Your Daily Horoscope For Tuesday, February 3: Uranus Retrograde Ends

Your daily horoscope for Tuesday, January 3, 2026, is here. Today, Uranus moves direct in Taurus and something that has been stalled, unsettled, or quietly fermenting in your material and emotional foundations begins to move forward again.

Collectively, this shift continues the slow dismantling of old economic, relational, and value systems. We are learning that emotional stability cannot be built on exhaustion, inequality, or disembodiment.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Tuesday, February 3, 2026:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, there may be questions that help you examine how you price your time, labor, emotional availability, and creative output.

You been generous to the point of depletion. You been accepting less than you deserve because it felt easier than asserting yourself. Today brings a quiet but firm recalibration.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, you are in the midst of a profound redefinition of self. This is not a surface-level makeover. It is an existential shedding.

Old identities built around survival, predictability, or pleasing others begin to feel claustrophobic. You are remembering that stability does not mean remaining unchanged. It means being rooted enough to grow.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, much of what is shifting for you is invisible to others. Your subconscious landscape is being reorganized.

Old anxieties, inherited fears, and internalized narratives are loosening their grip. You feel more introspective, dreamy, or emotionally porous.

This is a psychic detox. You are clearing space for new mental architectures. Pay attention to dreams, intuitions, and subtle emotional signals.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, your relationship to the community is undergoing refinement. You become more selective about who has access to your emotional world and long-term dreams.

Some connections may feel misaligned now. You are learning that loyalty does not require self-erasure. Belonging does not require overextension. Your future is built through resonance, not obligation.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, your public life and private values are being brought into dialogue. You may feel dissatisfaction with roles, careers, or reputations that no longer reflect your inner truth.

Recognition without integrity feels empty now. You are craving work and visibility that honors your creativity and conscience. When you stop auditioning for approval and start expressing conviction, your influence becomes magnetic.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, your worldview is expanding beyond inherited frameworks. Beliefs you once accepted unquestioningly may now feel inadequate. You are questioning cultural narratives, spiritual assumptions, and educational paths.

This is intellectual liberation. You are refining your philosophy of life through lived experience rather than abstraction. Curiosity is your compass.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, intimacy, trust, and emotional exchange are being renegotiated. You may be reflecting on where you’ve overcompromised in order to preserve harmony.

Perhaps you’ve given access to those who were not equipped to honor it. Today brings an opportunity to redefine vulnerability on your terms. You are learning that openness does not require self-betrayal. True connection arises when both parties are sovereign.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, your relational landscape is transforming. You are less willing to tolerate stagnation, power imbalances, or emotional ambiguity.

Partnerships that once felt secure may now feel restrictive. You are being offered the choice of relationships that support your becoming. Whether romantic, creative, or professional, your bonds must now honor your growth trajectory. Anything less will feel intolerable.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, your relationship to effort, discipline, and daily life is being reinvented. Old notions of productivity may feel oppressive.

You are questioning whether your routines serve your vitality or merely your obligations. Sustainability is your new philosophy. When your habits align with your values, freedom becomes sustainable rather than episodic.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, pleasure is reclaiming its rightful place in your life. You may feel drawn toward creative expression, romance, play, and sensual exploration.

If you’ve been overly focused on responsibility, this shift feels both exhilarating and disorienting. You are remembering that joy is not a distraction from purpose; it is a source of resilience.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, your emotional foundations are being restructured. You may feel called to examine family narratives, childhood conditioning, and internalised definitions of safety.

Old patterns of emotional detachment or self-reliance may soften. This is about learning to feel at home within yourself. As you cultivate inner security, your outer relationships stabilize. You are becoming your own sanctuary.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, your voice is finding new authority. You may feel compelled to communicate more honestly, assertively, and clearly. Old tendencies toward vagueness or self-censorship are dissolving.

This is intellectual and emotional sovereignty. Your words are becoming instruments of alignment. Speak with intention and write with courage.

Sade Jackson is a psychological astrologer, writer and energy healer. She writes about Jungian lore, creativity, feminine mysticism and astrology on Substack.