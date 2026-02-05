3 Zodiac Signs Attract Financial Success All Week, From February 9 - 15

Three zodiac signs are attracting financial success this week, from February 9 to 15, 2026. Now is the time to be smart with your money as you stand on the edge of significant astrological shifts and new beginnings.

Venus shifts into Pisces on February 10, initiating a profoundly abundant time. Venus in Pisces shows you where your money comes from, but it also represents feeling abundance because of other aspects of your life. You may even realize that you’ve already achieved the success you’ve been working for.

It is important to recognize that a new journey is beginning, especially as Saturn shifts into Aries on February 13. This is the start of a two-year cycle that won’t conclude until 2028. During this time, be careful not to spend so much that you lose your security. Being smart with your money helps these astrological signs start this new phase off with prosperity and success.

1. Aquarius

Reflect on what you value, Aquarius. Venus moves into Pisces on Tuesday, February 10, making you reconsider how you define financial success. Venus brings in greater abundance and warns against overspending. In Pisces, it is about reflecting on all that possesses value in your life, and not just what is in your savings.

During this time, you may see more money come in through your career and past investments. Yet, it’s not your bank balance that brings fulfillment. Look at the bigger picture of how you live your life and consider if you’re actually able to enjoy the money that you’re making. You may realize that you need to focus on other areas of your life to feel truly abundant and successful. Money is only the means, not an actual destination.

2. Pisces

It's time to level up, Pisces. On Friday, February 13, Saturn enters Aries. Saturn in Aries is a time for you to go all in on achieving financial independence. Saturn requires that you work diligently toward your success, but know that the rewards will be worth it.

This transit is your chance to level up financially and actually receive the compensation and wealth that you know you deserve. Be sure that you are mindful of how an energy of lack affects the level of success that you attract. What Saturn brings together can never be broken. This isn’t just about one era of financial success but truly setting you up to create generational wealth and long-term independence.

3. Capricorn

Remain focused on your goals this week, Capricorn. Try to steady yourself as you head into the week and stay open to receiving new opportunities as they arrive. On Sunday, February 15, the Moon conjuncts Pluto, bringing about a new idea or plan for how to achieve your goals.

Pluto and the Moon uniting in Aquarius is about a flash of insight that helps you grow your income. Pluto helps you experience moments of awakening, while the Moon represents your intuition and inner self. This may arrive as a sudden insight or a strong desire to try something new. While you should continue to be smart with the decisions you’re making, you also need to balance that with holding space for new insight. What arises during this time feels unexpected, yet it’s all leading you to financial success.

