Deep Love Arrives For 3 Zodiac Signs On February 3, 2026

On February 3, 2026, deep love arrives for three zodiac signs. When it comes to love and romance, the Waning Gibbous Moon in Virgo really brings out the best in us.

We want to act with sincerity. We want to pay attention to the people who are there for us. We want to show others that we are reliable and authentic. On this day, the Virgo Moon opens the door to deep love that feels sincere and workable.

Three zodiac signs are happy to show up for this love. It doesn't just find us. We wave a flag that lets love know we are here, ready, and honest, with no ulterior motive. This lunar phase makes a space for connection and deep love.

1. Gemini

Design: YourTango

For you, Gemini, deep love shows up as consistency. Who you are with or where you're going with them is not a passing phase. On February 3, the Waning Gibbous in Virgo shows us that we are in the mood for lasting love.

There's nothing petty about what goes on during this time. In fact, some of your most meaningful conversations take place during this Virgo Moon.

Deep love finds you when you allow yourself to be known beyond the surface level. On this day, emotional reality replaces any kind of performative gestures. You are real, Gemini, and therefore you attract what is real.

2. Virgo

Design: YourTango

With the Moon in your sign, love feels personal, Virgo. The Waning Gibbous Moon reveals much in terms of who you are and who the person you love is. There's nothing here but reality now, and on February 3, you see how much you’ve grown in your ability to receive love.

You notice that the person you are with goes above and beyond the call of duty when it comes to romance. While you might have taken that for granted at one point, what you see on this day changes your appreciation levels.

In other words, you see that you've got yourself someone who is honestly caring and seriously loving. This means the world to you, and it allows for a deeper love to flourish. Remember, Virgo, it is you who attracted this kind of great luck.

3. Aquarius

Design: YourTango

This day, February 3, brings you an insightful look into your own love life, Aquarius. The Waning Gibbous Moon in Virgo helps you recognize that you are being completely respected in your relationship. Wow!

We don't always get that kind of reaction from another person. Yet this day is all about you being appreciated, loved, and cared for. You are in a healthy relationship now, Virgo, and it feels great.

You may not be used to that kind of treatment, but hey, why not give it a whirl? Being treated well in love is the ideal, and you're getting a good taste of it on this very day. Enjoy the ride, Aquarius. You have attracted a special kind of deep love.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.