The Tarot Horoscope For Monday, February 9 Has A Message For Your Zodiac Sign

Your zodiac sign's daily tarot horoscope for February 9, 2026, is here. Today's Sun is in Aquarius, highlighting how humans innovate. The Moon is in Scorpio, unlocking secrets that spark mystery and change.

The collective tarot card for everyone on Monday is the Page of Swords, reversed. The Page suit symbolizes messages, and the Swords suit symbolizes thoughts. When in reverse, there can be confusion when an idea arrives. Today's message from the tarot is to avoid jumping to conclusions. Changes can be confusing. Give yourself and others a chance to reflect and recalibrate as situations adjust to their new standards.

Daily tarot horoscope message for each zodiac sign on Monday, February 9, 2026:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Monday's tarot card for Aries: Eight of Cups, reversed

Aries, you know better. The Eight of Cups, reversed, is about staying where you know you don't belong.

Be discerning on February 9. Know when you are in a situation that's not in your best interest. You can have lots of logical reasons for staying, but the truth is always in your heart.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Monday's tarot card for Taurus: Six of Wands

The Six of Wands tarot card is about public recognition. On February 9, you get attention from partners, friends and associates for a job well done.

Even though you prefer not to have all eyes on you, it's good to let others recognize your hard work. Letting people praise you gives them a chance to celebrate that you are all part of a powerful inner circle.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Monday's tarot card for Gemini: Ace of Swords, reversed

Gemini, confusion can arrive when the Ace of Swords, reversed, is your tarot card for the day. The reversed Swords is about frustration caused by a lack of knowledge. But, you are prepared to get answers, wherever they may be.

On February 9, be cautious and look over anything that doesn't seem right. Check through and find errors so you can fix them.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Monday's tarot card for Cancer: Ten of Wands, reversed

Pay attention to your body and its cues, Cancer. On February 9, the Ten of Wands, reversed, is about becoming overly tired due to too much work. A part of you will want to push through, but there's also wisdom telling you to let things rest.

The decision can be hard to make, especially when people-pleasing kicks in. However, remember balance is important, and that rushing when you're not at full capacity can lead to errors that lengthen a process. If needed, take a rest day.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Monday's tarot card for Leo: Ten of Swords, reversed

Don't let the past define the future. Leo, the Ten of Swords, reversed, is about healing after a painful journey.

A part of you experiences fear after a tough time on February 9. However, once a problem is resolved, try not to let yourself worry or overthink during the healing process. Instead, dedicate your time toward peace and reinstilling a state of trust.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Monday's tarot card for Virgo: Four of Pentacles, reversed

You like things to be a certain way, and that's why you love order. On February 9, the Four of Pentacles, reversed, is about letting go of control, which conflicts with your need to hold on.

For one day, Virgo, allow yourself to test the freedom that comes from surrender. See how it makes you feel. Don't be afraid to try.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Monday's tarot card for Libra: Page of Cups

Libra, prepare yourself because the Page of Cups is about inspiration that is incomprehensible. You tap into a spiritual dimension on February 9 that opens your mind to the possibilities.

You find creative insight, and it stirs a strong sense of curiosity in your nature. Today can quickly become a time that positively changes how you view life in the future.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Monday's tarot card for Scorpio: King of Pentacles, reversed

Problems come up and reveal what needs to be fixed. You can lament them or be thankful that you know what they are.

Your tarot card for February 9, the King of Pentacles, reversed, reveals sources of greed or stubbornness as a root cause of a financial situation. Be careful not to take risks that promise quick gains but could leave you or others in a negative situation should they not pan out.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Monday's tarot card for Sagittarius: Seven of Pentacles

Wise decisions take time. Sagittarius, your daily tarot card, the Seven of Pentacles, highlights an investment that does well. However, it's best to be patient and assess how or where you will put in time and effort.

Instead of rushing in out of fear of missing out, take a step back and act cautiously. Invest wisely.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Monday's tarot card for Capricorn: Four of Swords, reversed

Healing is in the future, Capricorn. The Four of Swords, reversed, is about taking the time needed to let your mind calm down.

You have to step away from situations that create anxiety and ask yourself where to divert your attention to recenter and find peace. A break from the noise of life can be a great place to start.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Monday's tarot card for Aquarius: The Emperor

You want to do the right thing, Aquarius. On February 9, the Emperor tarot symbolizes a great leader. If you don't feel like you know what to do, you can learn.

Search for a mentor or someone to talk to who encourages you. You know you have what it takes to be a leader if you desire it in your heart. The next step is to put yourself in a situation where you can learn the skills.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Monday's tarot card for Pisces: Three of Wands, reversed

Pay attention to the friends who support you and those who limit you. On February 9, the Three of Wands reversed indicates a situation where you are restricted.

Pisces, you can feel in your soul when a person wants to see you succeed or if they are jealous of your growth. You don't have to settle for anything less in your partnerships or friendships. Choose the ones who would do for you what you know you give in return.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.