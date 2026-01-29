3 Zodiac Signs Attract Financial Success All Week, From February 2 - 8

Three zodiac signs are attracting financial success this week from February 2 - 8, 2026. You are entering a period of receiving the rewards that you’ve spent years trying to achieve.

Since Uranus entered Taurus in 2018, you’ve invested effort, integrity, and wisdom into generating greater wealth and increasing your stability and freedom. You’ve been patiently attending to your finances, overcoming obstacles, and remaining committed to what you are worth. At the same time, the universe has been working in the background of your life to make it all come true.

On February 3, Uranus stations direct in Taurus for the last time in this cycle, and these astrological signs finally begin to see the rewards for all that they've invested.

1. Aries

Design: YourTango

Aries. Since Uranus, the planet of dramatic and unexpected changes, first entered Taurus in 2018, there has been a massive shift in how you think about money and where your earnings come from. You’ve had to focus on creating a new source of financial stability and independence. Uranus in Taurus brought drastic changes to how you earn money and manage your finances.

While this has been a time of immense highs and lows, you have persisted, which means you are now entering the reward phase for your efforts. On Tuesday, February 3, Uranus stations direct in Taurus for the last time in its current cycle. From February 3 through April 25, you are stabilizing your finances in a new way so that you can be financially free for years to come.

Once Uranus departs Taurus on April 25, it won’t return again until 2102, marking an important financial cycle within your life.

2. Gemini

Design: YourTango

Gemini, Saturn has been moving through your house of career and professional success since 2023. During this time, Saturn has required your extreme dedication and integrity. This has been a period of bettering both your career and finances. But this week, Saturn is moving through its final weeks in Pisces as Mercury enters this water sign.

Pay close attention to the opportunities and offers that arise during this time, because Saturn saves its rewards for the end of its transit. You're attracting financial success in the form of small wins that quickly add up over time. Pay attention to job offers and opportunities for expansion and travel. Whatever arises for you this week benefits your career and your financial state.

3. Aquarius

Design: YourTango

Aquarius, since January of last year, the North Node in Pisces has been moving through your financial sector. While this is a mostly positive transit, it has also brought some limitations and challenges. The good news is that the North Node moves into Aquarius over the summer months, meaning you are finally starting to see its rewards.

On Sunday, February 8, the North Node in Pisces aligns with the Scorpio Moon, guiding you to take a new professional and financial path. With the Moon in Scorpio, you're focused on making sure that you are receiving what you deserve from the work that you do. Now is the time to level up in your professional life. Don’t settle for what is comfortable. Strive for what allows you to live the life you’ve always wanted. If you know you’re not being paid or treated on par with your skills, now is the time to seek out what truly honors all that you bring to the table.

