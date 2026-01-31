5 Zodiac Signs Have The Best Horoscopes All Week, From February 2 - 7

Five zodiac signs have the best horoscopes all week from February 2 to 7, 2026. This week shows us what we can achieve through hard work and self-assurance.

At the start of the week, the Virgo Moon brings us opportunities to mature and be more responsible. This is essential for bringing stability, especially if we’ve been impulsive. Then, the Libra Moon on Thursday, February 5, brings a flirty and playful energy.

Mercury enters Pisces on Friday, February 6, making our thinking process more creative. The Scorpio Moon on Saturday, February 7, teaches us how to be more methodical about our moves. This is a week for working, planning, and growth.

1. Leo

After the Full Moon in your sign, Leo, this week shows your story of struggle, resilience, and mastery. It is filled with enthusiasm and hope for the future because you have closed a cycle. Treat yourself by indulging in the things that bring you joy.

The Moon in Virgo shows you how to elevate your finances and see the relationship you truly have with the material. Impulsive spending is reduced as you opt for better ways to manage your finances.

On Thursday, February 5, the Libra Moon reflects a new beginning with a project. Aquarius season continues to bring inspiration, and the Scorpio energy at the end of the week initiates a period of calm. Don’t get into arguments, and if you’re feeling burnt out, home is the perfect sanctuary to regroup.

2. Virgo

For you, Virgo, this is a week to experience love and focus on Venusian things, with Mercury entering Pisces on February 6. Mercury is your ruler, and in Pisces, it is challenging. However, it also shows you how to incorporate romance, creativity, and new experiences into your life.

Consider visiting museums, artistic venues, theaters, or even restaurants to connect with others and bring new muses. Mercury also shows you how to be a better friend and partner because you are more patient.

The Moon in Libra is a time for self-care. Then, the Scorpio Moon is a motivational transit that welcomes opportunities within your social circles. Network, learn from others, and see how it can open doors in the future.

3. Libra

Although the Leo Moon only appears on Monday, the energy is felt throughout the week. It prepares you for the challenges that Saturn in Aries may bring starting next week. For you, Libra, this is a congratulatory time with the Moon briefly in Leo and in your sign.

Spend time with friends or host a get-together at home. Aquarius season shows you what you have accomplished and how you can continue on your path to victory. Refine your plans and continue to expand your knowledge on a beloved subject.

The transits are motivating you to lead, rather than hold yourself back. With the Moon in Scorpio at the end of this week, review your to-do list, ask for assistance, and be open to changing your plans.

4. Aquarius

The Full Moon on Sunday shed some light on your expectations within your relationships, Aquarius. This week, show empathy, love, and care for those surrounding you.

Mars in your sign may have you more focused on winning and could make you feel angry. Instead, try to take a different approach and open your heart to the warmth and kindness it desires. Channel your ire or heavy emotions through journaling or art.

The Moon in Virgo connects you to the role of the nurturer, which makes this week feel more serene. Mercury in Pisces and the Libra lunation remind you to show up for others. Be a team player and focus on collaborations since it helps you win over the people around you.

5. Pisces

As each planet slowly moves into your sign, you get back a sense of control, Pisces. You are slowly being pulled away from the clutches of Saturn. The Full Moon in Leo reminded you to honor who you are and protect your craft, and Mercury ingressing your sign on February 6 continues this message.

Get ready to explore those ideas you may have kept secret. Start the draft or edit an existing one. You are entering a powerful, new chapter this month.

This week connects you with the resilience you didn’t even know you had and the opportunities that await. It all begins with your willingness to take the leap and start that new project you’ve been dreaming about.

A.T. Nunez is an Afro-Latina Astrologer and philosopher living in NYC. She is passionate about astrology and aims to continue writing more about stargazing in the future.