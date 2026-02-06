Your zodiac sign's weekly tarot horoscope is here for February 9 - 15, 2026, and there's no surprise that it is aligned with the third-quarter moon in Scorpio that rises February 9th. A third-quarter moon urges us to forgive and forget, or at best, let go of whatever is holding us back. This week, the tarot cards that jumped out support that energy.

The Chariot card in reverse shows a lack of direction, while the Seven of Swords reversed clarifies that the cause is self-inflicted, meaning any confusion you may be feeling right now has to do with us either lying to ourselves or blaming ourselves. The final card, the Nine of Cups upright, indicates an answer to your prayers, but again, it begins with you letting go of self-blame and forgiving yourself for moments of self-doubt. The moment you let go and forgive whatever has been secretly holding you back, the moment you can live the dream your heart has wished for.

Weekly tarot horoscopes for February 9 - 15, 2026:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Weekly tarot card for Aries: Six of Wands, reversed

Aries, your hidden fear of outside interference is keeping you from moving forward this week. Your message from the tarot this week is to let go of previous expectations.

The Six of Wands in reverse shows that you have accomplished something you can be proud of, but you haven't shared it with the class because the results are different from what was expected.

This way of thinking is clouding your judgment. Something even greater is ahead, and it will pleasantly surprise you if you just let it be what it is meant to be instead of what you think it should be.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Weekly tarot cards for Taurus: Page of Cups & Seven of Cups, both reversed

Taurus, your tarot horoscope for the week of February 9 - 15 is encouraging you to let go of self-doubt, because you are in a better position than you think.

The Page of Cups and the Seven of Cups coming out together in reverse reveal an internal battle between trusting your instincts and relying on your personal values. You will succeed if you believe in yourself.

You got this, Taurus! You should feel that extra boost of confidence between Venus's move to Pisces on the 10th and Saturn's shift into Aries on Friday the 13th.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Weekly tarot cards for Gemini: High Priestess and Knight of Wands, both reversed

Gemini, secrecy is creating chaos or has you spreading yourself too thin, but your weekly tarot horoscope says the reveal will get things back on track.

Having both the High Priestess and Knight of Wands come out in reverse symbolizes that withholding information is taking its toll, as you seem to be all over the place. Once you no longer have to keep this secret, the secret will no longer keep you.

The third-quarter moon in Scorpio on the 9th will help you channel Elsa from Frozen and Frozen 2, so you can "let it go" and "show yourself."

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Weekly tarot card for Cancer: Queen of Swords

Cancer, your weekly tarot horoscope for February 9-15, 2026, is revealing that the influence of a previously unknown third-party has you second-guessing a promise you've been keeping to a loved one.

The Queen of Swords upright means unbiased judgment, and in this deck, it's supported by an image of two pinkies interlocked in a pinky swear or pinky promise. However, three can sometimes be a crowd.

Did you already have a bad feeling about this third-party that was ignored by someone you know and trust? Do they still have blinders on? No worries. Much will be revealed by the 15th on day one of Aquarius Pisces Cusp Week.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Weekly tarot cards for Leo: King of Wands & reversed Three of Pentacles

Leo, the collection of cards that flew out for your weekly tarot horoscope is designed to uplift you in the best way, like sunshine on a cloudy day!

The King of Wands upright kicks it off by highlighting your gift as a natural-born leader. It is followed by the Three of Pentacles reversed, which indicates that you've been doing a lot on your own.

Even though you've had days where you felt like giving up, when things weren't progressing the way you thought they should be and you felt unnecessarily pulled in many directions, these moments have healed you in ways you never expected.

These moments have led you to a new level of self-confidence because you are still here and stronger than you were last week. You can thank Venus moving into Pisces on an angel number day (2/12) and Eros entering Aquarius on Valentine's Day for that.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Weekly tarot cards for Virgo: Seven of Wands & Page of Pentacles, both reversed

Virgo, your weekly tarot horoscope for February 9-15, 2026, is the silver lining you've been waiting for!

The Seven of Wands and Page of Pentacles coming out in reverse symbolize a frustrating time where you've questioned trying in the towel because you're not seeing the results you want. But keep going, because you are meant to succeed!

Hang in there, Virgo, and cue up Lenny Kravitz because it ain't over 'til it's over!

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Weekly tarot cards for Libra: The Star reversed, Tower reversed, & Page of Cups

Libra, a three-card cluster slipped out of the deck for your weekly tarot horoscope, and it seems to be a sign of hope.

The Star reversed shows you've been questioning your beliefs, but the Tower reversed reveals that divine intervention has helped you avoid disastrous situations. Lastly, the Page of Cups upright is urging you to pay attention to the signs and lean into your faith so you trust your intuition. The answers you're looking for are not only right in front of your face; they are within you.

You know what you know. You'll believe it more between Valentine's Day and the 15th when Eros moves into Aquarius, and Aquarius Pisces Cusp Week begins.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Weekly tarot card for Scorpio: Ace of Wands

Scorpio, your tarot horoscope reveals that new opportunities will arise for you this week as a result of the work you've put in.

This week's card is the Ace of Wands, meaning new opportunities are on the way. This new opportunity is a result of you working on yourself and trusting that inner voice you've been blessed with.

Since February 9th's third-quarter moon in Scorpio precedes a New Moon Solar Eclipse on the 17th, I encourage you to keep your eyes peeled.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Weekly tarot cards for Sagittarius: Nine of Pentacles & Queen of Wands, both reversed

Sagittarius, per the cards in your weekly tarot horoscope, you know your worth, and you want your respect this week!

The Nine of Pentacles in reverse puts a focus on your self-worth, which is backed up by the Queen of Wands reversed, highlighting self-respect. One thing you want to make clear between February 9-15 is that your kindness is not to be mistaken for weakness.

You know your worth, and you've earned the respect you're demanding this week. You can thank Saturn's move into Aries on the 13th and Eros in Aquarius on the 14th for reminding yourself and others who you are.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Weekly tarot cards for Capricorn: Nine of Swords & Judgement, both reversed

Capricorn, the cards that popped out for your weekly tarot horoscope give you extra encouragement from February 9-15, 2026.

The Nine of Swords and Judgement cards, both reversed, reveal that February 9th's third-quarter moon in Scorpio refers to inner turmoil you've been dealing with. Release your feelings of self-doubt to gain control over those inner thoughts that are throwing you off.

Replace that negative inner voice with positive reminders of what you value, what you've been taught, and how allowing that to guide you has you viewed as a true leader that people admire!

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Weekly tarot cards for Aquarius: Knight of Cups & Death

Aquarius, love is in the air for you this week, and your weekly tarot horoscope says it's the kind of love that changes your life.

You can thank the Knight of Cups upright for the focus on your love life, as it is indicative of romance. The Death card upright followed, meaning a change is coming. This shift in your love life is so unexpected for you that you may need a minute to readjust, but trust that it is divinely timed.

Since this is still Aquarius season with both Valentine's Day and Venus shifting into Pisces as Eros moves into your sign, the greatest love story is coming to you via special delivery!

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Weekly tarot cards for Pisces: Two of Swords, King of Cups & Nine of Cups

Pisces, your weekly tarot horoscope is a reminder that this fork in the road will lead you to the answers you've been searching for.

The Two of Swords highlights a stalemate situation, but the two Pisces-energy cards that followed (King of Cups and Nine of Cups) cite that looking at the bigger picture can help you live your dream out loud!

This situation involves other folks, so you'll gain a better understanding of how to best play your part within this team when Eros enters Aquarius on the 14th.

Olive Honey is an intuitive counselor, astrologer, and author.