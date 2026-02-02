A Powerful Energy Shift Is Here — How It Affects Your Zodiac Sign From February 2 - 8

There’s a powerful energy shift happening this week, and it affects each zodiac sign differently from February 2 to 8, 2026. After the Full Moon in Leo on February 1, the week begins with the practical Virgo Moon, allowing us to start planning for the future.

Mercury enters Pisces on Friday, February 6, which is a nice complement to the creative energy of the Leo Full Moon. For the next several weeks, our communication is more dreamy and whimsical. The Scorpio Moon on Saturday, February 7, connects with Mercury, giving us hope and making it easy to be more compassionate. We're opening our hearts to love at this time.

Advertisement

Aries

Design: YourTango

After the Full Moon in Leo, you are a lot more concerned with your creative energy, Aries. This is a good time to develop new ideas, as Saturn prepares to enter your sign. If you are a writer or artist, consider venturing into a new genre or changing the way you make your content. The planning process begins this week with the practical energy from the Virgo and Libra Moons. Take time to make a good plan and create your blueprint for the future.

Advertisement

Taurus

Design: YourTango

We are all feeling the effects of the Leo Full Moon, Taurus. This lunar phase makes this a good moment to consider the qualities you want to develop within your career. The Virgo Moon brings a lot of enlightenment and confidence. When the Moon is in the signs of Libra and Scorpio, you see how your friends and mentors can help you achieve your short-term goals. Remember not to rush, as slow and steady wins the race.

Advertisement

Gemini

Design: YourTango

Mercury, your ruler, enters Pisces this week, making this a phenomenal time for you, Gemini, especially within your career. Take time to analyze your skills and the objectives you have for the future. This week is a good time to reflect on your successes and overall career growth over the last several years. The Moon in Libra also makes this a romantic period for you, allowing you to see what you are looking for in love.

Advertisement

Cancer

Design: YourTango

Saturn is just a week away from re-entering Aries, so some of the themes from the summer may begin to repeat. Self-discovery and understanding are essential once the Moon is in Scorpio. The Aries energy has you pushing forward without second-guessing your direction once you’re certain of your goals. This week, you are learning how to go after the things that inspire love and happiness.

Advertisement

Leo

Design: YourTango

Understanding your value system is essential this week, with the Virgo Moon teaching you to prioritize yourself in relationships. When you’re in love, you tend to pour all of your energy towards your partner. The Moon in Libra reminds you to redirect some of that love to yourself, especially if it is not being reciprocated. Communication is essential during the Scorpio Moon, and with Mercury now in Pisces, prepare to uncover some information relating to your home or family.

Advertisement

Virgo

Design: YourTango

Mercury in Pisces puts the focus on your relationships, Virgo. This is a very inspiring period, when your words flow with ease, and you are more emotionally vulnerable with the people you love and trust. The Moon in the signs of Libra and Scorpio reminds you to be there for others. This is a time to be more trusting and less critical. Treat others with warmth and compassion.

Advertisement

Libra

Design: YourTango

For you, Libra, this week is about resting and recharging your batteries. The Virgo Moon has you questioning if you are giving yourself the care you need. Balancing your time is essential with the Moon in your sign. The transits this week center on respecting and prioritizing yourself, especially with Saturn ready to enter Aries next week. Focus on rebuilding the relationship you have with yourself before Saturn pushes you to do it.

Advertisement

Scorpio

Design: YourTango

The Full Moon had you honoring your talents and seeing your potential, and the Virgo Moon continues to carry this message. Become your biggest cheerleader and don’t focus on the things you regret. Instead, focus on what you learned and build from there.

Advertisement

Mercury enters Pisces this week, making this a romantic period. You may be focused on a relationship from the past. Learn from this relationship, but don't get caught up in what could have been. You have the power to change your story, Scorpio. This is your time to flourish unapologetically.

Sagittarius

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

At the start of the week, the Virgo Moon puts the focus on your professional life, Sagittarius. When the Moon moves into Libra, you are inspired to revise and review projects. You have an eye for detail during this time. Aquarius season is fueling your artistic endeavors and helping you to take more care of your work. Mercury enters Pisces this week, meaning that home is where you connect with your muses.

Capricorn

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

This week, you have the courage to face anything that is thrown your way, Capricorn. The Libra Moon sheds light on your hopes and dreams. The collaborative energy from the Scorpio Moon adds grounding and a sense of direction as you receive support from others. Actively listen to those around you and show more empathy, so people see you as a wonderful support system and someone that they can trust.

Aquarius

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

As you recover from the impact of the Leo Full Moon, the week shows you the tools needed to start building the foundation for your professional goals. The Libra Moon is an excellent time to process your ideas. When the Moon shifts into Scorpio, you are more comfortable in leadership positions.

Since Mars is still in your sign, this is a period to take action and take pride in your skills. Aquarius season has you in the spotlight, and you’re learning how to be more comfortable embracing it.

Advertisement

Pisces

Design: YourTango

The Virgo Moon is helping you break free from any pessimistic mindset, Pisces, especially where love is concerned. When the Libra Moon shines in all its glory, you learn some valuable relationship lessons. If you are single, you’re reminded not to settle for less. If you’re in a relationship, you may need to be more transparent or empathetic. With Mercury in your sign, expect to have some honest conversations about the changes you want to make.

Advertisement

The Universe Is Sending You A Message Today Unlock your FREE horoscope and tarot reading with fresh insights delivered every morning.

A.T. Nunez is an Afro-Latina Astrologer and philosopher living in NYC. She is passionate about astrology and aims to continue writing more about stargazing in the future.