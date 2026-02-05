The Luckiest Day Of The Week For Each Zodiac Sign From February 9 - 15, 2026

The luckiest day of the week for your zodiac sign from February 9 to 15, 2026, invites you to invest in yourself and the life that is meant for you.

On Friday, February 13, Saturn shifts into Aries, beginning a brand-new phase in your life. There is the promise of long-lasting luck if you dedicate yourself to what calls to you. Saturn is the planet of divine timing, karmic lessons, and dedication. While Saturn may test your dreams, it also rewards perseverance. This is not just about choosing your fate but co-creating it with the universe.

Focus on the real-life aspects you need to get in order, create a plan for your dreams, and don’t give up at the first sign of a delay or setback. Saturn in Aries is bringing you face-to-face with a new timeline, and it will carry you through the rest of your life.

Aries

Luckiest day of the week for Aries: Sunday, February 15

Listen to your intuition, Aries. On Sunday, February 15, the Moon conjuncts Pluto in Aquarius. This transit brings a powerful opportunity for awakening that has the potential to transform your entire life. It’s not just about new people or opportunities coming into your orbit. You are adopting a completely different way to approach your goals and ambitions.

The Moon and Pluto help bring an inner truth to the surface through your own intuition or by an outside influence. Be sure you’re letting yourself transform with this energy. It’s OK to change your mind, especially if it’s for the better.

Taurus

Luckiest day of the week for Taurus: Sunday, February 15

Follow your purpose, Taurus. You are not meant to take a direct path to success, but to explore what it means to live and work within your purpose. As the Moon aligns with Pluto in Aquarius on Sunday, February 15, you receive an intuitive download about what you are meant to achieve in this life.

Aquarius energy is rebellious and free, so what arrives may not be part of your original plans. Yet, that doesn’t mean you should disregard it. You tend to find success in all that you do, but you also deserve to discover your purpose. Let this energy awaken a greater meaning in your life, so you can experience success on a soul level.

Gemini

Luckiest day of the week for Gemini: Tuesday, February 10

Prepare to receive, Gemini. You are heading into a big week in your career, so stay receptive to what arrives. Since 2023, Saturn has been moving through your house of career. This has caused you to reflect on your purpose. It has also directed you to invest a great deal of work into achieving success.

Now, as Saturn prepares to leave behind the waters of Pisces on February 13, Venus enters this zodiac sign on Tuesday, February 10. Venus in Pisces is all about abundance, which is magnified by the exit of Saturn.

You’ve worked long enough, and now it’s time to experience the rewards that you’ve been dreaming of. This energy will strengthen throughout the next month, so remember what you deserve and seize the opportunity for divine intervention when it arrives.

Cancer

Luckiest day of the week for Cancer: Friday, February 13

This is just the beginning, Cancer. On Friday, February 13, Saturn moves into Aries, beginning a new era in your professional life. Saturn remains in Aries through April 2028, creating a two-year period for you to dedicate yourself to your professional success and goals.

Aries energy impacts your career, recognition, and reputation. With Saturn here, you are making a career change, embracing a new business opportunity, or deciding to show up with greater confidence. All of these themes are possible with Saturn in Aries, but it is important to be patient.

Saturn brings incredible rewards, but it can take time. Be sure that you’re not expecting instant results. Slow and steady is your mantra for the next few years as you work to establish a profitable and lucky future.

Leo

Luckiest day of the week for Leo: Monday, February 9

Allow yourself to move forward, Leo. The Last Quarter Moon in Scorpio rises on Monday, February 9. This energy helps you release or let go of what no longer aligns or resonates with you. By shedding what is heavy, you can move forward with hope and resilience. This energy supports a physical move or simply finding greater peace where you live or with those who are closest to you.

The Last Quarter Moon is all about release. While Scorpio represents suppressed emotions, it also helps bring the truth to light. Be sure that you’re being honest with how you feel and what you need. Allow this to be a time of shedding so that you can begin to embrace a new path forward.

Virgo

Luckiest day of the week for Virgo: Sunday, February 15

You must be willing to embrace change, dear Virgo. Change can be especially challenging for you as it makes you feel out of control. However, no matter how hard you try to control any outcome, you never actually can. Give yourself some solitude and quiet as the Moon aligns with Pluto in Aquarius on Sunday, February 15.

Aquarius energy governs how you live your life and what needs you tend to. This energy, by default, brings an air of transformation, yet you must listen to your inner self to receive it. The Moon and Pluto in Aquarius help you tune into what you need, where you are being guided, and what you need to release as part of the process. Hold space for all possibilities and not just the ones you’ve planned for.

Libra

Luckiest day of the week for Libra: Monday, February 9

Don’t let anyone take your power away, Libra. On Monday, February 9, you are moving into a powerful window for manifestation as the Last Quarter Moon rises in Scorpio. This transit is all about what you need to release in order to achieve your dreams.

A crucial part of this is refusing to give your power away to others. They can’t decide what you deserve or even what you’re capable of achieving. Just because others make the mistake of underestimating you doesn’t mean that you should do that for yourself.

Use this lunar event to let go of those who don’t see your inner value or light. Be willing to set boundaries and clear your mind of any negative self-talk. This is your opportunity to pave the way toward a life of luck and expansion, but you must first step into your power.

Scorpio

Luckiest day of the week for Scorpio: Thursday, February 12

Take action, dear Scorpio. On Thursday, February 12, Mercury conjuncts the North Node in Pisces, bringing in opportunities for happiness, creativity, and romance. Piscean energy governs one of the most positive areas of your life. This is where your inner joy shines through and where you can tap into your creative muse. Yet, it also represents long-term love and marriage.

You’ve seen a lot of action in this area of your life since 2023. This continues through the summer months, even after Saturn leaves this water sign on February 13. The North Node is in Pisces through July, helping you align yourself with your fate. With Saturn gone, this should feel easier. Say yes to what arrives and be willing to take action and believe in what you know you deserve.

Sagittarius

Design: YourTango

Luckiest day of the week for Sagittarius: Friday, February 13

Your best life doesn’t just happen, Sagittarius. You are the zodiac sign of adventure, meaning, and embracing new experiences. Much of your life feels like it was divinely orchestrated because you can extract joy from any situation. However, there is a difference between a fleeting moment and what can last forever.

As Saturn moves into Aries on Friday, February 13, you are entering a new phase of your life. This is when you begin to get serious about the life that you want to create and who you want to share it with. Saturn in Aries requires diligence in all that you do. If there is something that you feel called to create, whether personal or business-related, you’re going to have to put forth effort.

Yet, the same is true in matters of the heart. Saturn in Aries is a time when you finally start to live the life you always dreamed of. Just remember that none of that just happens. You are the one who has to consciously create it.

Capricorn

Luckiest day of the week for Capricorn: Tuesday, February 12

Pay close attention to the messages from the universe, Capricorn. On Tuesday, February 12, Mercury and the North Node join forces in Pisces, bringing an important offer or message from the universe. Mercury in this placement brings in new opportunities and offers. Yet, it takes a divine turn as the planet of communication aligns with the North Node, the ruler of your fate.

Expect to receive important communication on February 12. It may be about something you’re expecting or have been working on. However, it could also surprise you and catch you off guard. Make sure that you’re paying attention and that you are ready to seize this opportunity once it arrives.

Aquarius

Luckiest day of the week for Aquarius: Monday, February 9

Don’t hold yourself back, Aquarius. The Last Quarter Moon in Scorpio rises on Monday, February 9. Scorpio governs all matters related to your professional path, while the Moon governs your feelings about what you do and all that is possible for the future. This is a valuable time to release any fears, especially those involving failure or feeling like you have to settle.

Create space to reflect on your feelings and how those emotions have dictated many of the choices that you’ve been making. This is your chance to let go of any feelings that aren’t truly for your highest good. While this energy does not represent a physical change, it may bring about the realization that you want to explore a new career path. Honor what arises, knowing that you deserve every ounce of luck and success.

Pisces

Luckiest day of the week for Pisces: Monday, February 9

Give up the excuses, Pisces. On Monday, February 9, the Last Quarter Moon in Scorpio rises. This is a powerful opportunity to clear away the doubt or negativity that has kept you stagnant. Scorpio energy is all about honoring your inner truth and allowing that to be your guiding light forward. Yet, it also serves as an opportunity to release all that is not connected to truth.

The Last Quarter Moon is a clearing of the decks. You can either sit around thinking of all the reasons why something won’t work, or you can believe in yourself enough to know it will. You are poised to have an incredible year, Pisces, but you must stop making excuses about why you can’t do something. Truly, you can do anything that you dream of.

