5 Zodiac Signs Have The Best Horoscopes All Week, From February 9 - 15

Five zodiac signs are having the best horoscopes all week from February 9 to 15, 2026. We are witnessing the beginning of major cosmic shifts this week, starting with Venus’ move into Pisces on February 10.

The Sagittarius Moon is encouraging and helps us shift our outlook during this Aquarius season. The Moon in Capricorn on February 12 echoes some of the lessons that Saturn in Aries brings the following day.

This is the time to shape up and learn from our past mistakes. Although the road ahead is challenging, the signs below should feel optimistic. Get ready to experience the gifts that Venus brings starting this week.

1. Pisces

Things begin to shift this week now that Saturn is ready to leave your sign, Pisces. The Moon in Scorpio takes the lead early in the week, signaling victory. Contemplate your achievements and prepare to plant seeds for a new beginning.

Venus enters your sign on February 10, expanding your creativity and igniting new passions connected with your career. You may be encouraged to read more and explore the themes you are interested in.

Because all eyes are on you during this lunation, try to maintain the peace around you. Venus provides support. When the Moon is in Capricorn, Saturn enters Aries. Celebrate your victories and new beginnings. Don’t doubt or lose sight of your goals and dreams.

2. Gemini

As a Mutable sign, the energy this week feels like a culmination of many things you have experienced over the last several years. The Scorpio Moon helps you get to know yourself a lot better. But you could also become the beacon of light for your friends and or colleagues.

Collaborating with others is beneficial, especially with the Moon in Sagittarius impacting your relationships. With Venus now in Pisces, prioritize your tasks and don’t leave anything pending as you prepare for Mercury Retrograde’s shadow period.

The Moon in Capricorn is enlightening and nostalgic. Take control of your destiny this week, and don’t cling to the past. This is a reminder that you can still accomplish what you want, even if you’re not satisfied right now.

3. Virgo

The Moon in Scorpio helps bring healing to your relationships, Virgo. Spend time with friends and family to recharge. When the Moon is in Sagittarius, you benefit from taking time and grounding yourself. Home becomes a place where you get to understand your goals and motivations as the transits continue to intensify.

Venus in Pisces brings victories and new connections. What Saturn destroyed, Venus can repair. Reconciliations are possible during this time, or you may gracefully close a chapter pertaining to an old romantic relationship.

The Moon in Capricorn shifts your mindset on love. Incorporate sweet romantic moments into your life. Saturn in Aries shows you how to open your heart fearlessly.

4. Sagittarius

Prepare to feel more confident during the Scorpio Moon. Take this time to pen your latest inspiration without worrying about perfection. Listen to music and feed your artistic energy by connecting with your muses. Explore your imagination and let your creativity rule you for the rest of this month.

Saturn enters Aries on February 13, making this a powerful time for you to set your plans in motion. You have the endurance and discipline to succeed over the next several years.

The Moon in Capricorn then meets Saturn, making this a clash between titans. Try to find new ways to work towards your goals without losing faith in yourself.

5. Aquarius

With several planets in your sign, this week ahead feels intense but manageable. During the Scorpio Moon, you are learning about your leadership skills and how to work well with others. The Moon in Sagittarius feels like a dream, clearing out any blockages and giving you new and brilliant ideas.

Venus enters Pisces this week, bringing a nice energy to your finances. Be mindful of your temper with Mars in your sign. Focus on your expenses and developing a nice savings plan.

With the Moon in Capricorn, you are leveling up. Get ready to experience how Saturn in Aries helps you to master your craft. Your willingness to learn new things and adapt to your changing environment is especially potent beginning this week.

A.T. Nunez is an Afro-Latina Astrologer and philosopher living in NYC. She is passionate about astrology and aims to continue writing more about stargazing in the future.