The Tarot Horoscope For Tuesday, February 3 Has A Message For Your Zodiac Sign

Your zodiac sign's daily tarot horoscope is here for Tuesday, February 3, 2026. The Sun is in Aquarius, and the Moon is entering Virgo. On one hand, you want to stay the same, but there's also awareness of what needs to be fixed.

The collective tarot card for everyone is the Seven of Swords, reversed. Seven implies a spiritual change, and the Swords represent thinking. When this tarot card is reversed, it is the unveiling of secrets. You're ready to do your inner work.

Daily tarot horoscopes for Tuesday, February 3, 2026:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tuesday's tarot card for Aries: The Tower

The Tower tarot card is about sudden change, and the inner work you need to do on February 3 involves noticing what you do out of habit. You may realize what needs to change in your life by observing something in others.

Today, you give yourself permission to rebuild your life from the inside out. You don't do things in an authentic yet unexpected way.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tuesday's tarot card for Taurus: The Empress, reversed

Taurus, your tarot card for the day is The Empress, reversed, which indicates insecurity in a relationship. You tend to give more than you receive, which leaves you feeling as if something is missing.

On February 3, you are being urged to work on yourself. You may wish to get permission from others to focus on yourself, but you don't need it. The work that must be done is internal, and the permission you need comes from yourself.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tuesday's tarot card for Gemini: Nine of Pentacles, reversed

You know what you need in life, but finding it can be slightly tricky on February 3. Your daily tarot card, the Nine of Pentacles, reversed, signifies a need to be validated by others, a part of the problem.

Focus on your goals as the prize and on the internal voice that guides you, rather than on what you gain from others. People may have various reasons for not giving you what you need. Jealousy, envy, or simply being incapable can be the reason. Instead of waiting around, move forward.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tuesday's tarot card for Cancer: Justice

The Justice tarot card represents court cases and fair trials, or a desire to see others treated as they ought to be.

On February 3, you can take it upon yourself to do right by others. Defend the underdog and be considerate of those less fortunate. Your voice can be there for those who can't speak up for themselves.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tuesday's tarot card for Leo: Queen of Swords

Today's tarot card is the Queen of Swords, representing a bold, brave leader. On February 3, this is the energy you're invited to emulate in your life.

You can lead with love or intellect. The objective is to think for yourself and do things that keep you open to change.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tuesday's tarot card for Virgo: Judgment

Your life, according to the Judgment tarot card, is about to undergo a change. On February 3, the symbolism of this card references decision-making where you decide to take a new path.

Be curious about what the future could bring to you if you make different choices or decisions. You may prefer to keep certain things the same, but you may also choose to take a new journey if it feels right for this stage of your life.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tuesday's tarot card for Libra: Knight of Swords

Some decisions need to be made swiftly and quickly, and the Knight of Swords references fast choices prompted by intense emotional energy.

On February 3, you're encouraged to follow your heart. Don't overthink. Instead, do what you feel is right in the moment.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tuesday's tarot card for Scorpio: Wheel of Fortune, reversed

Today's tarot card, the Wheel of Fortune, reversed, is about misfortune, which is unexpected and inconvenient.

Should you endure a mishap, find a lesson in it. You can make anything worth experiencing by maintaining a curious and open mind.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tuesday's tarot card for Sagittarius: Two of Cups

Your love life is in focus on February 3, and the Two of Cups symbolizes a harmonious, balanced, and equal union.

You may find yourself falling in love or observing your partnership growing stronger because of shared interests. Make room for more of what you desire, and ask for it when you see that you're not getting it.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tuesday's tarot card for Capricorn: Death

The Death tarot card, Capricorn, is about a new beginning unfolding on February 3.

Envision what you hope to experience. Write your dreams down. Say goodbye to the things that don't make you happy or hold you back from attaining your dreams.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tuesday's tarot card for Aquarius: Seven of Wands

It takes a lot of courage to say what you need to say. On February 3, your tarot card, the Seven of Wands, is about standing up for yourself.

This day is made for you to courageously speak up and share your beliefs and opinions. When asked, don't be shy. Instead, let someone know how you feel with truthfulness, dignity, and self-respect.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tuesday's tarot card for Pisces: The Devil

You are stronger than your vices, Pisces. On February 3, you endure temptation, according to the Devil tarot card. Something appears desirable, but you need to carefully evaluate the cost of giving in.

Ensure that what you're invited to do aligns with your long-term goals and doesn't merely satisfy a temporary pleasure.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.