4 Zodiac Signs Are Extra Lucky For The Rest Of February 2026

The first half of the month may not have gone as planned. But now that Saturn is in a new sign and eclipse season is upon us, four zodiac signs are extra lucky for the rest of February 2026.

As professional astrologer Evan Nathaniel Grim explained in a video, "These zodiac signs will be on top of the world by the end of February." While it might not feel that way now, don't allow your doubt to get the better of you. If you're one of these astrological signs, luck is on your side, whether you know it or not.

1. Pisces

Design: YourTango

Pisces, with Saturn officially out of your sign, you're extra lucky for the rest of February 2026. As Grim explained, "you're closing out a very tough chapter where every step you took was judged harshly," leaving you feeling pretty lucky to have that all behind you.

Saturn returns are among the harshest astrological energies to endure, but you've learned a lot of rich lessons throughout the last few years. And while you might not feel very lucky right away, don't fret too much. For many of you, this month is all about exhaling the past energy from last year and stepping into the new year.

2. Aquarius

Design: YourTango

Aquarius, after the solar eclipse in your sign on February 17, you're extra lucky for the rest of the month. After the eclipse, "you won't be questioning whether or not your next planned step in life is totally crazy," Grim explained. Now, "you're game to take a chance on a dream that suits you perfectly."

You're the zodiac sign that rules innovation, after all, and you have fresh ideas that everyone needs to hear in the coming years. Not only that, but you're completely focused on what's right in front of you this month, as you refuse to obsess over the past or what may happen in the future. The best part, according to Grim, is that from here on out, "you know that as long as you're tapped into your purpose, you'll be absolutely golden."

3. Libra

Design: YourTango

Libra, the rest of February 2026 is extra luck for you because "every aspect of your life will be tinged with a little creative magic," Grim said. "You're finding a creative angle to everything, and inevitably you'll immerse yourself in really fun projects as a result."

When you actually enjoy what you're doing, it drastically improves your mindset. This positive mindset only attracts more great things your way, and people are taking notice. According to Grim, for the rest of the month, it's the perfect time to meet or date someone new because others are completely enamored by you.

4. Aries

Design: YourTango

Aries, Saturn just entered your sign, which might not exactly make you feel lucky. Sure, tough times might still be ahead. However, your determination to focus on your mission is exactly what makes you lucky for the rest of February.

As Grim explained, "Your ambition has never been greater, and now you're seeing a structured way to achieve success." While it may seem too good to be true, February is the month you'll be running into someone who can help you. Whether it's giving you support themselves or connecting you to others who can, expect to have an easier time reaching your goals.

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.