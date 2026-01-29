The Luckiest Day Of The Week For Each Zodiac Sign From February 2 - 8, 2026

The luckiest day of the week for your zodiac sign from February 2 to 8, 2026, brings intense emotions, as you are called to rise up and seize the opportunities before you.

On February 3, Uranus stations direct in Taurus. This energy helps you realize that what is meant for you is actually so much better than you could even dream, so pay attention to where you are guided and stay ready to embrace the unexpected.

Advertisement

You feel a new life calling to you this week. It may not look like what you currently have, but it’s a feeling you can’t quite shake. This isn’t just your intuition speaking to you, but a version of yourself that knows what's possible if you listen and take action. Create time in the days ahead to listen to what arrives. Journal down what it feels like is calling to you and allow yourself the chance to take action.

The week ahead brings an intensity of intuition and emotion. Yet, there is also something mystical about where it directs you. You are entering a phase of manifestation and dramatic shifts that begin on your astrological sign's luckiest day this week.

Advertisement

Aries

Design: YourTango

Luckiest day of the week for Aries: Friday, February 6

You often underestimate your intuition or try to find a logical reason behind it, Aries. Yet, when the universe speaks, it doesn't always make sense. As Mercury enters the mystical waters of Pisces on Friday, February 6, your intuition and connection with the universe are heightened. This leads to enormous insight, new ideas, and divine guidance.

Advertisement

It’s incredibly important that you make time to connect with your higher self. Don’t dismiss any ideas as too far-fetched or impossible. Instead, lean into this phase of your life, especially once Saturn and Neptune are both in Aries as of February 13. This can help you understand what this phase is meant to bring into your life and guide you to make important and lucky changes.

Taurus

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Luckiest day of the week for Taurus: Thursday, February 5

Let your voice be heard on Thursday, February 5, Taurus, when the Sun in Aquarius and retrograde Jupiter in Cancer bring about an opportunity for growth and recognition in your career. The Aquarius Sun is in your professional sector, while Jupiter is impacting your communication. With Jupiter currently retrograde, you may receive an opportunity to stand up for yourself in a way you previously didn’t.

In the days ahead, don't let matters slide at work, especially if someone tries to take credit for your work or ideas. This energy is about you stepping into a place of being fully seen. But, to do that, you will need to stand up and make your voice heard. Advocate for what you deserve, Taurus.

Advertisement

Gemini

Design: YourTango

Luckiest day of the week for Gemini: Tuesday, February 3

It’s safe to trust yourself once again, Gemini. Since 2018, Uranus has been moving through Taurus. This has been a period of learning what it means to trust yourself, even if there is nothing logical to back it up. As Uranus stations direct in Taurus on Tuesday, February 3, you enter a powerful phase of manifestation and certainty on a soul level.

Advertisement

Uranus is wrapping up its cycle as it prepares to shift into Gemini. Yet, before that happens, it helps you make important decisions in your life and forge a new connection with your inner self. It’s time to simply trust in your feelings and the messages that you receive from the universe. Uranus may bring some unexpected twists and turns during its final months in Taurus, but as long as you trust yourself, then this is a time of manifesting the life you’ve always wanted.

Cancer

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Luckiest day of the week for Cancer: Wednesday, February 4

This is deeply personal, Cancer. Jupiter first entered your sign in 2025, kick-starting an era of expansion within yourself. In Cancer, Jupiter helps you to honor who you are, take new chances, and not sell yourself short on what you can accomplish. This energy helps you see the possibilities that surround you and realize that you owe it to yourself to create exactly what you’ve always wished for.

On Wednesday, February 4, the Virgo Moon aligns with retrograde Jupiter in Cancer, igniting a powerful time to speak your wishes into existence. Direct communication is necessary. Let yourself expand into all the places you once questioned. Know that this deeply personal time is about no longer holding yourself back from your destiny.

Advertisement

Leo

Design: YourTango

Luckiest day of the week for Leo: Tuesday, February 3

Allow yourself to believe in a new beginning, dearest Leo. On Tuesday, February 3, Uranus stations direct in Taurus. Since 2018, Uranus has brought a great deal of change to your professional life. While not all of this change has been pleasant, it has been necessary, even if you couldn’t see the purpose at the time.

Advertisement

Uranus remains direct in Taurus until April 25, bringing in a new era of career growth and success. This can help you land that dream job, finally receive the accolades you deserve, or get that promotion you’ve been dreaming of. What arrives now is part of a new chapter and the purpose of all you’ve been through in recent years.

Virgo

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Luckiest day of the week for Virgo: Saturday, February 7

Do what is best for yourself, Virgo. A great deal of energy is surrounding you right now, urging you to pay attention to what you need and what is in your best interest. This energy may be uncomfortable to work with as it asks you to set aside the desire to control situations and instead start focusing on yourself. Yet, this is what you must do in order to be in alignment with the universe.

On Saturday, February 7, the Libra Moon trines Venus in Aquarius, bringing about a new way of defining wealth and abundance in your life. This is not the exhaustive and controlling energy you’ve brought to your career before. It's a softer one that helps you prioritize your well-being. Think of passive income streams, remote work, greater time off, and the ability to truly find balance in your life.

Advertisement

Libra

Design: YourTango

Luckiest day of the week for Libra: Friday, February 6

Flow with the universe rather than fight against it, Libra. Beginning on Friday, February 6, Mercury is in Pisces, helping you find a better flow within your life. Piscean energy guides how you live your life and structure your days. It reminds you that you can’t continue at the pace you’ve been going at and that you long for beauty, stillness, and peace within your life.

Advertisement

You won’t have to sacrifice your success to embrace this energy, but simply be willing to take opportunities as they arise and continue to advocate for what you need. Mercury remains in this water sign through April 14 as part of its retrograde, so don’t be surprised if a previous issue or offer pops back up. This is your chance to choose differently and embrace the flow of the universe.

Scorpio

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Luckiest day of the week for Scorpio: Monday, February 2

There is a better way to achieve success, Scorpio. You’ve been searching for direction in your career, and on the heels of the Full Moon in Leo, it finally arrives. The Full Moon peaked on February 1, but we still feel its presence on Monday, February 2. This lunar transit helps you see a new path in your professional life. Don’t underestimate your intuition or what comes in during this time, as it will become relevant once Jupiter shifts into Leo over the summer months.

The energy of the Leo Moon helps you to understand what you need from your career, not just in terms of success but for your overall life fulfillment. This can help you to seize a new offer, make a plan for the next phase of your career, or begin working from home. Success isn’t only determined by the work you do, but by the life that you are able to live.

Advertisement

Sagittarius

Design: YourTango

Luckiest day of the week for Sagittarius: Wednesday, February 4

Seek what is meaningful, Sagittarius. You’re no longer able to be fulfilled by the superficial. You can’t kid yourself that a paycheck is enough any longer. You’re craving a life lived on purpose. On Wednesday, February 4, this energy targets your professional life as the Virgo Moon aligns with retrograde Jupiter in Cancer.

Advertisement

Jupiter is responsible for this shift toward greater meaning and purpose. As it aligns with the Virgo Moon, your needs and feelings about your career become clear. Don’t try to brush off this new awareness or talk yourself out of taking your life in a new direction. You are meant to achieve success and feel like you are living within your divine purpose.

Capricorn

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Luckiest day of the week for Capricorn: Friday, February 6

What you say has the power to change your life, Capricorn. Mercury moves into Pisces on Friday, February 6, igniting a powerful phase of communication within your life. Mercury in Pisces helps you to tune into your inner truth and emotions, but it also represents a powerful phase in your career. This is an incredible time for presenting, negotiating contracts, and finally being seen for exactly who you are.

Mercury is in Pisces through April 14 and retrograde from February 26 to March 20. Use the time from now until February 26 to negotiate and put out into the universe what you hope to receive. During retrograde, refine your plans and goals so that from March 20 to April 14, you can see the results of your efforts.

Advertisement

Aquarius

Design: YourTango

Luckiest day of the week for Aquarius: Friday, February 6

Abundance isn’t only based on wealth, Aquarius. On Friday, February 6, Mercury shifts into Pisces. While this can indicate an increase in wealth or financial opportunities, be careful not to tie abundance to money during this period. This transit is meant to help you understand what you truly value in your life.

Advertisement

Reflect on what it would mean to live an abundant life, so that as Mercury goes retrograde in Pisces from February 26 through March 20, you can start making the adjustments that help you truly feel fulfilled. It's not just about the balance in your bank account, but your happiness, mental health, and how you use your free time, too.

Pisces

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Luckiest day of the week for Pisces: Sunday, February 8

Embrace the wisdom of your higher self, Pisces. On Sunday, February 8, the North Node in Pisces aligns with the Scorpio Moon, helping you understand your destiny. Since 2025, the North Node has been in your zodiac sign, urging you to grow into a new version of yourself. While this brought challenges, it is now starting to deliver rewards.

With the North Node, the ruler of your fate, in your own zodiac sign, you are preparing for a new and lucky life. As the North Node aligns with the Scorpio Moon, expect to receive an offer or intuitive message about a new beginning you’re meant to embrace. Be sure that you’re honoring where you are guided, as stepping into your fate is all a matter of conscious choice.

Advertisement

The Universe Is Sending You A Message Today Unlock your FREE horoscope and tarot reading with fresh insights delivered every morning.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.