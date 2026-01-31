Your Zodiac Sign's Weekly Tarot Horoscope Is Here For February 2 - 8, 2026

Your zodiac sign's weekly tarot horoscope is here for the week of February 2 - 8, 2026. This week, the Sun is in Aquarius, and the Moon will travel from Leo to Scorpio, so the mood is fixed, slightly stubborn, and resistant to change. We move from a desire to be seen to a need to maintain control, and these conflicts are most often experienced in relationships.

The Two of Cups, reversed, is your collective tarot of the week, implying that there's disharmony in partnerships, particularly love. Be mindful of your stubborn side and how it inhibits growth. You could feel like you and your significant other are headed in two separate directions. But a compromise can still be found if you step back and see beyond your own interests.

Weekly tarot horoscopes for February 2 - 8, 2026:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

This week's tarot card for Aries: The Devil

Aries, the Devil tarot card is about temptation to do things that you have decided aren't healthy for you. Yet, a part of you will desire them anyway.

This week, you gain a lesson in self-discipline as you learn to overcome peer pressure or a need to follow your heart, especially when it leads you down the wrong path. Choose your friendships wisely. Sometimes, you have to distance yourself from people who mean well, but whose goals aren't aligned with yours.

Trust yourself to do the right thing, even when desire is strong. Aim for personal happiness instead of being a people-pleaser.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

This week's tarot card for Taurus: Seven of Pentacles, reversed

Taurus, the Seven of Pentacles, reversed tarot card, is about scattered emotional energy. This week, pay attention to distraction. Look at the times when you have to regroup and see why.

Lack of focus can be hard to control, especially when many interests compete for your attention. Think about the person you want to be. Imagine how comfortable life can be once you've accomplished your goal.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

This week's tarot card for Gemini: Temperance

Gemini, the Temperance tarot card is about waiting and having self-restraint. Sometimes it feels good to be your own boss at work, and that includes claiming authority over yourself.

You learn to be patient with yourself as you make mistakes and have a few wins. This week's learning curve may be steep when it comes to self-autonomy, but you're able to climb it to the top.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

This week's tarot card for Cancer: Eight of Wands, reversed

Cancer, this week is about frustration caused by life being put on hold. You will find reasons to invest your energy into yourself now to make what you want happen.

Don't limit yourself by thinking everything must be done by you and you alone. Instead, look at family, friends, your social circle and your community for support.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

This week's tarot card for Leo: Six of Wands, reversed

The Six of Wands, reversed, brings up any low confidence you experience due to a setback or what you perceive to be a failure. Instead of pretending or wishing the unpleasant thing hadn't happened, Leo, consider it a learning process.

You never know why one setback occurs until you finally succeed. The failures of the past often set you up to handle so much more than they did not happen.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

This week's tarot card for Virgo: Five of Swords

Virgo, this week, you're focused on wellness. The Five of Swords represents conflict.

It's time for you to be in solution mode, and you're called to be wise in how you handle problems. There's a need to weigh the pros and cons of the things you set out to do.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

This week's tarot card for Libra: The Chariot

The Chariot tarot card signals success after a long and arduous battle. Libra, the temptation to give up will be strong this week, but let your determination to succeed be even stronger.

That passive side of you gets pushed to the background as you learn to dig in your heels and tenaciously reach your goals. Your friends, past and even yourself, may resist going forward, but if you hang in there until the end, you'll be glad you didn't quit.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

This week's tarot card for Scorpio: Nine of Pentacles

Scorpio, the Nine of Pentacles focuses on financial independence and all the gains that come with being your own person.

You desire a life that's self-sufficient and reliant on your earnings. You prefer not to receive help from others right now. Instead, you want the joy of hard work and the pride that comes with it.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

This week's tarot card for Sagittarius: The Empress

The Empress tarot card signifies creative growth, Sagittarius. What you nurture and focus time and attention on prospers.

This week, take a gentle, soft approach to your work. Show love and tender care for your dreams. Be kind and considerate when it comes to your emotions since they encourage your heart to keep going.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

This week's tarot card for Capricorn: The Tower, reversed

Capricorn, the reversed Tower tarot card opens the door to rebuilding after a tough time. Chaos can leave you feeling disempowered or helpless, making it seem as though what you lost is all you can have. However, this tarot card indicates a season for restructuring your life.

Things won't return to how they once were, but that can be a good thing. You get to use your imagination now and create the life of your dreams.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

This week's tarot card for Aquarius: Death, reversed

The reversed Death tarot card foretells necessary change, Aquarius. You may resist doing anything you feel unsure of right now. It's rare for someone to embrace or freely enter unfamiliar territory.

Sometimes replacing what you know with what you don't provokes fear of failure and embarrassment. Try to view this process as a beautiful initiation into a new phase of who you are and what life can be.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

This week's tarot card for Pisces: Two of Wands, reversed

It's time to plan, Pisces. The Two of Wands, reversed, indicates a missed opportunity because you did not seize the moment when it arrived.

You can be reluctant to take advantage of an offer because of conflicting feelings or to get permission from someone else. The message for this week is to not allow anything (or anyone) to hold you back. It's best to act when the moment arises and, if necessary, do so fearlessly.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.