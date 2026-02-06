Weekly Horoscopes Are Here For February 9 - 15 — Saturn Enters Aries

Weekly horoscopes are here for February 9 - 15, 2026, a week filled with big changes for each zodiac sign as we all get ready for Saturn’s entry in Aries. With the Moon in Scorpio at the start of the week, we're reconnected to a hidden love story as the Moon meets up with Saturn in Pisces one last time to strengthen a connection that may have been breaking apart.

Venus enters Pisces on the 10th, the same day the Moon enters Sagittarius. The Mutable energy feels somewhat surreal, but essential since it fuels our optimism. The exalted Venus in Pisces radiates during the next several weeks now that Saturn is in a new sign. The Moon in Capricorn on the 12th serves as an introductory chapter to this Saturn in Aries transit, which is showing us how to work towards what we want without making compromises.

Weekly horoscopes for February 9 - 15, 2026:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, the Scorpio Moon at the beginning of the week is showing you how to face your past and not be afraid. Discovering your courage and power gets easier during the Sagittarius Moon on Tuesday.

Venus in Pisces, starting on the 10th, is showing you a lot about resilience and learning how to take the time to be more observant. While the energy during this Aquarius season might have you brainstorming, this begins a nice few weeks of rest and taking it easy as you uncover your ideas one step at a time.

The Capricorn Moon on the 12th shows you how to work towards your goals and do what you want as long as you have the support from others, especially with Saturn now in your sign.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, getting to know your partner or friends is easier during the Scorpio Moon, allowing you to discuss any important matters on Monday.

Starting on Tuesday, the Sagittarius Moon promotes the message of being more patient and kind with others over the next several weeks. Once the Moon is in Capricorn on Thursday, it brings stability, especially when it comes to connecting with your career goals.

The transits this week are laying the groundwork for the eclipse energy happening next week. Understanding the direction you want to take will become clearer now that Venus enters Pisces.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, this week is good for updating your routines and focusing on working well with others.

Venus enters Pisces on the 10th, making this an excellent time for new collaborations and becoming more passionate about your dreams. This is also a good time to get to know the people you work with, whether it’s in the academic or professional sector. Resolving conflicts is much easier with Venus in Pisces.

The Capricorn Moon on Thursday is an important transit for you as you enter a much better new chapter with Saturn no longer harshly aspecting your sign.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, Saturn moves into Aries this week, putting the planet of discipline in your career house. But before the Saturn transit on Friday, the Moon is in Scorpio, giving you time to prepare with some self-care and by honoring yourself.

Since the Moon in Sagittarius echoes the themes of this upcoming Saturn transit, starting on Tuesday, paying attention to details will be essential within your work.

When the Moon is in Capricorn on Thursday, you see how being diplomatic can help you resolve any conflicts. This is a week when you will be more mature, and showing others grace will be important.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, with all of this powerful energy happening in a month that started with the Full Moon in your sign, this week, begin applying what you've learned.

The Scorpio Moon starts things off, centering on friends and family. You see how much more patience you have when it comes to resolving conflicts at home.

When the Moon is in Sagittarius midweek, connect with your artistic side. If you’ve been dreaming of starting something new, go for it, with Mercury now in visionary Pisces.

Saturn enters Aries this week, making a trine to your sign and giving you more energy and discipline. With the Moon in Capricorn at the same time, stay focused and plan ahead as new beginnings usher in.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Now that Saturn is preparing to enter a new sign later this week, Virgo, this week serves as a wake-up call.

Get ready to take action with the Scorpio Moon bringing you new ideas and allowing you to connect with your imagination on Monday. You have the potential to create new things. The Moon in Sagittarius midweek helps you craft new rules as you prepare for this chapter, especially within your career sector.

Thursday's Moon in Capricorn brings optimism regarding your relationship sector. With Venus now in this part of your chart, it's a lot easier to express yourself and tell someone how you feel. The brilliant energy opens your heart, making being in love a wonderful new journey for you.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, your ruler, Venus, is in its exaltation this week. This is calming and therapeutic, especially if you've lost interest in your daily routines recently. Venus and the Moon in Scorpio revamp this sector of your chart and bring in new goals that keep you motivated.

Connecting with the people that inspire you is also an important part of this week, so expect a time for expansive social circles, especially when the Moon is in Sagittarius on Tuesday and Wednesday.

When the Moon is in Capricorn at the end of the week, evaluate your goals. Saturn in Aries will point you in the right direction, although you may reflect on the dynamics you have with others now.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, you have a romantic week ahead with the Moon in your sign and Venus in Pisces sweeping you off your feet early in the week.

Starting on Tuesday, the Moon in Sagittarius has you reflecting on your finances and spending habits. Changes are possible once Saturn enters Aries later in the week, adding restrictions and more clarity if you have impulsive tendencies.

The Moon in Capricorn allows you to step things up and work well with others at the end of the week. Venus in Pisces gives you an advantage, as it makes you more eloquent and could have others respect your ideas a lot more.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, pacing yourself is part of the Moon in Scorpio transit at the beginning of the week. Before rushing through your work, take the time to edit and make the changes necessary, so you’re not caught off guard when Mercury stations retrograde later in the month.

Venus enters Pisces on Tuesday, making the Moon in your sign on the same day a lot more entertaining. Work on new ideas, spend time with friends, or learn something new from the comfort of your home.

With the Moon in Capricorn on Thursday, a day before Saturn enters Aries, this is the beginning of acquiring more discipline in a new area of life. Add the creative projects you love to your to-do list and focus on expanding on them while Saturn is in this sign.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, new rules come with Saturn in Aries, which means you will need to learn to adapt to the changes that await. Luckily, the Moon in Scorpio at the start of the week brings a flow of ideas that you could plant just before Mercury stations retrograde.

Make sure to keep your support system close with the Moon in Sagittarius keeping you out of the spotlight. It's reassuring to have the people who are there for you on standby, especially when you feel the pressure building.

The Moon in your sign on Thursday and Friday brings a desire for change. This energy also serves as an optimistic beginning with Venus in Pisces bringing guidance and hope through the intense energy that Saturn in Aries is ushering in. While Saturn in this position may seem daunting, you are uncovering your potential and the Moon in your sign sets the tone for what you may expect over the next several years.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

As we all prepare for the big eclipse in your sign next week, Aquarius, we start this week with the Moon in Scorpio adding new dimensions to your professional sector. The transit is reminding you how to create balance between your home and career.

This is also a week when you are more compassionate with others now that Venus is in the sign of Pisces. The transit magnifies our empathy and helps us have more patience when interacting with others.

Learning new things is tied to the Sagittarius lunation midweek. However, for those who have put in the hard work during the Saturn in Pisces transit, the Sagittarius Moon illuminates your achievements.

The Moon in Capricorn meets with Saturn in Aries, showing you how to take time for yourself and recharge when needed.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Saturn is leaving your sign this week, Pisces, reflecting the culmination of your hard work over the last several years.

At the beginning of the week, the Moon in Scorpio sets the tone for Venus in your sign, adding medicinal energy that makes this quite an emotional period as you adapt to the changes that are happening this week.

On Tuesday, the Moon in Sagittarius adds optimism and brings hope to your life. This is a beautiful energy that serves as an awakening.

When the Moon is in Capricorn, it joins Saturn in Aries on Friday, making you cognizant of this new, powerful journey that awaits. Prepare to learn a lot more about yourself as you step into your new power.

