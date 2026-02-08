Your Daily Horoscope For Monday, February 9: The Last Quarter Moon Rises In Scorpio

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope is here for Monday, February 9, 2026. Today is the Last Quarter Moon in Scorpio, and it brings a beautiful opportunity for emotional renewal and inner clarity. Think of it as a soulful recalibration, a day to release what has been weighing on your heart and return to yourself with greater lightness and confidence.

Rather than stirring chaos, this Moon offers insight. It helps you see clearly where you are ready to grow and evolve. The Last Quarter phase represents wisdom gained through experience. You’ve learned something important over the past weeks about love, trust, ambition, healing, and self-worth. Today invites you to integrate that knowledge with grace.

Daily horoscopes for each zodiac sign on Monday, February 9, 2026:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, you are standing at the edge of an emotional initiation. Old survival instincts are dissolving on February 9 because you no longer need them.

You have outgrown the version of yourself that stayed guarded just to feel safe. Release the habit of bracing for impact and move through intimacy, ambition, and desire with openness rather than defence. Nothing behind you defines you anymore.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, let people meet you where you actually stand. Relationships, collaborations, and conversations are recalibrating around your honesty.

The more you honor yourself on February 9, the more aligned your connections become. This is how respect is built. One brave sentence at a time.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, your soul is craving spaciousness. Somewhere along the way, you started carrying things that were never yours to hold. Expectations. Worries. Responsibilities that dull your sparkle. On February 9, it’s time to set them down.

Lighten your load. Choose experiences that make you feel curious again. You are at your best when life feels like an open road, not a checklist.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, you are ready to love and build from a place of intention rather than habit. No more repeating emotional scripts just because they’re familiar. No more staying loyal to connections that no longer fit.

Your heart has matured, and you know who feels safe now. On February 9, create memories and bonds that reflect who you are becoming. Home is something you are actively designing.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, joy is not a luxury. It is your lifeblood. When you deny yourself beauty, pleasure, and rest, your light dims. On February 9, dress yourself up. Indulge without apology. Create moments that feel cinematic and sacred.

You are most magnetic when you treat your life like art. You've been postponing pleasure, beauty, or rest as if they must be earned. It's time to change.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, some parts of your creative process deserve protection. Some dreams need silence before they are shared. Some emotions need time to be translated.

On February 9, resist the urge to over-explain. Trust that you know what you’re doing. Your wisdom is subtle, layered, and evolving. The more you respect your inner rhythm, the stronger your confidence becomes.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, your lifestyle is your philosophy in action. How you work, rest, create, and relate shapes your self-worth more than any title ever could.

On February 9, you are called to design a balanced life that feels beautiful and emotionally sustainable. No more tolerating environments that drain you. Choose settings that nourish your nervous system.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, expansion is your medicine now. On February 9, new places, ideas, and experiences reopen parts of your soul that have felt dormant.

Don’t cling to what’s familiar just because it’s safe. Safety evolves on Monday, and your depth doesn’t disappear when you move outward. The world is inviting you back into a relationship with wonder.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, you are in a sacred integration phase on February 9. Everything you’ve learned, experienced, and questioned is settling into wisdom.

Slow down so your vision deepens to take on new perspectives. On Monday, honor the descent as what emerges from this season will be grounded, potent, and enduring.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, you have mastered responsibility. You have mastered endurance. Now you are mastering receptivity. Acts of love restore you in subtle ways today.

Today invites you to redefine intimacy as nourishment, not obligation. You are worthy of devotion that feels warm, present, and generous. On February 9, open your hands. Let it in.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, your body is asking to be listened to, honored, and inhabited. On February 9, movement is medicine. Strength is clarity. Presence is power. When you ground yourself physically, your mind becomes sharper and your intuition more reliable.

Don’t live from the neck up today. Breathe into your legs. Anchor into your spine. Feel yourself here. Your brilliance multiplies on February 9 when you are embodied.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, love is your current frequency, but not self-erasing love. Conscious love. Creative love. Reciprocal love. The more warmth, playfulness, and presence you offer, the more alive you feel.

Romance your friendships on February 9. Romance your rituals. Romance ordinary moments. Tenderness for today is a daily practice.

Sade Jackson is a psychological astrologer, writer and energy healer. She writes about Jungian lore, creativity, feminine mysticism and astrology on Substack.