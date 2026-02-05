Relationships Finally Improve For 5 Zodiac Signs The Week Of February 9 - 15, 2026

Relationships finally improve for five zodiac signs during the week of February 9 to 15, 2026. One of the most powerful transits of 2026 occurs this week on February 13, when Saturn shifts into Aries.

This is a potent transit that will transform you and your romantic life. Yet, it’s not the only opportunity for growth in the days ahead. Mercury unites with the North Node in Pisces on February 12. The Moon and Pluto then join forces in Aquarius on February 15, just after Valentine's Day.

There is a great deal of collective energy urging you to embrace change within yourself and your relationship. This is a time to trust that whatever happens is for your highest good. You cannot control the events that occur in the week ahead. However, these astrological signs choose to use them to improve your relationship.

1. Taurus

Create space for the love you want, Taurus. The Last Quarter Moon in Scorpio on Monday, February 9, invites you to create space for love. Whether this is emotional space or physical, be sure that you’re not hanging onto any hurt or issues from your past.

If you’re single, it’s important to clear what you’ve been through, so you don’t carry it into a new relationship. The Moon in Scorpio allows you to release what you no longer need. Be sure you’re not letting your ex still have access to you, and don't get stuck thinking that everyone is the same.

The Last Quarter Moon in Scorpio brings a time of healing for your existing relationship. This energy helps facilitate a gentle and honest conversation so you can both move forward. Focus on the love that you feel and be honest with one another. Scorpio brings up topics you normally avoid. Opt for open and honest communication, and your relationship is sure to improve.

2. Virgo

Romance returns, dear Virgo. Venus enters Pisces on Tuesday, February 10, creating a perfect opportunity to meet someone new or progress an existing relationship in your life. This is especially true once Saturn leaves Pisces on February 13, allowing you to embrace all that this phase has taught you.

This time is about romanticizing your entire life, Virgo. Don’t wait for someone special to fall in love with your days. Instead, embrace the small moments to write your own love story. Venus in Pisces can revitalize your romantic life or simply help you enjoy the single life more thoroughly.

If you’ve already found your one, expect to enter a phase of blissful romance. Venus remains in Pisces through March 6. Enjoy time with your partner, deepen your emotional bond, and learn new ways to love one another during this time. Venus in Pisces improves any relationship by slowing you down and helping you see the greater purpose in the love that you share.

3. Cancer

Design: YourTango

Love always arrives right on time, dearest Cancer. You must pay close attention to any communication you receive on or around Thursday, February 12. On this day, Mercury unites with the North Node in Pisces, bringing in news, offers, and opportunities for new love.

While this is all about new beginnings in love, it also brings other opportunities for transformation. What begins now isn’t just a new romantic affair but a path to a new era. Whether you meet someone unexpectedly, hear from someone out of the blue, or suddenly realize you’ve already fallen into your forever love, what arises during this period has the potential to change your life.

On February 12, you are presented with an opportunity to grow with your partner and improve your relationship. This is your chance to leave behind any rut and embark on a new and purpose-driven mission with the person you love. Trust where this energy is taking you, Cancer. You may need to leave your comfort zone behind, but it is certainly worth it.

4. Libra

Date with a purpose, Libra. On Friday, February 13, Saturn shifts into Aries, beginning a two-year journey in your house of relationships. Saturn remains in Aries with Neptune through January 2028, helping you date with a purpose, find your forever love, and move through your karmic lessons.

You had a taste of this energy in 2025, when both planets briefly dipped into this fire sign. You've been able to learn your worth, step into your power, and understand what it means to date with a purpose. Now, everything is falling into place. There are no casual encounters during this time, Libra. The moment you finally decide what you want, the universe conspires to make it happen.

Saturn in Aries initiates a phase of growth in your existing relationship. Saturn is the planet of divine timing and karmic lessons, and what this planet brings together can never be undone. As much as Saturn makes you invest effort and energy into a relationship, it also helps to solidify the connection. This is the perfect energy to commit to an existing partner or improve a relationship. It requires honesty, diligence, and the ability to work together, but what you create is worth your efforts.

5. Leo

Design: YourTango

Allow your feelings to change, Leo. On Sunday, February 15, the Moon forms a conjunction with Pluto in Aquarius. This transit brings concentrated energy into your romantic and dating life. You may suddenly realize that you’re not in love with someone or accept that you actually are.

This Moon-Pluto alignment shifts what you’re looking for in dramatic and unexpected ways. Your feelings don’t just change superficially, but for a purpose, so it’s important to trust them. The Moon and Pluto don’t necessarily represent a breakdown, but rather a breakthrough, especially in an existing relationship.

During this time, it is essential to create spaces for honest and vulnerable conversations. Be open to growth and willing to embrace new perspectives. Hold space for one another’s feelings. The plans you had for your future together may change, but it’s only so that you can build a stronger bond. A change of feelings isn’t always a negative, Leo. In your case, it helps your relationship grow to the next level.

