The Rest Of February 2026 Is A Really Big Deal For 3 Zodiac Signs, Says An Astrologer

With several significant astrological events taking place in February 2026, the rest of the month is a really big deal for three zodiac signs who are most affected by the major energy shift.

"February is eclipse season. It is also the lunar new year, where on the 17th of February, we will move into the fire horse year," career astrologer Alice Hu explained in video. "We've already started February with a full moon in Leo, and so, we are already experiencing the release and the changes that we have to embrace in terms of Leo themes around confidence, ego, death, in our ability to feel more comfortable in our own skin."

While this energy influences every astrological sign in one way or another, the rest of the month makes a very big difference in the lives of three zodiac signs in particular.

1. Leo

Leo, after starting the month off with a full moon in your sign, the rest of February 2026 is a really big deal for you. While you're typically one of the most confident zodiac signs, according to Hu, you haven't exactly been feeling that way lately. Luckily, Hu said, all of this is about to change for the better.

It isn't just your reputation that's getting an upgrade. If you've been struggling at work, be prepared to have major blessings head your way. As Hu explained, the rest of this month is largely about finally coming to terms with whether or not your current job is really what you want to be doing. On top of that, you'll be thinking of better ways to operate when it comes to business. From side hustles to dealing with coworkers, the way you handle business is changing dramatically.

2. Aquarius

You've just experienced a new moon solar eclipse in your sign, Aquarius, which means the rest of February 2026 is a really big deal for you. According to Hu, starting now, "There's going to be desire and a push for Aquariuans to have more freedom and alignment in their lives."

As a result, the rest of the month is really important in terms of how you approach your career, whether you decide to leave your job and look for a new role elsewhere or decide to work on beginning your own venture. And while it may be overwhelming at first, change isn't always a bad thing. Just be sure to take good care of yourself along the way.

3. Virgo

According to Hu, "Virgos have been waiting for rest and completion since last September." You've been feeling as if your life has been somewhat stagnant, Virgo, so you'll be pleased to know that the rest of February 2026 is your moment to shine.

From letting go of perfectionism to allowing yourself to step into a new identity, you're shedding everything. From house cleaning to a wardrobe change, you're cleansing your space. While it may feel random, this is a a really big deal for you as you prepare for a huge change heading your way in March.

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.