Weekly Horoscopes Are Here For February 2 - 8 — It's The Last Week Of Saturn In Pisces (Finally)

Weekly horoscopes are here for February 2 - 8, 2026, a week for each zodiac sign to spend time reviewing, analyzing, and making the edits we want before we begin a new chapter when Saturn enters Aries next week. On the flip side, this could be a week of deep analysis and revisiting the lessons from Saturn in Pisces transit.

Either way, the grounding energy from the Moon in Virgo is exactly what we need at the start of the week. When the Moon enters Libra on the 5th, we become more patient and caring with ourselves and more open to accepting love. On the 7th, the Moon enters Scorpio, showing us how to find the warrior within. While Aquarius season is showing us the value of friendships, we are also discovering our potential and power.

Weekly horoscopes for February 2 - 8, 2026:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, you are entering a confidence-building process that could become challenging to maintain when Saturn enters your sign next week.

Organization is a big theme this week, making you mindful of your planner, schedules, and routines, though switching things up becomes exciting with Mercury entering Pisces on Friday.

The Libra Moon makes Thursday and Friday excellent days to catch up with the people you care about. Because Aquarius season is making you more connected to your community, this could be a time to show up for others a lot more.

Over the weekend, the Scorpio Moon continues the message from the Libra Moon transit, reminding you that collaborations can sometimes bring benefits and be helpful, especially if you want to thrive in the professional space.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, you benefit from the practical energy of the Virgo Moon early in the week. This is a week when you fall back in love with what you do as you become more connected with your career goals. For those who are experiencing any blockages at work, the Aquarius energy helps you discover new ideas through friends.

On Thursday, the Moon in Libra reminds you that patience is essential when you’re dealing with others because Aquarius season is bringing a social energy that will entice the collective. Be mindful of how you react and be ready to compromise.

The Scorpio Moon brings attention to your relationship dynamics with others. Protecting your boundaries is important over the weekend.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, you feel as if you’re on top of the world at the start of the week with the Moon in Virgo pushing you in the direction you’ve desired. Things could feel a lot more manageable because Aquarius season is making you a go-getter.

The Moon in Libra brings a sense of optimism on Thursday, helping you accomplish as much as possible just in time for the Scorpio Moon over the weekend. The essential energy that this transit brings reminds you to pour a lot of love and care into yourself.

Don’t be critical of your work this week. Instead, learn to be more patient with your progress.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, the Virgo Moon's lovely energy at the start of the week boosts your ideas and makes your friendships feel much more meaningful.

The Libra Moon has you eyeing your goals on Thursday and Friday, and it could be a time when you are given a lot more responsibilities. Make sure to pace yourself, especially if you’re feeling overwhelmed.

Scorpio energy closes the week, bringing flirty and adventurous moments to you over the weekend. If you’re single, you can meet someone new. If you’re in a relationship, it's a good weekend to work on a collaborative project with your partner.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, you just experienced a powerful Full Moon in your sign, making the beginning of February a wonderful journey for you.

This week's Virgo Moon brings a fun and engaging energy on Tuesday and Wednesday, making you more optimistic because the practical energy gives you more guidance.

This week also sheds new light on your relationships. If you’ve experienced conflicts, you can now take the steps to reach a compromise or reconcile.

With the Moon in Libra on Thursday and Friday, get ready to embrace your new ideas since this transit makes your creative energy flourish. Take charge and go with the flow.

The Scorpio energy anchors you over the weekend, reminding you that home is where the heart is. Connect with family or do something special with them.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, the Moon is in your sign at the start of the week, which is very necessary energy after the adventurous and empowering Full Moon in Leo.

Ask yourself what dreams you are willing to fight for now that Mercury is in Pisces. What changes do you want to see now that Saturn is ready to leave Pisces next week?

The Venus-ruled Libra Moon brings more powerful Cardinal energy on Thursday and Friday. The momentum this transit brings fuels you with the determination and energy needed to accomplish anything you set your sights on.

When the Moon is in Scorpio over the weekend, it's a wonderful time for you to reflect on the ideas that you want to grow and the current seeds you need to nourish.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

The Moon in Virgo at the start of the week tells you to slow down and take it easy, Libra. Be there for yourself and focus on the things that bring you happiness and joy.

Starting on Thursday, the Moon in Libra encourages you to step into your power. You could be more charming than usual towards the end of the week, magnetizing people because Aquarius season has people allured by you.

Over the weekend, the Moon in Scorpio has you very focused on finances and upgrading your financial goals. Now that Mercury is in the sign of Pisces, your ideas could begin to brew. Focus on these ideas and grow them during this time.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, the brilliant Leo Full Moon reminded you that it is ok to be the star of the show every once in a while. So now, with this sense of new confidence, the energizing Virgo Moon makes you more appreciative of the loving and supportive people that surround you.

Mercury enters Pisces this week, making this a very flirtatious period for you. You could create your new love story or strengthen your existing one. The theme of love continues during the Libra Moon at the end of the week, helping you release grudges and any memories that are controlling you.

When the Moon is in your sign over the weekend, embrace a new beginning and experience optimism.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

After navigating the lovely Full Moon in Leo, Sagittarius, you feel more self-assured and empowered this week.

The Virgo Moon at the beginning of the week reminds you that being practical and having achievable goals can help you make your dreams a reality. Once the Moon enters Libra on Thursday, the energy helps you make the connections needed to progress even further.

You're growing your skills and learning more during this Aquarius season, and the Scorpio Moon brings a period of research, reflection, and slow growth over the weekend. This is your time to pace yourself before the Moon enters your sign. Try not to focus on finishing things right away. Instead review and focus on the details.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

As an Earth sign, Capricorn, the Virgo Moon connects you with new ideas and has you expand your views early in the week.

With Mercury entering Pisces on Friday, you're ready to embark on a new adventure. New ideas flow easily, and it’s a good period for brainstorming. You’re getting ahead during this Aquarius season, pushing the collective to connect with our creative energy, especially after the Leo Full Moon last week.

The Moon in fellow Cardinal sign Libra will have you go at a quicker pace at the end of the week. This is an energy that helps you succeed as long as you put your mind to it.

Over the weekend, the Moon in Scorpio makes you more popular. Step out into the spotlight! This is an excellent weekend to explore your imaginative side.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, your season is becoming more interesting now that several planets are moving away from your sign this month.

Mercury is ready to enter the sign of Pisces later this week, setting the tone for the lessons of empowerment. At the start of the week, the Moon in Virgo assists you with moving on from whatever is holding you back. Closing cycles and turning the page is an important part of this energy. This is a week to discover the potential you hold.

The Moon in the sign of Libra feels uplifting and motivating, and it fuels your optimism at the end of the week. You're encouraged to get more involved with your community and neighborhood.

For those who want to expand their horizons or travel abroad, this is a great week to start making the plans before Mercury stations retrograde at the end of the month.

The Scorpio Moon at the end of the week pushes you to lead and to be a guiding light for others.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

February is going to be very exciting for you, Pisces, and having the Moon in Virgo brings calm to your relationship dynamics early in the week. A lot of this week is centered on love, so incorporate more love in your life and show it to those you care about.

This week, you begin to see your relationships thrive as Saturn gets ready to enter a new sign. You've learned a lot about what you are willing to tolerate in a relationship, which is a valuable lesson no matter your current relationship status. If you're single, this week, you're considering the characteristics you want in your partner moving forward.

When the Moon is in Scorpio over the weekend, it reminds you of the things you’re no longer going to repeat. You are learning from the past and not letting it define you.

