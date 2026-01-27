The 5 Zodiac Signs Whose Relationships Improve In February 2026

Five zodiac signs whose relationships improve in February 2026 experience something divine. February brings the start of the Lunar New Year and with it the energy of the Fire Horse.

Uranus stations direct in Taurus for its last phase in this earth sign on Tuesday, February 3, followed by the first in a series of new eclipses with the Lunar Eclipse in Aquarius on Tuesday, February 17. Aquarius is the natural ruler of Uranus, so there is a similar energy between the two. This represents newness, innovation, freedom, and authenticity, themes that will also appear in your romantic life. Your dreams become tangible, yet you need to consciously choose what you want and what is meant for you.

Advertisement

The best kind of change is one connected to your destiny. The feeling that no matter what you did or even didn’t do, you couldn’t have prevented a particular moment from happening. This is the moment that fate takes over and guides you toward what and who is meant for you. Yet as magical as it sounds, it rarely comes unexpectedly or with ease. Instead, it often disrupts plans and creates a need to process and reflect before saying yes to love, but that is precisely what you are meant to do in February 2026.

Although this month brings action and forward momentum, it may also lead to unpredictability and shocking events. It’s important to keep that in mind as the month ahead may challenge the previous plans you’ve made for yourself.

Advertisement

1. Aquarius

Design: Your Tango

Love is returning, Aquarius. Since the New Moon in Leo rose in your house of relationships and love on July 24, 2025, you’ve gone through a new phase of growth in your existing relationship centered around your ability to feel loved for who you are and speak up when necessary. This phase has brought challenges as you learn to navigate new challenges and how to show up in a space without trying to make yourself smaller or more easily agreeable.

Yet, as the Full Moon in Leo rises on Sunday, February 1, love and your sense of self are returning. This energy helps you feel like you’re not just working to grow together with your partner, but that you’re actually now on the other side of it. Let yourself see how far you’ve come, and plan something special with your partner to celebrate your love during this time.

Advertisement

If you’re single or have recently gone through a breakup, the Full Moon in Leo on Sunday, February 1, brings a moment of clarity. This energy can help you release past heartbreak or the feeling that somehow your life isn’t complete unless you have found the one. Leo energy does represent relationships and dating, but it also affects how you feel about yourself and your life.

With the Full Moon in this fire sign, you are reaching the end of a journey in which you were giving your power away. Now, as it rises full in the nighttime sky, you are able to step back into your own sense of self, loving everything that brought you here and realizing it’s a lot easier to attract love once you already feel it for yourself.

2. Scorpio

Design: Your Tango

Advertisement

Scorpio, you’ve heard the quote that some years ask the questions while others answer them. With Uranus stationing direct in your house of romance on Tuesday, February 3, this is your era for answers, but you won’t have to wait all year to receive them.

Since 2018, Uranus has been turning through your romantic life, bringing instability, unexpected endings, and a sense of uncertainty. This period was meant to help you shift from any beliefs or relationships that no longer served your highest good, so you move toward a genuinely healthy connection. Uranus is known as the planet of shock and awe, so events unrolled at a fast pace, and often left you unsure of what to do next. But you’ve had time to process, and now, in divine timing, the answers finally arrive.

On Tuesday, February 3, Uranus stations direct in Taurus for its final phase in this earth sign. From February 3 to April 25, Uranus spends its last few weeks in Taurus, helping to bring answers and restore stability in your romantic life. This is a time of seeing relationships or situations that are meant to come together.

While the first part of a Uranus phase is about breaking apart, the second helps to restore what is meant to be. Be sure to give yourself time to reflect on all that has changed since 2018, and make sure you’re not resisting anything. This can help you reunite with someone meant for you, form a new relationship, and feel stable in your romantic life once again.

Advertisement

3. Virgo

Design: Your Tango

Romance is in the air, Virgo. On Tuesday, February 10, Venus shifts into Pisces, bringing about a beautiful period of romance and love. Venus in Pisces is a welcome energy if you’re already in an existing relationship; it helps you prioritize your relationship and embrace moments of quality time together.

Advertisement

Venus is the planet of love, and in Pisces, it activates your house of romance and relationships. While this can feel like a very romantic and connected time with your partner, it’s also one that you can use to improve your relationship. Pisces is the zodiac sign of unity and forgiveness, so you reflect on what you need to leave in the past to move ahead, especially as Mercury stations retrograde in Pisces on February 26. Let the past make you stronger, and love remind you why it’s all worth it.

Venus in Pisces is the ultimate aphrodisiac if you’re single. Because Pisces rules themes of dating, love, and relationships, this can be an amazing time to start dating or end up unexpectedly meeting someone. Be mindful that with Mercury retrograde beginning on February 26, this means the return of an ex or someone that you knew from the past coming back for a second chance.

Not all Mercury retrogrades cause challenges; sometimes they help you see how much you and another person have grown. Just be cautious with exes or rushing into any new relationships. Otherwise, this is the month of love for you, so be sure to enjoy it.

Advertisement

4. Leo

Design: Your Tango

Something new is just beginning, Leo. You’ve undergone significant growth and change over the past year, but now your relationship is about to receive an upgrade. The New Moon Lunar Eclipse in Aquarius rises in your house of relationships on Tuesday, February 17. This precedes the move of the North Node into Aquarius on Jul 26, so it’s a soft launch of a new beginning.

An eclipse in your house of relationships doesn’t mean that you’re destined for a break-up, but only that you are going to be urged to move through a period of transformation together. This energy asks you to renegotiate your plans for the future and even the agreements about your relationship. In Aquarius, there is greater independence, as well as a desire to embrace greater authenticity. This is your chance to redefine your relationship to align with your recent growth.

Advertisement

If you’ve still been looking for love, the New Moon and Lunar Eclipse in Aquarius on Tuesday, February 17, can bring an unexpected new development. New Moons represent new beginnings, and this time is amplified as it’s also the start of a new eclipse cycle. In Aquarius, this energy is excitable and future-focused. Be mindful of your emotions and feelings during this eclipse, as you have a sudden change of heart about what you want, or even someone that you’ve recently begun dating.

This energy is all about helping you understand what is best for you and allowing you to take steps to create it. Just pace yourself, as this new phase runs through January 2028, so you do have time to find your forever love.

Advertisement

5. Libra

Design: Your Tango

Take responsibility for your love, Libra. On Friday, February 20, Saturn unites with Neptune in Aries in your house of relationships, bringing about a crucial period in your romantic relationship. In the best sense, this energy can help you and your partner take responsibility for your part in any disconnections or hurt feelings. By doing this, you can talk through how expectations differ from reality, creating a deeper, more meaningful relationship. However, this is only possible if you’re actually able to talk about matters in your relationship and take responsibility for your partner.

The energy of Saturn and Neptune in Aries is quite combustible, so it’s crucial to know that emotions and likely tempers are high. If you do want this relationship to last, be mindful of your feelings so that this energy helps you have a productive conversation rather than an emotional outburst that's hard to come back from.

Advertisement

You don’t need to try to rush into love if you’re single. The conjunction of Saturn and Neptune in Aries on Friday, February 20, does bring a deep desire for action and results in your romantic life. Yet it clouds your ability to see the truth of your relationship. It doesn’t mean that you can’t date, or say yes to new offers, but you want to be mindful of what the truth is in any relationship.

Love bombing is at an all-time high during this period, or you are consumed by a new relationship that you throw caution to the wind and end up regretting your choices later. If used wisely, this energy gives you the courage to move ahead, take new chances, and kickstart your romantic life. While the conjunction of Saturn and Neptune is exact on February 20, it is in effect from February 8 to March 4, so be mindful of your choices and use it to benefit your romantic dreams.

The Universe Is Sending You A Message Today Unlock your FREE horoscope and tarot reading with fresh insights delivered every morning.

Kate Rose is an intuitive astrologer, relationship expert and the author of You Only Fall In Love Three Times and Written In The Stars.