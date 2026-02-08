Hard Times Are Over For 3 Zodiac Signs After February 9, 2026

After February 9, 2026, hard times are over for three zodiac signs. During the Last Quarter Moon in Scorpio, we take a stand to revive ourselves once again.

This lunar transit shows us that we've reached a breaking point when endurance is no longer required. We do not have to wait this out. We do not have to abide by rules that hurt us. We've been stuck, and now we're starting to feel it mentally. Our health can no longer take this downward motion.

On February 9, three zodiac signs know now that it's now or never. These hard times are not meant to last. While the damage is already done, the healing has not yet begun. Now, it's time to usher in healing and hope.

1. Aries

On February 9, a challenge tied to control or frustration reaches its conclusion. The Last Quarter Moon in Scorpio helps you see that fighting the same battle has been costing you more than it's giving back.

And so, it's time to take back your power, Aries, and you know it. This is the moment you choose a different response, and that choice changes everything. Why bother pretending things are working when they aren't?

That's a big one for you, Aries, and during this lunar phase, it hits you like a ton of bricks. Why repeat actions that get you nowhere? It's time to lay aside the hard times and demand personal change within yourself. You can do it!

2. Virgo

For you, Virgo, this Moon ends a period of mental strain. The tides have turned, and you are no longer emotionally invested in staying in pain. You simply have no time for anymore distress.

On February 9, during the Last Quarter Moon in Scorpio, you recognize that you have been acting in a way that only invites more hardship. Enough! You're over it, Virgo. You're making the call. It's time for these hardships to come to an end.

You are no longer interested in fatigue being your one and only hobby. Hard times end through conscious effort. If you want things to be lighter, then you're going to have to be the key that unlocks that door, Virgo. You've got this.

3. Sagittarius

You tend to carry memories with you that do you nothing but harm, Sagittarius. You're good to go, and yet, you don't let yourself enjoy the moment. The thing is, you've moved on, and yet, you don't allow yourself that confirmation.

During the Last Quarter Moon in Scorpio, it occurs to you that if you're experiencing hard times, you are the one allowing them the time and space to flourish. No more!

Nothing is wrong with you or your world, Sagittarius. While the world at large is deeply troubled, you, personally, are not. So, keep that in mind. You're doing OK, and you can do better if you simply let go of the memories that cause you nothing but dread.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.