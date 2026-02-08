Weekly Love Horoscopes Are Here For February 9 - 15 — A Valentine's Week To Remember

Weekly love horoscopes are here for February 9 - 15, 2026, a very special Valentine's week for each zodiac sign. Venus enters Pisces on February 10, a perfect placement for Venus that creates a great ambiance for love and romance. Pisces is Venus’s favorite sign and love has few or no barriers when the planet of love and beauty is here. Now is the time for blooming romance and creativity. Giving to others comes much easier as Pisces is known as the most compassionate of signs, so our desires turn toward creating deeper bonds with others since Venus is operating at its highest octave, a perfect energy for Valentine's Day.

On Valentine’s Day, February 14, the Moon in Capricorn trines Uranus in the early evening, which can create an exciting moment with friends or someone special. The Moon aligns with Neptune, promoting sensitivity, understanding, and romance for a perfect ending to the night. If you don’t have a partner, use this time to love yourself, your friends, and family, and indulge in some self-care.

Weekly love horoscopes for February 9 - 15, 2026:

Aries

Aries, Venus moves into your 12th house this week, where love sometimes takes a back seat to other things. You may have an urge to keep a relationship secret for the time being. Don't feel rushed to hard-launch anything just yet.

Saturn enters your sign this week, changing energies dramatically, so expect to feel as though you are starting anew in some ways.

This is a good year to celebrate Valentine’s Day with friends or your own crowd with the moon in your 11th house, which rules socializing, on February 15.

Taurus

Taurus, Venus has moved into your 11th house of friends and social activities, so expect to spend more time socializing.

Your focus this week is on joint finances if you are financially connected to someone. You're also thinking about the way your relationship makes you feel.

Watch for unexpected events that can derail things with a partner by the end of the week, though Valentine’s Day brings a pleasant interlude from the week.

Gemini

Gemini, with Saturn in Aries, you are defining who is really your ally and who isn’t. Venus in Pisces shifts your emotional focus toward deeper and more authentic connections.

Valentine’s Day should go well with the moon in compatible Aquarius, but the Sun-Uranus square the next day could shake things up with a partner.

Cancer

Cancer, when Venus enters Pisces on February 10, you experience a shift toward deeper emotional connections. Venus in Pisces is a beautiful placement for you.

When Saturn enters Aries on February 13, it begins a long cycle of determining which social circles really fit your needs and what matters are most important. Valentine’s Day will have you contemplating how you really feel about a relationship if you have one.

Leo

Leo, Saturn’s entrance into Aries this week is the start of a long cycle that'll bring you more stability. Plus, Venus’s entrance into Pisces on February 10 holds the potential to take a relationship to a new level.

Valentine’s Day should be exceptional this year with the Moon in your seventh house of partners. You will feel deeply connected if you have someone special.

Virgo

Virgo, Venus enters your seventh house of partners this week, increasing the amount of time you spend with a love interest. If you are single, you may focus more on meeting someone special.

With Saturn transiting your eighth house for the next several years, you may not be able to count on a partner for money or resources if you are entwined in this way.

On Valentine’s Day, look for new and different ways of celebrating this year and embrace what may seem novel.

Libra

Libra, Saturn enters your seventh house of partners this week. Expect to take on more responsibility in a relationship, which could become more difficult at some point.

Valentine’s Day looks ideal with the moon transiting your fifth house of love. If you have a partner, you feel very close to them. Expect the unexpected this weekend, because plans will likely change.

Scorpio

Scorpio, Venus enters your fifth house of love this week, setting things up for a much more romantic month as the fifth house rules love.

With Saturn entering Aries this week, you'll likely start focusing more on work over the next two years.

Something special happens this Valentine’s Day that makes it stand out from just the usual day, so embrace change and be open to doing something entirely different from the norm. Make the day uniquely yours.

Sagittarius

Sagittarius, Saturn has entered your fifth house of love. Over the next two years, this energy builds stability in a relationship, especially with someone older or from the past.

Venus in Pisces transits your fourth house, so between now and the beginning of March, you may want to spend more cozy romantic nights at home.

This Valentine’s Day holds some excitement for you, so enjoy whatever you do.

Capricorn

Capricorn, Saturn enters Aries this week, moving into your fourth house, which rules family and your foundation. At some point over the next two years, you'll experience some relationship issues at home, but only so you can move forward with a stronger foundation.

Once Venus enters Pisces on February 10, communication becomes more important than ever. You may take some short trips.

You'll feel exceptionally good on Valentine’s Day if you have a partner. The weekend could bring a change if you have a date planned.

Aquarius

Aquarius, Saturn enters Aries, or your third house, this week. With Saturn here for the next two years, you will focus more on communication and how you communicate with others.

Venus in Pisces may make you long for deeper relationships. You may decide to splurge on some beautiful gifts for a loved one just in time for Valentine's Day.

However, the focus is really on you this Valentine’s Day with the moon in your first house. Expect a great deal of communication. You should feel very tuned in to someone else this year!

Pisces

Pisces, Saturn has been in your sign for going on three years now. It will be a great relief when it enters Aries this week, leaving your sign for the next 30 years. Expect things to lighten up considerably!

Venus enters your sign this week, putting the spotlight on you. Between now and the beginning of March, you come across to others very well and look your best.

You may prefer to stay in for Valentine’s Day or be in a secluded place with someone special.

