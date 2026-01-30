3 Zodiac Signs Are Attracting Really Good Luck All Week From February 2 - 8, 2026

Three zodiac signs are attracting really good luck all week from February 2 to 8, 2026. Still, it's up to you to seize the incredible opportunities that the universe presents you with.

Uranus, the planet of shock and awe, stations direct in Taurus on February 3, for the last time in this 8-year cycle. Since 2018, Uranus in Taurus has been urging you to leave your comfort zone and recognize that just because something is comfortable doesn’t mean it’s your fate. Uranus doesn't always bring the opportunities that you expect. Instead, it brings the ones you need.

Taking a single step toward what you dream of changes the energetic frequency and helps you draw greater opportunities and luck toward you. For these astrological signs, this lucky week is the time to take that step. Stay open to what arises this week, knowing that when you decide to take action, the universe rises up to help you.

1. Virgo

Be ready for anything, sweet Virgo. Since 2018, Uranus in Taurus has brought you opportunities for growth and helped you set new intentions. This transit also taught you that you can't control the plans of the universe. As you learned to trust your intuition and honor where you were guided, a new path began to unfold in front of you. This finally comes to fruition when Uranus stations direct in Taurus on Tuesday, February 3.

Uranus is direct in Taurus until April 25, when it shifts into Gemini and begins a new cycle. During these next few months, be ready to take action and seize the opportunities once they arrive. Even though your life shifts in unimaginable ways during the final months of this Uranus transit, Taurus is an earth sign like you, so you should feel grounded during this time.

You are now ready to take chances toward manifesting your destiny. Just know that where you are right now is not where you will end up in April. This lucky energy is delivering you to the life you are meant for.

2. Scorpio

The ball is in your court this week, Scorpio. You have been hoping that others would make decisions that would free up space in your life. However, there is a reason why the universe is continually guiding you to take back your power. The decisions that you make for your life must come from you, not because someone else did the work. It can feel intimidating, but the power to change your life for the better is in your own hands.

Ever since Pluto entered Aquarius in 2025, you’ve been feeling increasing pressure to create greater space and freedom for yourself. This week, during Aquarius season, your feelings become impossible to ignore. This also means that you are guided to take action. Trust yourself enough to know that anything you do will be worth it, especially during this very lucky week.

3. Cancer

Cancer, Saturn has been setting you up for success since 2023. However, the process hasn’t always been easy. But we are now in the last week of Saturn in Pisces, before it shifts into Aries on February 13.

Mercury also enters Pisces on Friday, February 6. This is a time of fruition, when everything is finally falling into place. With Mercury in this water sign, expect to receive any offers you’ve been waiting for. Trust the process during this time and know that you are finally receiving everything you’ve been working towards.

Mercury is spending an extended time in Pisces due to its upcoming retrograde, helping you finalize plans and new beginnings. While Mercury retrograde often causes challenges, for you, it brings back an opportunity that previously didn’t work out. So, be ready, Cancer. It’s been a long road, but this is a lucky week.

