relationship or marriage, know things are bound to improve. If you are single and want a relationship, finding one is much easier now.

3. Sagittarius

Congratulations, Sagittarius, you completed a very difficult planetary cycle and move on to more fulfilling parts of life! Saturn and Neptune have both transited your fourth house, and in February, they each help your life get better. This is the place in your chart that rules home, family and your basic foundation. Neptune entered Pisces and your fourth house in April of 2011, and Saturn entered your fourth house in March of 2023.

Neptune transiting your fourth house represents many changes in your family, relatives, and home life. It is possible you have lost a family member, or a family member has changed. You moved or experienced problems in the home, such as water, gas, mold, or other issues that weren’t cheap. Your basic foundation in life, which includes home, family and job changed since 2011. It is even possible you have drifted away from your family and those you were once close to. A falling out occurred with someone significant.

With Saturn transiting your fourth house, property is always an expense. You care for elderly relatives or assist them. Your family changes with Saturn in the fourth, depending on what its aspects are in your personal chart. You experienced domestic strife, feelings of isolation, strained relationships, or some other deep emotional burden.

At some point, both Saturn and Neptune squared your Sun, which represented significant challenges. You are unclear about a significant matter, such as a job, a relationship, or your personal finances. Things are changing, however, and by the end of February, you feel a lightening of energies, with your own energy picking up and shifting to less burdensome issues. You gain new perspectives and are more motivated than you have been in a while.

Leslie Hale is a professional astrologer with over 30 years of experience specializing in astrological guidance to empower you with knowledge of future events, relationships, finances, and major life situations.