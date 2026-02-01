Weekly Love Horoscopes Are Here For February 2 - 8 — Intuition Is Loud This Week

Weekly love horoscopes are here for February 2 - 8, 2026, a week when each zodiac sign's intuition trumps logic almost every time. We are still under the powerful energy of the past weekend's Leo full moon as we begin the week, so you may find someone tugging at your heartstrings.

On February 6, Mercury enters Pisces, putting us much more in touch with our own feelings and those of others. Our thinking will shift more toward how we feel and communicate our feelings. This is more of an intuitive placement than a rational one, so expect to get more in touch with yourself and connect emotionally with anyone you love. Venus, the planet of love, squares Uranus on February 8. This typically pleasant energy often provides excitement. Since Uranus is unpredictable, however, this aspect can sometimes lead to nervousness, changeability, friction, and arguments, so keep this in mind over the weekend before letting anything get out of hand.

Weekly love horoscopes for February 2 - 8, 2026:

Aries

Aries, the full moon fell in your fifth house of love over the weekend, which was probably relatively pleasant. This week, it means you're hyperfocused on romance.

The moon's square to Uranus on Monday and its opposition to Mercury could derail things if you aren’t careful. However, the moon enters your seventh house of partners on the 5th and 6th, so if there has been friction, this brings a respite.

Use Sunday’s Venus-Uranus energy as a time to try something new and different as opposed to letting it cause irritation.

Taurus

Taurus, it’s very possible you have experienced romantic upheaval lately with Uranus retrograde in your sign since September 2025. Plus, the full moon clashed with your Sun over the weekend, which can be more of a problem for women than men since the Sun rules men.

As Uranus finally turns direct this week, you have an opportunity to smooth things out and determine what you really want. Your natural charm is highlighted this week, which helps.

Gemini

Gemini, it’s all about communication this week since the full moon fell in your third house. You likely have something significant to say to a love interest or vice versa.

If you are single, you are in a period when you may meet someone at a distance through travel or online dating. If partnered, you may consider a trip this week.

Cancer

Cancer, the full moon in Leo fell in your second house, which rules self-confidence and esteem. Give yourself some love this week, especially if you're feeling down.

As the week begins, you have five planets in your eighth house, which rules intimacy, joint finances, and trust on a very intimate level. Your focus is likely here.

When Mercury enters Pisces on the 6th, expect to get more in touch with how you really feel toward someone else.

Leo

Leo, the recent full moon in your sign puts the focus on you this week! Your confidence should be high.

Both Venus and Mars, along with the Sun and Mercury, are transiting your seventh house of partners. Venus is typically pleasant, but sometimes Mars can stir up issues. Watch both the Mercury and Venus squares to Uranus this week, which can be disruptive.

Virgo

Virgo, the Leo full moon fell in your 12th house over the weekend. Sometimes this can affect health, including mental health. Let go of any negative tapes replaying in your subconscious mind.

This is a week to release any negative obstacles to your current relationships. As Mercury enters your seventh house, expect communication to increase with a partner or potential partner.

Libra

Libra, the Leo full moon fell in your 11th house, which rules groups of all types and is associated with socializing and networking, over the weekend. Bet you were busy!

You have five planets in your fifth house of love as the week begins, including Mars and Venus, which is amazing for your love life. This should be a great week.

Scorpio

Scorpio, as the week begins, you have five planets in your fourth house, which rules home and your foundation. With Mars in particular and the Uranus squares this week, you could experience some disturbances with those you live with or someone significant.

As Mercury enters your fifth house this week, your focus will begin to shift more toward romance and important communication in this area.

Sagittarius

Sagittarius, communication and short trips are on your radar this week with five planets in your third house. The full moon in Leo is adventurous and very compatible with your sign, so it is a week to have some fun and enjoy life, especially with someone special.

Watch thing however, because the two squares to Uranus this week can derail a relationship that is positive and going well.

Capricorn

Capricorn, the full moon fell in your house of intimate relationships over the weekend. This house doesn’t just rule intimacy, however. It also rules your partner’s money and joint finances, so you need to watch for issues concerning money this week.

Uranus turns direct in your fifth house of love on Tuesday, helping your relationships become a lot more stable.

Aquarius

Aquarius, this week, Mars and Venus continue their transit through your first house. These two planets don’t team up often, and when they do, you have a very high chance of meeting someone special or a relationship taking a turn for the better.

Since the full moon fell in your house of partners over the weekend, your focus will be here this week. Watch the Uranus squares on Friday and Saturday, and don’t let anything rattle an otherwise beautiful week.

Pisces

Pisces, you have five planets in your 12th house as the week begins. The 12th house is all about seclusion and alone time, and it is possible you have a relationship you want to keep hidden if it is recent.

Things begin to shift on the 6th when Mercury enters your sign. This is a lengthy period of time when you are more open to others. Communication becomes much more important this week.

