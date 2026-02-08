4 Zodiac Signs Attract Abundance & Luck On February 9, 2026

Four zodiac signs are attracting abundance and luck on February 9, 2026. It's the last day of Venus, the planet that rules money, in Aquarius.

This Venusian energy is extra special because of her bi-annual rebirth and preparation to enter Pisces, the sign of her exaltation. Venus rules money, property, and love. As she enters the 29th degree of Aquarius, fated events happen. There's a realization of what needs to be done to bring luck into your life. This realization can be triggered by technology, such as a text message or a social media reel, that sparks an idea.

You don't have to love money to attract it, but you do have to care about what you do with it when it comes into your hands. The law of give and take is in effect, and these astrological signs understand the assignment.

1. Aries

Aries, a key friendship within your social network brings fated abundance into your life on February 9. Venus at the final degree of Aquarius triggers partnerships at a very high level. An influential individual with power can help you in ways you could never fathom. You don't have to meet them formally, but it serves you well to listen and have confidence.

While listening to a podcast or watching a video that you typically don't click on, something starts to flow. The information triggers informative thoughts and creative ideas. You want to take action on February 9, and you realize the timing is now. The productive activities you do today will set other things in motion. Your life becomes a magnet, attracting whatever you need.

2. Libra

Lucky for you, Libra, as a sign ruled by Venus, the critical degree of Aquarius on February 9 sparks love and romance into your life. If you're single, the right connection manifests on a dating app. If you're married, you can rekindle your spark by sending a loving text message.

February 9 is a date worth marking on your calendar because something in the air changes for you. Your aura shines. You're more alluring and magnetic. Your entire being exudes energy, and when you enter a room, people take notice. You have the it factor, and it's not going to go to waste. You take full advantage of the benefits this day offers and put them to good use.

3. Scorpio

Something extraordinary happens on February 9, Scorpio. It's like finding money in a pocket while doing laundry, or getting a surprise check in the mail. The last day of Venus in Aquarius brings good news related to your home, and you feel richer and more abundant than you did last week.

Assets related to your home and family are sources of wealth and income. Typically, you're the one with the requested resource. Yet, instead of having to give to someone on Monday, you're the recipient. You're the one who gains what you need, and that makes you feel seen, fortunate, and lucky.

4. Capricorn

Venus in Aquarius at a critical degree brings intensity to your financial sector, Capricorn. On February 9, something fateful helps you to find a way to eliminate a debt or increase your income. Aquarius is the sign that reminds you of what you have. Venus's focus on beauty fills your heart with gratitude.

You wake up on Monday counting all your blessings. You feel at ease in your heart and view the glass as half full. You attract more into your life because scarcity is gone, and the universe really likes it when you're no longer coming from lack.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.