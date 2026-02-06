3 Zodiac Signs Attract Really Good Luck All Week, From February 9 - 15

Three zodiac signs are attracting really good luck all week from February 9 to 15, 2026. The most impactful transit in the days ahead is Saturn’s move into Aries on February 13.

Saturn remains in this fire sign through April 12, 2028. Saturn in Aries helps usher in a new era, as what you create under Saturn lasts throughout your lifetime. This two-year period requires dedicating yourself to your dreams and practicing patience in achieving results.

This isn’t about a lucky phase or decision, but truly investing the work into creating everything you’ve always wished for. This week, these astrological signs devote themselves to their intentions and approach change with patience, attracting good luck in the process. What is meant for you will arrive. Honor what you feel called to pursue and be an active participant in the life you want to create.

1. Cancer

You're falling in love with your life this week, Cancer. Venus enters Pisces on February 10, a really lucky energy that brings in abundant offers and opportunities for you. Venus joins Mercury and the North Node in this water sign, helping to shift your life in a new and positive direction. Pay attention to what arises during this time and focus on the journey rather than just where you hope to end up.

Venus’s move into Pisces is part of the building stellium in this water sign. These transits urge you to remain open, take action, and hold space for what you hope to manifest. While others may need to practice patience this week, not you. Many of the rewards and dreams that you’ve been working towards are finally coming to fruition. Just be sure that you’re ready to seize your new life and make the most of the good luck you are attracting.

2. Leo

It’s time to get serious about your dreams, dear Leo. Saturn enters Aries on February 13, kickstarting a new journey in your life. You are urged to take your wishful thinking and turn it into an actionable plan. You may need to make some important decisions, and luckily, you have all the tools you need to make this an era of success.

Saturn is the planet of divine timing and earning results through effort. In Aries, it targets the dreams that you’ve had for your life, especially those you’ve yet to act on. Saturn joins Neptune in Aries, where it remains through April 12, 2028. This transit helps you make this new chapter one of transformation.

Be sure to ground your ideas this week. Take time to plan out the steps of a project, and don’t shy away from hard work. This is a time for you to finally acquire a life that feels like your own, instead of giving your time to the dreams of others. Make a plan for what you want to achieve and believe in all that you can create, because you are attracting really good luck right now.

3. Gemini

Embrace the process of transformation, Gemini. On February 15, the Moon unites with Pluto in Aquarius, initiating a radical and destined transformation. With the Moon and Pluto aligning in this air sign, it’s important to pay attention to your intuition as it is intensified during this phase. This energy is meant to bring about a new awareness from the depths of your subconscious.

It's time return to your purpose and the path that you are meant to live in this lifetime. The Moon-Pluto alignment helps you understand what direction you must take. Pay attention to what you feel called to, whether it’s a grand plan or simply returning to a long-forgotten truth. You are meant for so much more than what you’ve been allowing yourself to get distracted by. This energy reminds you of who you are and of why you’re here.

Be prepared, because the Moon and Pluto work in unexpected ways, yet they bring you to where you are meant to be. Embrace the good luck you are attracting, Gemini.

